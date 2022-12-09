4 People Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Porterville (Porterville, CA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday in Porterville.

Officials confirmed that 4 people were injured due to the accident.

Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Highway 65 and Avenue 56.

A 46-year-old was driving a 2011 Dodge Nitro with three minor passengers.

He was approaching a red light.

At the same time, a 39-year-old was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry with one passenger.

The Toyota was approaching a green light.

The driver of the Dodge failed to stop at the red light due to his inattention.

Thereby he entered the intersection directly into the path of the Toyota.

This resulted in a crash between the two vehicles.

The driver and the passenger in the Toyota were injured.

One passenger and the driver of the Dodge reported injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the CHP.

December 09, 2022

Source: Your Central Valley News

Recent California News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™