KETV.com
Winter whiteout closes every road from Nebraska into Colorado
Travelers heading west are being told to make new plans, with every road from Nebraska into Colorado now closed. This comes as blizzard conditions barrel down on the panhandle. Interstate 80 is shut down west of North Platte — 177 miles of empty interstate. Temperatures are still above 32...
North Platte Telegraph
Snow reaches North Platte Tuesday afternoon; I-80, U.S. 30 shut down
The first snow-white evidence of western Nebraska’s massive December snowstorm fell in North Platte Tuesday afternoon. Strong, bitter northwest winds and falling temperatures accompanied the snowflakes, which followed notable rainfall and a morning reprieve that dried city streets and highways to spare motorists another black-ice trial. Heavy snow and...
klkntv.com
Blizzard closes Interstate 80 in Nebraska west of North Platte
UPDATE: It’s impossible to travel in the Nebraska Panhandle. Every major road was closed or impassable as of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Nebraska 511 map. Interstate 80 is closed west of North Platte, and all roads into Colorado are closed, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The...
KETV.com
Blizzard warning for western Nebraska through Wednesday night, light snow possible for Omaha area Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Western Nebraska will feel the effects of a blizzard through Wednesday night. Some parts of the panhandle could see 1-2 feet of snow along with 40-50 mph wind gusts. Authorities announced Tuesday morning that Interstate 80 is closed for westbound traffic from North Platte to the...
knopnews2.com
North Platte officials on stand by for additional snow
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -With the winter storm plowing in early Tuesday, many people were anticipating heavy snowfall. North Platte saw mostly rain in the morning and throughout the early afternoon, but some places west such as Paxton and Hershey got plenty of snow, closing down some roadways. Even though North Platte didn’t get snow in the early part of the day, city officials are still on standby in case of heavy snow in the later part of the day.
Numerous central Nebraska businesses cited for selling alcohol to minor
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Saturday, December 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant #0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
iheart.com
Blizzard conditions force road closures in western Nebraska
(North Platte, NE) -- Winter weather is impacting western Nebraska and is forcing a number of road closures. Due to the severe winter storm in the panhandle, the Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed I-80 and Highway 30 from North Platte to the Wyoming border. NDOT says several other highways in Nebraska's panhandle are also closed or impassable. You can find a full map of closures on the NDOT's 551 website.
🎧 North Platte photographer offering photos for toys at Good Life on the Bricks
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte photographer will be using his skills to help bring smiles to kids' faces this Christmas season. Devin Alexander will be taking professional photos at Good Life on the Bricks on Dec. 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in exchange for new toys or monetary donations that will be given to families in need.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska State Patrol conducts alcohol inspections in region
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Logan, Thomas, Hooker, Grant, Buffalo, and Kearney Counties last week. According to a press release from NSP, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties during the evening hours of...
Dunham's Sports to host Grand Opening Friday in North Platte
Dunham’s Sports has announced the grand opening of its North Platte store on Friday, Dec. 16. Dunham’s invites the residents of North Platte and the surrounding communities to the grand opening weekend. The new store, located at 1001 S. Dewey St., will bring up to 40 new full-time and part-time jobs to the community. Store hours are Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP holds alcohol compliance checks in multiple counties
KEARNEY, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol Investigators held alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant Counties. Officials said they first did checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney Counties in the evening of Dec. 3. They checked 19 businesses where two of them reportedly sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 90% and one of the businesses reportedly failed to check the minor’s ID.
knopnews2.com
Soup supper hosted to benefit cancer victim
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was on the same day that Sgt. Casey Nelms at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office tested positive for three different types of cancer. The community jumped into action and held a soup supper for him at CB’s Hideaway south of North Platte for him on Saturday.
North Platte Public Schools announce early dismissal Tuesday
North Platte Public Schools will have an early dismissal at 1:00 p.m. today, December 13, 2022. Additionally, there will be NO Afterschool Events, Practices, and Activities for today, December 13, 2022, and All Before School Events, Practices, and Activities for tomorrow, December 14, 2022. -There will be No Afternoon Preschool...
Sand Hills Express
Extension Office, Women in Ag Program Announce 4-Part Workshop
LEXINGTON – The Nebraska Extension Office has announced a 4-part workshop starting in January in partnership with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s “Women in Agriculture” program. Called “The Power of Negotiation and Communication: Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Ag Women,” the topics covered in the workshop will...
North Platte Post, local businesses collecting gifts for nursing home, assisted living residents
The North Platte Post, Al’s Lock and Safe and Beunz Drug are teaming up to help bring Christmas to nursing home and assisted living facilities residents. So many residents don’t have family around during the Holiday therefore, don’t get anything on Christmas Morning. They deserve gifts as much as anyone else and have already done so much for the community, and it’s time to give back to them.
North Platte Public Schools honor Employees of the Month
North Platte Public Schools recognized its November employees of the month during the December 12, 2022, board of education meeting. Board members and guests helped celebrate the two awardees during the meeting as Superintendent Todd Rhodes shared comments from their nominators. During the meeting, Superintendent Rhodes recognized Cheryl Hall from...
iheart.com
State Troopers Make Nebraska Interstate Drug Busts
The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested two people after coming across suspected methamphetamine and marijuana during traffic stops. Last Wednesday afternoon, a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding on I-80 near Maxwell in Lincoln County. After pulling the vehicle over, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. The...
knopnews2.com
Custer County man killed in rollover accident
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened at 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 10 on Victoria Springs Road, near Road 810. Deputies say the driver of the 1995 Ford Ranger pickup, John Lytle, 58, of Sargent, was northbound on Victoria...
Paxton Schools one-act team places 3rd at state
PAXTON, Neb.-The Paxton Consolidated Schools one-act team is celebrating after a successful season. The team performed at the Class D-1 state championships in Norfolk on Wednesday and came home with a third place finish. The team performed "West of Pecos" by Tim Kelly. In "West of Pecos," Judge Roy Bean,...
News Channel Nebraska
One person killed in Highway 83 accident north of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident on Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 83 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a ditch, and rolled several times into a pasture. A female was found dead at the scene.
