Some patients impacted by personal health info breach at Palmer Chiropractic
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A letter sent to some patients of Palmer Chiropractic Clinics says some protected health information may have been breached when an employee posted a picture to social media without realizing that information had been in the background of the picture. The letter, dated for Dec. 6,...
25newsnow.com
Pedestrian hit Monday evening in Peoria in ‘critical condition’; crash is not being investigated as hit & run
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle around 6:45 Monday night. Peoria Police said Jesse Hardin was “struck by a vehicle while crossing the street near the intersection of Wisconsin and McClure near the 900 block of East McClure.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
WQAD
Year in Review | Galesburg Cottage Hospital closure; Shelby Kluver walks through her reporting
2020 started with the closure of this Galesburg hospital, disrupting the lives of many patients and staff. News 8's Shelby Kluver walks through the challenges.
Moline police rally for officer battling brain cancer; Here's how you can help
MOLINE, Ill. — Officers with the Moline Police Department are asking the public for help as one of their own is in the "fight of their life" after being diagnosed with brain cancer. A Facebook post from the department says it all started during an overnight shift in September...
25newsnow.com
2-vehicle crash involving PCAPS truck leaves minor injuries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 2-vehicle crash has left those involved with minor injuries. Our crew on scene saw a vehicle with the Peoria County Animal Protection Services involved. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says it is unknown if animals were in the PCAPS truck.
1470 WMBD
A little present at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
afscme31.org
Rushville exposure incident underscores need for mail safety
A security therapy aide (STA) at the state of Illinois’ Rushville Treatment and Detention Center nearly died in October after coming into contact with an unknown substance sent to the facility by mail. She was ultimately saved after first responders gave her three doses of Narcan. Rushville houses individuals...
Central Illinois Proud
Pets for Seniors animal shelter receives hundreds of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pets for Seniors (PFS) animal shelter in Peoria carried less than five bags of cat food for the shelter just last week. The non-profit in Peoria is now completely stocked up thanks to those in the community who decided to donate. Through their help, the shelter is now able to feed the cats until January.
977wmoi.com
Mercer Co. Woman Facing More Animal Abuse Charges
A Mercer County woman is facing more animal abuse charges after nearly two-hundred dogs were found on her property in poor condition this past summer. Karen Plambeck was arrested in August after law enforcement seized 198 dogs from her home. At a hearing yesterday, prosecutors announced they are filing seven more counts of animal abuse against Plambeck. She initially faced five.
New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
Delays anticipated while contractor repairs traffic signal at intersection of 19th Street and Avenue of the Cities
MOLINE, Ill. — Starting Wednesday morning, those traveling near the intersection of 19th Street and Avenue of the Cities in Moline should expect delays while a contractor makes repairs on nearby traffic signals. The repairs being done at the intersection just west of Interstate 74 could take as long...
Fraudulent charge leaves Peoria shelter in need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A compromised debit card leaves a Peoria animal shelter with a critical need for food. Without access to its funds, PFS Shelter (PFS) leaders are hoping the community will help support their cause while they wait for a replacement card. The shelter is asking for dry cat and kitten food but […]
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Central Illinois Proud
Chillicothe car crash victim identified
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified 44-year-old Katherine “Katie” Wright of Chillicothe as the victim of a deadly car crash on Friday night. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times. She was...
KWQC
Genesis CEO announces plans to step down
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Genesis Health System President and CEO has announced plans to leave to take a full-time leadership role with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Doug Cropper made the announcement on Mon., Dec. 12. According to a news release, he plans to step down...
KWQC
3 Davenport elementary schools to close at the end of school year
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In a nearly unanimous vote, the Davenport Community School Board elected to close three elementary schools across the city, on Monday. This sets in motion phase one of the district’s long-range facility plans. At the end of this school year, Buchanan, Monroe and Washington Elementary...
1027superhits.com
Woman dies in crash near Chillicothe
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — A woman was killed late Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash near Chillicothe. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 4:15 p.m. to E. Hart Lane, near N. Benedict Street. Sheriff Chris Watkins said the 44-year old woman was ejected from her vehicle, which...
KWQC
Woman Killed After Being Struck By A Car In Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A 39-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Davenport on Tuesday, December 13. The accident happened at 5:32 p.m. at East Locust and Bridge Avenue. Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS were called to the scene for a crash involving a pedestrian and a car. Police say a 2001 Lexus SUV was travelling west on Locust, when it struck a person in the roadway west of the intersection. The person hit was a 39-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Kiwanis Club Serving Local Children Through Kiwanis Kicks Program
Kiwanis is a global community of clubs where the members serve to improve the lives of children one community at a time. Locally, the Monmouth Kiwanis Club is in the midst of their annual “Kiwanis Kicks” program where boots, shoes, and socks are distributed to children in the local schools. Retiring Club President Julie Shaw, shares Monmouth “Kiwanis Kicks” started back in 2018:
