Janet Morgan, 80, of Butler passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was born in Butler on June 28, 1942 to the late Woodrow and Edna (Scott) Young. She graduated from Butler High School. Janet was known for being a great mother, loving sister, and a good and selfless person that took care of everyone. She loved spending her free time playing bingo and going to the casino. She was the mother of Toots (Raymond Reges) Morgan, Deb (Jim) DeMatteis, Bonnie (Jaimie) Pfabe, Diana (Rich) Bothell, Elmo (Christa) Morgan, Mike Morgan, Jeff (Sandy) Morgan, and Bill Morgan. She was the sister of Larry Young, Bob (Christine) Young, Marie Dellen, and Phyllis (Ray) McCune. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Morgan, daughter Rebecca (Becky), and two brothers. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home.

BUTLER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO