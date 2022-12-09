ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As many families in metro Atlanta continue gathering and planning for the holidays, medical experts are urging people to be vigilant in the face of an ongoing “tripledemic” with a rise of cases of RSV, the flu, and COVID-19. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky spends part of her Sunday volunteering at the Atlanta Community Food Bank while also urging Americans to remain vigilant about a trio of respiratory viruses sweeping the country.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO