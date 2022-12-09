Read full article on original website
Related
Nothing Screams ‘Texas’ Like a Whataburger and H-E-B Combo
This is as Texas as it gets. Honestly, I’m shocked that this is the first I’ve learned of the combined Whataburger and H-E-B convenience store in Hutto, Texas. Especially seeing as it has been around for almost six years now, according to Chron. The store opened in late January 2017.
Texas’ Only Lighthouse Shined for the First Time in 100 Years
Here's a fun fact about Texas, our state only has one lighthouse. So when you picture a lighthouse, I picture someplace in Maine. Waves crashing off of a coast, letting captains know. Hey, you're almost into port. I don't really think of Texas as a lighthouse state. For the obvious reason, not a lot of water surrounding our state. Except at the southern tip. That is where the only lighthouse in Texas stands today.
Central Texas restaurant ranked among the top German eateries to eat at in America
Some of the best foods in Texas are the staples, steak, Tex-Mex, barbecue among others, but did you know that a Central Texas town is home to one of the top German eateries in the country?
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Activists Turn In Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization Back In Voters’ Hands After City Council Repeal
Texas activists have turned in what they say are enough signatures to place a measure on the Harker Heights ballot to reverse a City Council move that repealed a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. Ground Game Texas, which was behind a number of successful local decriminalization measures that passed this year,...
TURN AROUND & IMMEDIENTLY LEAVE IF YOU SEE PURPLE PAINT IN TEXAS
Here's why you need to turn around and quickly leave the area if you see purple paint in Texas. There are a few ways to notify people that entry is forbidden. A few common ways are:. Oral Notice. Written Notice. Signs. Fenced Off Area. However, in Texas, there is one...
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in Town
A fast-food burger restaurant out of Texas has opened a new spot in town.Photo byCarlos Davila Cepeda/UnsplashonUnsplash. Who doesn’t like a good burger? Whether on a long road trip and in need of some physical refueling or heading home from work and not feeling like spending time in the kitchen, a good burger just hits differently. It’s that classic kick of Americana that will always and forever be delicious. It is also why there are so many fast-food chains out there that specialize in offering up burgers. People just can’t get enough of them. And now, one popular burger chain that has pushed its way here out of Texas has opened another spot in metro Phoenix.
MySanAntonio
10 Texas-Made Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List
With the holidays quickly approaching, you’re going to need some gifts. It’s easy to fall into that old trap of purchasing everything on Amazon, but Bezos doesn’t need more space money. Especially when there are compelling small businesses, independent shops and talented craftspeople making some of the year’s best presents right here in Texas.
Texas Democrats After Beto
Joaquin Castro? Colin Allred? Lina Hidalgo? Clay Jenkins? Anyone?. In the fall of 2021, a national reporter from Politico was in Austin writing another profile of Beto O’Rourke as the El Paso Democrat geared up to follow a failed presidential campaign with a run for governor. The reporter asked Mayor Steve Adler whether it was a sustainable political strategy for Texas Democrats for O’Rourke to keep running for statewide office again and again—in 2022 and beyond.
MySanAntonio
Texas Clamps Down on Border in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — Officials in Texas took steps Tuesday to all but close an international crossing in El Paso, as state police began conducting commercial vehicle inspections of every truck entering the United States. The move resembled one ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott this spring, an effort that...
fox34.com
Report by Texas nonprofit reveals tens of thousands of Texans are arrested unnecessarily despite Texas law
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A study conducted by Texas Appleseed, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, reveals that despite a cite-and-release law passed by the state legislature in 2007, more than 15,000 people in Texas have been unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses. The study compiled data from 2019 as it...
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"
"I’m getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally. I will be seeking a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison for anyone caught committing this crime." Texas Gov. Abbott.
orangeandbluepress.com
HHSC And Governor Abbott Announces $1.4 Billion Pandemic Food Benefits For Families in Texas
$1.4 Billion Pandemic Food Benefits For Families in Texas. An announcement by Governor Greg Abbott was published today which states that the Texas HHSC (Health and Human Services Commission) received approval from the US DA (Department of Agriculture) for the fifth round of P-EBT (Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer) food benefits for families in Texas with children who temporarily lost access to the federal funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. Governor Abbott stated that the state of Texas is continuously working to make sure that the families and children in Texas impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals. He also thanks the HHSC and TEA for working with the US DA to provide these benefits to families across the state.
KCBD
2 dead in crash south of Post
POST, Texas (KCBD) - Two women were killed in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of December 13, two miles south of Post, Texas. According to DPS, Ajiona Imani Valdez, 20, of Fort Hood, Texas, and Katie Marie Lewis, 40, of Las Vegas, Nevada were traveling southbound on US Hwy 84 when Valdez failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the paved roadway into the grassy median. The vehicle continued through the median and struck a concrete drainage ditch.
cbs7.com
Virginia couple traveling the country to visit Texas Roadhouses stopped in Midland for the 314th visit
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Virginia couple is traveling the country to visit as many Texas Roadhouses as possible and today their journey brought them to Midland. Judy and Mike McNamara are determined to visit 500 Texas Roadhouse locations and they’re already more than halfway there, today’s visit marked 314.
southarkansassun.com
Texas Governor Abbott To Extend SNAP Benefits For December 2022
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that $314.4 million worth of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will be provided this December. These benefit allotments are expected to help roughly 1.6 million Texas families, says Flores. Last December 2, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) was given...
Was this your ticket? $225,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is the name of the game this time of the year in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys push toward the playoffs and high school football nears its end, but someone playing a different game is keeping the winning up on their end, thanks to the lottery.
Is a front license plate required in Texas?
At least 20 states don't require front license plates, according to AutoList.
MySanAntonio
Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery. When the 2023 session starts next month, she'll face a similar...
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas
U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
Comments / 0