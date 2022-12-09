Real Deal: Credit card use up especially on entertainment in Connecticut

Inflation is on the rise, and Connecticut residents are using their credit cards more than in years past this holiday season.

Credit card spending is up significantly, according to Caleb Silver with Investopedia.

"A lot of the increase in swipes is due to the fact that Connecticut residents are doing more spending now than in the last two years," Silver says.

Silver says spending is up 24.9% from pre-pandemic levels.

He says art and entertainment spending is up.

More people packed the theaters this year for the highly anticipated films Top Gun: Maverick, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Black Panther Wakanada Forever.

Joseph Masher, of Bowtie management in Connecticut, says that recently when a good movie hits the theaters, so do the people

"There has been a rise in credit card usage and pre-purchasing for tickets," Masher says.

The transactions are proving that people are spending, not only on the movies, but on a snack too, Masher says.

Masher says going to the movies is still the least expensive form of out of home entertainment.

He says discounted movie tickets can even be purchased at Costco and BJ's.