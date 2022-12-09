ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Country Today

INDIGENOUS A&E: Jazzy music, ancient pottery, and hand-poke tattoos

By Sandra Hale Schulman
Indian Country Today
Indian Country Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UoLs2_0jcvwwhx00

A biweekly column from ICT with the latest news from the arts and entertainment

Sandra Hale Schulman
Special to ICT

The latest: Pottery as old as the pyramids, free-form jazz merges with tribal tales, and a hand-poke tattoo traditionalist writes a book about her art.

ART: Oldest ceramic tradition featured in new exhibit

Pottery by the Catawba tribe, a unique creation that has evolved in complexity, is currently spotlighted at the Native American Studies Center the University of South Carolina in Lancaster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5tk9_0jcvwwhx00

Catawba pottery is being spotlighted at the Native American Studies Center at the University of South Carolina in Lancaster. Shown here is Horned Owl, 2016, by Bill Harris, Special Collections, and Owl, 1979, by Georgia Harris, Thomas J. Blumer Collection. (Photo by Brittany Taylor-Driggers, courtesy of Native American Studies Center)

The 15,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility, established in 2012, bridges art, archaeology, archives, rare film, folklore, history, and language – and includes the largest single collection of Catawba pottery in existence.

Made by hand-coiling clay that is mixed with Spanish moss, rubbed with smooth stones then fired directly in burning wood pits, the result is an ombre mixture of cream, brown and black. The firing process is precarious because in the pit there is a higher chance of uneven temperatures that cause the pottery to crack or break apart.

“Catawba pottery is the oldest continuous ceramics tradition in North America,” Stephen Criswell, director of Native American Studies and a professor of English and folklore at USC Lancaster told ICT.

“Our late archivist, Brent Burgin, once observed that when the Egyptians were building the pyramids, Catawbas were making pottery. I would add to that when the Magna Carta was signed, when the Revolutionary War and the Civil War broke out, when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, and probably last week, Catawbas were making pottery.”

The exhibit has exquisite examples along with wall murals and vintage footage of the Catawba people from the early 1900s. Animal shapes of horses, owls, foxes and other regional woodland creatures make their way into the vessels along with regal looking human heads.

“Catawba Indian pottery, while less familiar than its Southwestern counterparts and many other traditional American Indian art forms, is recognized by scholars and collectors as a tradition which often features, paradoxically, strict adherence to tradition and vibrant creativity and innovation,” Criswell said.

“It is an art form that reflects history and heritage, but at the same time offers the best of potters a vehicle for expressing their own individual talents and creativity.”

While the number of Catawba potters is small, around 3,300, he said, “the vitality, quality, and the cultural and historical significance of their work deserve greater public recognition.”

The majority of Catawba now live on or near the Catawba Reservation on the banks of the Catawba River near Rock Hill, South Carolina. Their name means “people of the river.”

MUSIC: Wild jazz meets traditional hymns

A new album, “Sweet Tooth,” from Wabanaki artist Mali Obomsawin combines field recordings, old hymns, stories and Indigenous jazz for a traditional but innovative musical response to colonialism.

Written as a compositional suite, the album blends Wabanaki stories and songs that were passed down in Obomsawin’s family. Field recordings of her relatives at Odanak First Nation tell a larger story of the Wabanaki people, in three movements.

SUPPORT INDIGENOUS JOURNALISM. CONTRIBUTE TODAY .

“Telling Indigenous stories through the language of jazz is not a new phenomenon,” Obomsawin said in a statement. “My people have had to innovate endlessly to get our stories heard - learning to express ourselves in French, English, Abenaki… but sometimes words fail us, and we must use sound. ‘Sweet Tooth’ is a testament to this.”

Her first single, " Odana ", is meditative and mellow.

The second single, “ Wawasint8da is a fascinating take on a 17th century Jesuit hymn in Native communities about the "Harrowing of Hell," an apocryphal story of Jesus traveling to hell to save non-believers. Eerie and free form, it owes much to 1950s experimental jazz with a video set in a church.

BOOK: Model tattoo artist inks identity

A show-stopping sight at Indigenous fashion shows in Santa Fe and Paris, Stephanie Big Eagle, Lakota Sioux, has an unusual look with her long dark hair, big eyes and distinctive facial tattoos.

And now her career as a traditional hand-poke tattoo artist has taken off with the publication of her book, “ Thunderbird Rising .”

Her interest in hand-poke tattoos started as a child when she was “kept separated from my Indigenous culture and taught to be ashamed of that side of myself,” she told ICT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDExs_0jcvwwhx00

Stephanie Big Eagle, Lakota Sioux, has written about her development as a hand-poke tattoo artist in a new book, "Thunderbird Rising." (Photo courtesy Stephanie Big Eagle)

“Despite this, I started my reconnection journey in my early 20s, after my relatives from my Dakota/Lakota side started to appear in my dreams in the form of wonderful and loving visits from an elder,” she said. “These dreams … jump-started my reconnection journey.”

She focused on traditional tattooing, and during a trip to Aotearoa, the Māori word for New Zealand, she met with a ta moko artist to have traditional tattoos placed on her.

She posted her new tattoos online and the positive feedback led her to train with a Los Angeles artist to learn the hand-poke tattoo method. She started her own studio, Thunderbird Rising, in Indianapolis in 2021.

“The hand poke tattoo method is one of the most ancient methods of tattooing in the world,” she says. “It dates back to at least 3,620 years ago, a powerful indication of the history of tattooing that existed in North America far before the era of colonization. Traditional tattoos tell the story of one's physical, spiritual, cultural, and ancestral identity. You used to be able to look at a person (pre-colonization era) and know what tribe or clan they belonged to, their status within the tribe, their accomplishments, and more simply by looking at their tattoos.”

She says that “colonization stripped most tribes in North America of their tattooing history, forbid its practice, and made those with tattoos a target, particularly those with facial tattoos. Chiefs, spiritual leaders, matriarchs, highly-accomplished warriors, were the most-tattooed, especially on the face.”

She brings her personal journey with hand-poke tattooing to her new book.

“I learned the hard way about how powerful the tradition is, and why a traditional tattoo artist must dedicate themselves to a ceremonial lifestyle to maintain the spiritual power needed to channel and tattoo the designs that are meant for each unique person that comes before them,” she said.

“We have the opportunity now to revitalize an essential part of Indigenous history and culture, and to break down the negative stereotypes associated with tattooing, particularly facial tattooing. Tattooing is at the core of most Indigenous Nations, and modern-day hand poke tattooing by Indigenous artists helps us to start telling our stories and sharing our identity in the same way our ancestors did so that we can reconnect, empower our Nations, and start putting the pieces back together of our own histories.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11EMBb_0jcvwwhx00

Our stories are worth telling. Our stories are worth sharing. Our stories are worth your support. Contribute $5 or $10 today to help ICT (formerly Indian Country Today) carry out its critical mission. Sign up for ICT’s free newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

An art show probing intimacy & vulnerability through fashion

Working on a project with a close friend is usually the kind of thing you dream up over drinks and hardly ever get to put into reality. Not so for Berlin-based Alexandra Bircken — a former designer and present-day artist creating “non-functional objects” — and Paris-based Lutz Huelle, who launched his eponymous label in 2000 after working for Martin Margiela for three years. Friends since they were teens, the two were shaped by the same music, by the magnitude of the Berlin Wall coming down, and by the desire to move to London to study fashion. Alexandra has modelled for Lutz since she was a student, and been in his official défilés too. Their friendship is rounded out by Wolfgang Tillmans, with whom they form a sort of loose creative throuple.
The Independent

Painting on show after conservation work reveals secrets

Conservation work has revealed new secrets about a 16th century painting that has gone on display for the first time since undergoing restoration.The Italian Renaissance painting of the Madonna and Child, painted in Florence in the 1520s, has been unveiled at Kirkcaldy Galleries in Fife, where it has never been exhibited before.During the restoration work, infrared photography revealed for the first time a shadowy image, believed to be Joseph, beneath layers of paint.Meanwhile, research, which involved the Universities of Aberdeen and Glasgow, inspired gallery staff to investigate the story of how the picture made its way from Florence to Fife.Not...
nativenewsonline.net

Five More Native Americans Who Shaped Culture

Indigenous peoples have persisted in the face of systemic racism and oppression to make indispensable contributions to our society. Earlier this week, in celebration of Native American Heritage Month, we shared stories of five Native Americans who helped shape American culture. Today, here are five more Natives of note who had a tremendous impact on culture in the United States.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Sculptor Veronica Ryan wins Turner Prize for works exploring Windrush and Covid

