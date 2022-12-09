ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Real Deal: Credit card use up especially on entertainment in Connecticut

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6rYa_0jcvx2PZ00

Inflation is on the rise, and Connecticut residents are using their credit cards more than in years past this holiday season.

Credit card spending is up significantly, according to Caleb Silver with Investopedia.

"A lot of the increase in swipes is due to the fact that Connecticut residents are doing more spending now than in the last two years," Silver says.

Silver says spending is up 24.9% from pre-pandemic levels.

He says art and entertainment spending is up.

More people packed the theaters this year for the highly anticipated films Top Gun: Maverick, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Black Panther Wakanada Forever.

Joseph Masher, of Bowtie management in Connecticut, says that recently when a good movie hits the theaters, so do the people

"There has been a rise in credit card usage and pre-purchasing for tickets," Masher says.

The transactions are proving that people are spending, not only on the movies, but on a snack too, Masher says.

Masher says going to the movies is still the least expensive form of out of home entertainment.

He says discounted movie tickets can even be purchased at Costco and BJ's.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

News 12

125K+
Followers
42K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy