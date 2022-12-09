CitySquare Paris has two exciting openings to join the team, according to Derald Bulls, Executive Director. “Working with the AmeriCorps program, we have a paid internship for a man or woman who has a passion for service to the homeless, those living and working in poverty or down on their luck, Bulls added. This role is key in serving our neighbors Monday through Friday. This position is a 32-hour-a-week job and is ideal for anyone with the heart for service, especially college students pursuing a career in social work, psychology, public health, sociology, allied health, or medical fields.”

PARIS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO