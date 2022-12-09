ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death

SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
