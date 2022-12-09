Read full article on original website
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Family Counseling closing Dec. 15
After more than four decades of helping serve the mental health needs of Stoughton area residents, Stoughton Family Counseling services (SFC) will close its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to a LCSW Dec. 12 news release, the move was prompted by the retirement of owner David Druckenbrod. Associated therapists...
stoughtonnews.com
Diane Rose Coons
Diane Rose Coons, age 90, passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Oct. 12, 1932, in Pontiac, Illinois, the daughter of Jessie May Underhill. Diane graduated from Pontiac High School in 1950. Diane had several career paths in her lifetime, including as office...
stoughtonnews.com
Morris James Thompson
Morris James Thompson, age 93, passed away peacefully at his home on the farm. He went to his heavenly home at about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec.1, 2022 in his sleep with son in the room with him. Morris was born on Aug. 28, 1929, to Rev. Henry and Mabel...
hotelnewsresource.com
The House on the Rock Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin For Sale
CBRE exclusively presents for sale The House on the Rock Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a premium non-branded hotel with indoor waterpark and additional land for development. One of the primary functions of the hotel has been to support the famous House on the...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison loses entire student body for upcoming semester after Course Search and Enroll crashes
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have conversations about enrollment dates similar to how veterans talk about where they were stationed during wartime. Much like the battlefield, fellow Badgers enter treacherous territory, never knowing when they may be able to leave or if this is the day that it all blows up in their face.
stoughtonnews.com
VFW, Legion hosting free Christmas dinner Dec. 25
Stoughton’s VFW Post 328, American Legion Post 59, their auxiliaries and a group of volunteers are teaming up to host a free Christmas dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 at the VFW post, located at 200 Veterans Road. Donations are appreciated! If anyone is in...
Victims in Watertown house fire were students, superintendent confirms
WATERTOWN, Wis. — The three people killed in a house fire in Watertown on Friday were students. Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Jarred Burke confirmed Monday that the three victims were students in the district. Burke said that further information regarding the victims would be released by the Watertown police and fire departments. RELATED: 3 killed in Watertown house fire...
wpr.org
What an Amtrak station in Madison would mean for passenger rail in Wisconsin
Amtrak is considering expanding passenger rail in Wisconsin with a new station in Madison. We explore what the project could mean for transportation in the state.
wisfarmer.com
Longtime owner of Johnson Sausage Shop headed to prison for failing to pay taxes
Christa Johnson, longtime owner of Johnson Sausage Shoppe in Rio was sentenced to federal prison for failing to pay the IRS $326,905 in unpaid taxes. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Johnson, 57, of Cambria, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to tax avoidance and was ordered to pay $326,905 in restitution to the IRS and serve 1 year in prison. She was also assessed a $25,000 fine.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man arrested for 7 OWI, threatening law enforcement after crashing into tree
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 46-year-old from Madison was arrested for his seventh OWI offense after officers came across a car that had crashed into a tree on Monday afternoon. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer on the Traffic Enforcement Safety Team spotted the car against the tree near the intersection of Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. on December 5.
4-year-old with brain cancer celebrating final birthday with worldwide birthday cards
A Wisconsin 4-year-old whose prognosis of just a few weeks is being shown support from all over the world for her birthday, and you can send her a card too.
nbc15.com
Family shares the pain of waiting as search continues for Christopher Miller
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of a Madison man continues to ask questions and search for answers as Christopher Miller remains missing for another week. “It’s been a lot; it’s been very, very challenging,” said Miller’s fiance, Mallory Duerst. Saturday will mark four weeks since...
superhits106.com
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
Wisconsin State Patrol responds to dozens of crashes Friday amid snowfall
MADISON, Wis. — Snowy conditions and dozens of crashes snarled traffic across southern Wisconsin Friday and kept first responders and tow truck drivers busy. Between 5 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol said its troopers responded to 32 crashes and 61 calls to assist motorists, including more than 50 vehicle runoffs. Duty Sergeant Craig Morehouse said the number...
Police investigating burglary at home on Madison’s near west side
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a burglary at a home on Madison’s near west side Wednesday evening. In an incident report, police said the home’s residents returned to their home in the 2300 block of Commonwealth Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a back door kicked in and every room ransacked. The report did not say how...
Man, suspected in Wisconsin Culvers robberies, now wanted for armed robbery at Best Buy
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are trying to identify a man wanted for a string of robberies to Culver’s restaurants throughout southern Wisconsin, who is now wanted for an armed robbery at a Janesville Best Buy. Janesville Police said the suspect stole two Macbook computers on Monday evening after displaying a black handgun in the […]
WISN
Three people die trapped in Watertown house fire
WATERTOWN, Wis. — Watertown fire and police departments responded to a house fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. on South First Street and Western Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters were informed that residents were trapped inside the house. According to the news release by the Watertown Fire Department, firefighters attempted to...
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
36-year-old man shot, injured Friday at north Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot and injured Friday afternoon at an apartment on Madison’s north side, police said. Officers were sent to an apartment in the 2500 block of Calypso Road just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. Police said a 36-year-old man was shot in the hallway of the building. He was taken to a local hospital after officers...
