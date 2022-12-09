NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -With the winter storm plowing in early Tuesday, many people were anticipating heavy snowfall. North Platte saw mostly rain in the morning and throughout the early afternoon, but some places west such as Paxton and Hershey got plenty of snow, closing down some roadways. Even though North Platte didn’t get snow in the early part of the day, city officials are still on standby in case of heavy snow in the later part of the day.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO