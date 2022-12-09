ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

atlantanewsfirst.com

Economic Outlook points to likely recession in 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Economic Outlook released by The University of Georgia shows that a short and mild recession is expected for next year. “A 2023 recession is not inevitable, but it would take near-perfect monetary policy plus a lucky break to avoid one,” said Ben Ayers, Dean of the University of Georgia Terry College of Business.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Mother’s fight to end opioid epidemic continues into rural Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta mom is keeping her son’s memory alive by helping countless others. Cammie’s son, Christopher lost his battle with an opioid addiction when he was just 32. From writing a book to creating a non-profit, Cammie is making sure she is...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Medical experts warn of new tripledemic surge ahead of the holidays

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As many families in metro Atlanta continue gathering and planning for the holidays, medical experts are urging people to be vigilant in the face of an ongoing “tripledemic” with a rise of cases of RSV, the flu, and COVID-19. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky spends part of her Sunday volunteering at the Atlanta Community Food Bank while also urging Americans to remain vigilant about a trio of respiratory viruses sweeping the country.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Out And About In The ATL | Dec. 16-18, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s the weekend before Christmas weekend and there’s plenty of things happening in metro Atlanta to help get you in the mood. There’s also plenty of things to do if you want to avoid anything related to the holiday. Check out this weekend’s list of things to do in metro Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh marry at Georgia lake

ANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and U.S. Women’s National soccer team player Mallory Pugh tied the knot over the weekend in Greensboro, Ga. The couple married at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in front of family and friends, according to PEOPLE. According...
atlantanewsfirst.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy night ahead; rain returns Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Skies will remain cloudy through the evening with temperatures in the 40s. A few showers and periods of heavy rain are possible during the afternoon Wednesday, with the heaviest rain forecast to move in Wednesday night. There is a FIRST ALERT late Wednesday and early Thursday morning for periods of heavy rain and isolated storms.
