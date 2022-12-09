Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Related
butlerradio.com
butlerradio.com
Paige A. Greco
Paige A. Greco, 30 of Butler, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. She was born in Natrona Heights on January 13, 1992 to Cheri (Capo) Greco and the late Alexander Greco III. She was loved and will be forever missed. Paige was the mother of Blaize, Jailyn, Devin, and Danielle. She is also survived by her siblings Jacob and Sarah, and a large and loving family. All services will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
butlerradio.com
James McKain
He was born February 7, 1951, in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph Henry McKain and the late Leola (Tirk) McKain. James worked in A/C and Refrigerator Instillation/Repiar. He loved his black labs (Pepper and Pete) and his family. He is survived by his sister, Judy Flick; brother-in-law, Donald Flick;...
butlerradio.com
Virginia “Ginny” K. Wagner
Virginia “Ginny” K. Wagner, age 77, of Prospect, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 in the Butler Memorial Hospital, with her family by her side, following an illness. She was a member of the Emmanual Lutheran Church of Prospect. She enjoyed working as bookkeeper. She began her...
butlerradio.com
Seneca Valley Introduces New Asst. Principal
Seneca Valley is bringing in a Slippery Rock University alum to serve as their newest assistant principal. The district announced that Thomas McKelvey will be the new assistant principal at Haine Elementary School. McKelvey comes to the position from the Ambrigde School District where he served as an elementary school principal for the last three years.
butlerradio.com
Janet Morgan
Janet Morgan, 80, of Butler passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was born in Butler on June 28, 1942 to the late Woodrow and Edna (Scott) Young. She graduated from Butler High School. Janet was known for being a great mother, loving sister, and a good and selfless person that took care of everyone. She loved spending her free time playing bingo and going to the casino. She was the mother of Toots (Raymond Reges) Morgan, Deb (Jim) DeMatteis, Bonnie (Jaimie) Pfabe, Diana (Rich) Bothell, Elmo (Christa) Morgan, Mike Morgan, Jeff (Sandy) Morgan, and Bill Morgan. She was the sister of Larry Young, Bob (Christine) Young, Marie Dellen, and Phyllis (Ray) McCune. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Morgan, daughter Rebecca (Becky), and two brothers. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
butlerradio.com
Holiday Show For Seniors Coming To Seneca Valley
A local school district will host an annual holiday event for local senior citizens next week. The Seneca Valley School District will host their 24th annual Senior Holiday Event on Tuesday, December 20th from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Intermediate High School. Senior Citizens living in the Seneca Valley...
butlerradio.com
Arthur L. “King” Kearns
Arthur L. “King” Kearns, 91, of Renfrew, PA, passed away on December 11, 2022, at the Butler Memorial Hospital. He was born March 19, 1931, in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Harold “Bus” Kearns and the late Clara Stamm Kearns. Arthur was a veteran of the...
butlerradio.com
More Info Released In I-79 Crash
Police have released more information on a serious crash that happened Sunday on I-79. The one car accident happened around 7 p.m. in the southbound lane near mile marker 90 near the Jackson-Lancaster Township line. Police say 24-year-old Shawn Reidy Jr. of Franklin was speeding and went off the side...
butlerradio.com
Local Gas Prices Drop By A Nickel
Gas prices have dropped again both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, declined by a nickel over the past week to reach $3.87 per gallon.
butlerradio.com
Two Candidates Move to Final Interviews for Top Role at Slippery Rock University
The search for the next president of Slippery Rock University is nearly complete as two candidates will move on to final interviews. Chance Glenn, provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Houston-Victoria, and Karen Riley, provost at Regis University were recommended by the presidential search committee and were recently advanced by a vote of the SRU Council of Trustees.
butlerradio.com
Boil Water Advisory Lifted
Pennsylvania American Water has announced that a boil water advisory for portions of Butler County is no longer needed as of Sunday morning. The boil advisory went into effect late last week following a 12 inch water main break that occurred on Thursday night on Delwood Road in Butler Township.
butlerradio.com
South Butler Community Library to Host Christmas Sing-Along
Local residents are invited to participate in a holiday event at the South Butler Community Library this week. The South Butler Community Library is partnering with the Musical Theatre Guild to host a Christmas Sing-Along on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Members of the Musical Theatre Guild of Butler will lead...
butlerradio.com
Man Steals Cash From Roommate; Dropped Off At Mall
A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a roommate’s money in Venango County and bringing it to Butler. State police say 46-year-old Richard McKinney was living at a home in Rockland Township when the homeowner went to work last Thursday. That’s when police say McKinney took $3,000 cash...
butlerradio.com
Local Students to Participate in Holiday Themed Events
Students at a local school district will engage in holiday activities this week while gathering food for those less fortunate in our community. The Mars Area High School Student Council is holding a Holiday Cheer Competition beginning tomorrow (Monday) with a theme of Holiday Pajamas Day. This competition will also...
butlerradio.com
Salvation Army Continuing Push For Red Kettle Donations
The Salvation Army is continuing their push for donations to the Red Kettle Campaign. The yearly fundraising drive has hit about 30 percent of its goal for Western Pennsylvania so far. Salvation Army officials say the red kettles outside of building are still the most important part of the fundraiser.
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. Municipal Building Set For Upgrades
The Cranberry Township Municipal Building will continue to see upgrades to their facility after being awarded a state grant. Last week, the board of supervisors accepted a $1.8 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant to expand and improve the municipal building. Officials with the township say there are plans to...
butlerradio.com
No One Injured In Prospect Road Crash
A road in Connoquenessing Township was shut down for a couple of hours yesterday following a rollover accident. State police say the accident happened just before 10 a.m. on Prospect Road (Route 528) near Little Creek Road. 19-year-old Anthony Pilosi of Prospect was driving north when he lost control of...
butlerradio.com
Saxonburg Police Investigating Theft of Catalytic Converter
Authorities are continuing to investigate a series of thefts that recently occurred in Saxonburg. According to our news partners at WPXI, several unidentified suspects allegedly stole a catalytic converter from a car in a family’s driveway in Hemlock Court in the middle of the night last week. Officials also...
Comments / 0