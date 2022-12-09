CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell 1.5% on Monday, with the market under pressure from weekend rains in Argentina and concerns about slowing demand from China, traders said. * Soymeal futures dropped on a round of profit taking after eight straight days of gains pushed the most-active contract to its highest on a continuous basis since March 31 on Friday. * Soyoil futures were strong, supported by a rally in the crude oil market. * The benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract settled down 23-1/4 cents at $14.60-1/2 a bushel. Technical support was noted around the contract's 10-day moving average. * CBOT January soymeal dropped $21.40 to $450.20 a ton, falling below the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT January soyoil futures were up 2.19 cents to 62.20 cents per lb. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning that export inspections of soybeans totaled 1.840 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 8. That was down from 2.080 million a week earlier and in line with trade forecasts that ranged from 1.5 million to 2.0 million tonnes. * Analysts said that rising COVID-19 cases in China sparked concerns that the world's top buyer of the oilseed could slow its purchase pace if pork consumption slows. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)