Sculptor Veronica Ryan has been named the winner of the Turner Prize 2022 for her work which honours the Windrush generation and explores the Covid pandemic.The Montserrat-born British artist, 66, was awarded the annual £25,000 prize for the “personal and poetic way she extends the language of sculpture” through found and usually forgotten objects and crafted materials.Frankie Goes To Hollywood singer Holly Johnson presented the award at a ceremony at St George’s Hall in Liverpool on Wednesday.Ryan was recognised for two projects. One was her commission by Hackney Council to make the first permanent public sculpture in the UK to...
ARTnews

Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, Patrick Martinez, and More to Produce Art for LA3C, Penske Media’s New Culture and Creativity Festival

LA3C, an upcoming two-day culture and creativity festival launching later this month, will feature installations by a group of celebrated artists, including Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, and Patrick Martinez. PMC—the parent company of ARTnews and Art in America, as well as Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, and SheKnows, among other publications—launched LA3C Culture & Creativity Festival last July, but had to postpone the event due to the pandemic. The festival is a celebration of culture in Los Angeles. The festival will run from December 10 to 11, and will also feature performances by touted musicians such as Lil Baby, Maluma, and more. The full lineup of artists includes Jacolby Satterwhite, Amanda Ross-Ho, Patrick...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kansas Reflector

The book ‘Melissa’ was targeted at the St. Marys library. But what’s it actually about?

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Iridescent Riffel is a graduate student studying higher education administration at the University of Kansas, where she serves as both an academic adviser and assistant complex director. One […] The post The book ‘Melissa’ was targeted at the St. Marys library. But what’s it actually about? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
SAINT MARYS, KS
The Conversation U.S.

18th- and 19th-century Americans of all races, classes and genders looked to the ancient Mediterranean for inspiration

The ancient world of the Mediterranean has long permeated American society, in everything from museum collections to home furnishings. The design of the nation’s public monuments, buildings and universities, as well as its legal system and form of government, show the enduring influence of Mediterranean antiquity on American culture. Until the late 19th century, Americans encountered the ancient world almost exclusively through reproductions – in books, artwork and even popular plays. Very few could afford to travel abroad to encounter Mediterranean artifacts firsthand. Yet despite barriers to access, many Americans forged personal connections with the cultures of the ancient Mediterranean...
Rebekah Barton

Dive Into the World of Justine McNair's Custom Typography Art

My house was built in 1872, so it's "lived" through everything from the sinking of the Titanic to the Great Depression to the Civil Rights Movement to hair metal. While we're lucky to have a lot of great original features -- hello, 19th-century woodwork -- I've been leaning into my favorite style, Art Deco, while redecorating the master bedroom suite.
artscanvas.org

Museum works to repatriate artifacts looted from West Africa

Judy Woodruff: As a debate over how and when to repatriate art continues to roil, one clear-cut case of looting in the 19th century has art leaders taking strong stands now. Jeffrey Brown went to look at a museum that is confronting the controversial origins of some of its collection.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios

LGBTQ+ art throughout history at "The First Homosexuals" exhibit

"The First Homosexuals" at Wrightwood 659 in Lincoln Park explores how artists have interpreted non-heteronormative life throughout human history. Why it matters: As we live in a growing cultural war over LGBTQ+ art and literature, this exhibition sheds light on how long it has been a part of the public discourse, dating back centuries.
ARTnews

Tau Lewis’s Beguiling Sculptures Allow Her to Commune with Spirits

Tau Lewis spent years amassing her personal collection of seashells, which she harvested over the course of a series of trips to Jamaica, the island nation where her father was born. She was attracted to the shells that were most weathered—the ones that had rolled around over and over in the tide, and washed ashore in a new, sanded-down form. When she found them, many of these shells still had a briny odor, a pungent reminder of the depths from which they came. Lewis has always been fascinated by oceans. In a recent Zoom interview, she recounted a story her father...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today

Phoenix, AZ
604
Followers
664
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Indian Country Today is a daily digital news platform that covers the Indigenous world, including American Indians and Alaska Natives.

 https://indiancountrytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy