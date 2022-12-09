Increased credit card use in New York as Holiday shopping begins

Credit card spending in the U.S. is up 22.5% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The increase is mainly due to inflation and people going out and spending more than they did two years ago.

General merchandise spending is up 41.8%, home improvements are up 34.5% and health care and social assistance are up 33.1%.

Credit card balances have remained stable in the state of New York year over year, with the average balance being about $830 per borrower.

Delinquencies have not risen that much, which is a good sign if there is a recession next year.

No matter how people choose to pay, it is important to stick to a budget.

Using a credit card to get points or be afforded extra buyer protection may be a better option if people know they can make their payments.

