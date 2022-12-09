Read full article on original website
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia non-profit making pajamas for foster families across the country expands into all 50 states
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Making children in foster care feel loved, one pair of pajamas at a time that is the mission of a Georgia non-profit whose Christmas just got a little busier thanks to social media. The non-profit Jambos has now served children in all 50 states.
atlantanewsfirst.com
GDOT expected to purchase 3 homes and a business for I-285/I-20 West revamp
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Easing traffic congestion for thousands in metro Atlanta is coming at a cost. Families who have lived in their homes for years are now being asked to find a new place. The Georgia Department of Transportation needs more space for the busy I-285/I-20 West...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Economic Outlook points to likely recession in 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Economic Outlook released by The University of Georgia shows that a short and mild recession is expected for next year. “A 2023 recession is not inevitable, but it would take near-perfect monetary policy plus a lucky break to avoid one,” said Ben Ayers, Dean of the University of Georgia Terry College of Business.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mother’s fight to end opioid epidemic continues into rural Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta mom is keeping her son’s memory alive by helping countless others. Cammie’s son, Christopher lost his battle with an opioid addiction when he was just 32. From writing a book to creating a non-profit, Cammie is making sure she is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Medical experts warn of new tripledemic surge ahead of the holidays
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As many families in metro Atlanta continue gathering and planning for the holidays, medical experts are urging people to be vigilant in the face of an ongoing “tripledemic” with a rise of cases of RSV, the flu, and COVID-19. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky spends part of her Sunday volunteering at the Atlanta Community Food Bank while also urging Americans to remain vigilant about a trio of respiratory viruses sweeping the country.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Out And About In The ATL | Dec. 16-18, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s the weekend before Christmas weekend and there’s plenty of things happening in metro Atlanta to help get you in the mood. There’s also plenty of things to do if you want to avoid anything related to the holiday. Check out this weekend’s list of things to do in metro Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh marry at Georgia lake
ANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and U.S. Women’s National soccer team player Mallory Pugh tied the knot over the weekend in Greensboro, Ga. The couple married at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in front of family and friends, according to PEOPLE. According...
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy night ahead; rain returns Thursday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Skies will remain cloudy through the evening with temperatures in the 40s. A few showers and periods of heavy rain are possible during the afternoon Wednesday, with the heaviest rain forecast to move in Wednesday night. There is a FIRST ALERT late Wednesday and early Thursday morning for periods of heavy rain and isolated storms.
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT | Another round of rain arrives mid-week, ahead of colder weather!
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An unsettled weather pattern continues to plague North Georgia. The next, in a series, of weather systems is forecast to bring widespread wet weather and a risk of heavy rain back into the forecast Wednesday. Following Sunday rain, North Georgia dries out a big...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Controversial high school football call in Georgia ignites instant replay debate
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some high school football players miss out on the chance of a lifetime after a questionable call during a state championship game. The call seen on GPB Sports has football fans sounding off everywhere. “How could you miss that call?” fan Buck Johnson asked....
Comments / 0