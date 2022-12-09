Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cloudy but dry today, Potential winter storm next week

A trough will kick up clouds for our area today, but we'll stay dry although a few flurries could develop in western portions of the Q2 viewing area. Snow showers are likely in the Beartooths/Absarokas and maybe a shot of snow in the Crazies. Expect variable cloudiness across the weekend.

We are keeping an eye on a strong upper low with an associated cold front that could bring a significant winter storm to the area beginning Monday. Blizzard conditions will also be possible in eastern Montana with heavy snow and gusts over 35 mph that could cause blowing snow and dropping visibility down to less than a quarter of a mile.

Monday through Wednesday snow totals could top 10"+ in areas east of Yellowstone County. Billings and areas north/south could receive 6"+ with areas west getting up to 4". These totals will all depend of the track on that low. We'll continue to monitor it closely. Just be prepared for a rough couple of days.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s/30s through the weekend then 10/20s next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly teens through the weekend then single digits/10s next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com