The best recent poetry – review roundup

The natural world has become bleak and threatening in Sean O’Brien’s Embark.

Embark by Sean O’Brien (Picador, £10.99)

O’Brien’s 11th collection comes in his 70th year, and has the elegiac, rueful tone of a poet looking back on a long life and career. These are poems stuffed full of the ghostly voices and tangled detritus of the past, that watch as seemingly firm structures, concepts and lives melt and give way to inevitable entropy: “There is no home or resting place. / The broken ground will have us all / Indifferently back.” This mournful collection also engages, albeit obliquely, with the grief caused by planetary crisis, describing a natural world that has lost its ability to comfort, and become bleak and threatening: “When the rooks / perform their barebones offices / the flinty blackness of their chant / strikes sparks from the bitter air.” In this poetic vision, the human becomes a solitary, vulnerable figure in a harsh, uncaring world: “While we are labouring, the sun / in all his arctic splendour / passes over, casting our shadows / like graves on the iron fields.” As the final poem has it, “times are evil” – and O’Brien’s desolate poetic voice matches that grim intensity.

Liquid Flesh: New and Selected Poems by Brenda Shaughnessy (Bloodaxe, £14.99)

This collection showcases Okinawan-Irish American poet Brenda Shaughnessy as one of contemporary poetry’s most original and important voices. Shaughnessy’s work contains multitudes, moving from experimental SF to evocations of family relationships and the profound struggle brought about by her son’s birth injury. Threaded throughout these kaleidoscopic poems is a focus on the complex, intimate experience of female desire and sexuality: “To come into my room is to strike strange. / My plum velvet pillow & my hussy spot / the only furniture. / Red stripes around my ankles, tight / as sisters.” This rich, vivid book is a worthy testament to a poet who knows how to render the endlessly varied encounters of bodily life.

Visions & Feed by Maria Sledmere (HVTN

, £9.99)

This is the debut work of a poet committed to charting the queasy strangeness of contemporary living. Sledmere’s writing compellingly explores disordered eating and dysmorphia, as well as the struggles of capitalism and of forging community, but its major focus is our existence within the Anthropocene – the complicated experience of intimacy with a damaged and suffering nonhuman world. The poems use ingeniously experimental, innovative poetic language to bring this painful intimacy alive: “I stick out my / tongue/ for the rain, I know it is made of crackle gel, glass beads of it / full of tiny histories, artificial, imitating rain.” But despite the ecological melancholia that runs throughout, Sledmere also makes room for a joyful love of the nonhuman, even among the ruins: “My true love / is a billion luna moth dollars / a rusty door of a building / all the possible rot in the universe / through the eyes of a newt.” An ambitious, darkly funny and politically radical collection for our moment of crisis and collapse.

Improvised Explosive Device by Arji Manuelpillai (Penned in the Margins, £9.99)

Another powerful political debut, this razor-sharp collection explores hate crime, extremism and bigotry in the UK, drawing on interviews with former English Defence League and National Front members, mothers of former Islamic State members and academics. These rhythmically intense, high-octane poems chronicle the psychic violence caused by everyday racism: “Two women spar over an armrest. One says / go back to your Chinese restaurant, and the bus jolts / like it’s driven over a body … On the bus on the way home / a white woman sits next to me. I have to fight / the urge to push her arm from the armrest.” The poems also address the ways in which this racism is exacerbated by a prejudiced state. In a mordantly funny yet affecting poem about the government’s “Prevent” program, Manuelpillai shows how state-sanctioned Islamophobia eats like poison into communities: “Yesterday a Somali man / was turned inside out; his flat was no smoke without fire … After / the raid he presses a cup to the collective chest of the block / and hears the song of an open wound, flowering.”

Forevernoon by Ásta Fanney Sigurðardóttir, translated by Vala Thorodds (Partus, £14.99)

The first collection from this Icelandic poet brings us into a world of peculiar, off-kilter magic. Sigurðardóttir’s atmospheric voice is a beguiling mix of avant-garde innovation and surreal tenderness, and her focus on the potential connections between the nonhuman world and supernatural realities feels fresh and arresting: “…phantomplants photosynthesise / and passed spirits sunbathe / and a ghostdove washes in a puddle”. Vala Thorodds’s potent translation conveys an unusual, lyrical voice, rendering the striking imagery into mysterious and appealing English: “a circular pool / full of white water (moonlight is milk for nightcats)”. Perfect reading for winter months.