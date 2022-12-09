Read full article on original website
GRAINS-U.S. soy, corn, wheat futures rise on speculative buying
CHICAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean, wheat and corn futures rose on Tuesday, with speculative buying fuelling the gains in markets that traders viewed as oversold following recent declines. Corn and wheat futures hit 10-day highs even though demand for both commodities remained light. "We made some lows in...
GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn rise on Black Sea export concerns, soy falls
CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures rallied on Monday after a weekend attack that temporarily shut down key port for Ukrainian exports raised concerns about disruptions to grain shipments, traders said. Soybean futures dropped following rains in Argentina that alleviated concerns about crop shortfalls from that...
5 Market challenges analysts say to watch this winter
At my first seminar in Iowa this winter, a longtime customer didn’t hesitate to shout a question: “Al! Corn carryout is less than 1 billion bushels, and soybeans are less than 250 million bushels. So will corn prices get over $8, and soybeans over $18?” I told him to sit tight, because I would be talking about exactly that question.
GRAINS-Wheat hits one-week high on Ukrainian export worries; soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, fuelled by concerns over exports from the Black Sea region after a weekend attack temporarily shut down a key Ukrainian port, disrupting grain shipments. Soybeans edged up after closing lower on Monday, although rains in...
GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn futures jump after strike on Ukraine port
CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures rallied on Monday after a weekend attack that temporarily shut down key port for Ukrainian exports raised concerns about disruptions to grain shipments, traders said. Soybean futures dropped following rains in Argentina that alleviated concerns about crop shortfalls from that...
What winter was like the year you were born
The United States has seen a wide range of winters over the past century—everything from warm, mild years where folks could stroll leisurely through parks in February to turbulent, frigid seasons where people had to hunker down inside. There were years when blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Rare Winter Storm Headed for Texas Could Dump a Huge Amount of Snow Overnight
Buffalo, New York was recently slammed with a massive amount of snow. Western regions of the state saw as much as six feet of accumulation. However, as residents get back into their daily routine following mass snow removal efforts, another storm is headed across the United States. This time, though, the storm has set its sights on Texas. Once there, the storm will likely to dump a huge amount of snow on regions of the Lonestar State overnight.
Here's When The First Accumulating Snow Of The Season Typically Arrives
The first measurable snow of the season is defined as 0.1 inches or greater accumulation. Portions of the Rockies and the nation's northern tier see the first snow in September or October. Many locations in the Midwest and Northeast wait until November or December. The first accumulating snow of the...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Significant Storm This Weekend Into Next Week To Produce Heavy Snow, Severe Weather
A significant storm will enter the West this weekend and track toward the central U.S. next week. Heavy snow and strong winds will accompany the wintry side of this storm in the West, Northern Plains and upper Midwest. Severe thunderstorms, including possible tornadoes, could impact the South. Sign up for...
Snow boots or rain boots? Here are the Farmers’ Almanac weather predictions for Christmas.
If your Christmas wish is snow, you may want to prepare yourself.
CO2 pipeline company plays hardball as Iowa counties fight back
In Iowa, deep-pocketed corporations are hoping to build carbon dioxide pipelines across hundreds of miles of farmland. But county governments are putting the brakes on development by passing ordinances to protect people in the pipelines’ path. In response, Summit Carbon Solutions, the company farthest along in the state’s permitting process, is punching back, filing federal lawsuits to overturn the ordinances and forcing counties to spend scarce taxpayer dollars to defend themselves.
Next winter storm brings threat of tornadoes, blizzard conditions and flooding early next week
Back-to-back-to-back systems will make their way across the United States over the next few days, with the last -- and largest -- storm bringing heavy rain, blizzard conditions and the potential for tornadoes.
Will La Niña continue in 2023?
While La Niña has decided to stick around for a rare, triple-dip winter, we may soon be saying goodbye to the climate pattern that's been with us, on and off, since 2020.
CBOT Trends-Soy down 20-21, wheat up 12-14 cents, corn up 3-5 cents
CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 12 to 14 cents a bushel. * Wheat firming after dropping to 13-month...
CBOT soybeans drop on export concerns, rains in Argentina
CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell 1.5% on Monday, with the market under pressure from weekend rains in Argentina and concerns about slowing demand from China, traders said. * Soymeal futures dropped on a round of profit taking after eight straight days of gains pushed the most-active contract to its highest on a continuous basis since March 31 on Friday. * Soyoil futures were strong, supported by a rally in the crude oil market. * The benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract settled down 23-1/4 cents at $14.60-1/2 a bushel. Technical support was noted around the contract's 10-day moving average. * CBOT January soymeal dropped $21.40 to $450.20 a ton, falling below the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT January soyoil futures were up 2.19 cents to 62.20 cents per lb. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning that export inspections of soybeans totaled 1.840 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 8. That was down from 2.080 million a week earlier and in line with trade forecasts that ranged from 1.5 million to 2.0 million tonnes. * Analysts said that rising COVID-19 cases in China sparked concerns that the world's top buyer of the oilseed could slow its purchase pace if pork consumption slows. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
XtremeAg farmers dig into 2022 growing season data
KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA. A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa. We are finishing up analyzing all our data. We are very excited about quite a few of our trials this year because of our focus on getting more calcium into the plants as well as stress mitigation.
GRAINS-Chicago soybean futures drop on higher global stocks forecast
NEW DELHI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Monday, weighed down by a U.S. forecast of higher global inventories, though robust export demand and concerns over the weather in South America lent some support to the grain. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board...
UPDATE 2-China's 2022 soybean output rebounds, corn slightly rises
BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China's 2022 soybean crop jumped almost 24%, while corn and wheat output also saw small increases, official data showed on Monday. Rice output, however, fell 2% to 208.5 million tonnes due to declining acreage and severe drought and high temperatures in southern China that hurt yields, said the National Statistics Bureau.
CBOT soybeans close strong after downturn
CHICAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose 1.3% on Tuesday on a technical bounce after falling on Monday, traders said. * Good export demand underpinned the market. * Strength in the crude oil market spilled over to the soy complex, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures contract settled up 19-1/4 cents at $14.79-3/4 a bushel. * The contract found support at its 10-day moving average. * CBOT January soyoil was up 1.92 cents at 64.12 cents per lb and CBOT January soymeal rose $2.10 to $452.30 a ton. * Private exporters reported the sale of 140,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations in the 2023/24 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
