easttexasradio.com
2023 Lights of Life Gala Sponsorships Now Available
The seventeenth annual Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Lights of Life Gala committee is moving ahead with plans for this popular event. They mailed out sponsorship invitations last week to approximately 750 businesses, organizations, and individuals. They priced the sponsorship levels the same as last year’s, although they changed...
easttexasradio.com
City of Paris Holiday Sanitation Schedule
Due to the Christmas holiday, the Sanitation schedule is as follows:. The department will pick up bulk items with regular trash from Monday, December 19, through Thursday, December 22, not on Friday, December 23. We will start picking up Monday’s trash on Tuesday, December 27, and continue our efforts through...
easttexasradio.com
City Square Paris Job Openings
CitySquare Paris has two exciting openings to join the team, according to Derald Bulls, Executive Director. “Working with the AmeriCorps program, we have a paid internship for a man or woman who has a passion for service to the homeless, those living and working in poverty or down on their luck, Bulls added. This role is key in serving our neighbors Monday through Friday. This position is a 32-hour-a-week job and is ideal for anyone with the heart for service, especially college students pursuing a career in social work, psychology, public health, sociology, allied health, or medical fields.”
easttexasradio.com
Paris Boys and Girls Club Auction
Over the weekend, the annual Boys and Girls Club auction at Cottonwood Barn in Paris was a huge success. Participants spent $275,000 on bid items and smashed the goal of $250,000.
Missing: Caitlyn Rose Case
During Caitlyn Rose Case’s last call with her father she was traveling northbound on Hwy 271 in the Bogata, Tx area. Cell tower hits after the call indicated that she continued north on hwy 271 toward Paris, Texas her estimated arrival time in Paris would have been approximately 6PM. At 9:17 PM a license plate reader captures her leaving Paris in a northwesterly direction on FM 79. A short time later her cellphone begins hitting cell towers in Choctaw County Oklahoma. On August 12, 2022 Caitlyn Rose Case’s vehicle was located in a rural area along a steep embankment along the Kiamichi River near Frogville Oklahoma.
easttexasradio.com
MPISD – News
Pictured L to R: Clayton Miller, Kristina Tidwell, Hope Powell, Litzy Gonzalez, Jacolby Turner, not pictured, Adrian Perez. Eleven Mount Pleasant High School Choir students participated in Pre-Area auditions on Thursday, December 1, at the Region 8 Service Center in Mount Pleasant. As a result, six have advanced to Area auditions in January: seniors Litzy Gonzalez (4th chair Alto 2) and Adrian Perez (4th chair Bass 2), juniors Hope Powell (5th chair Alto 2), Clayton Miller (4th chair Tenor 2), and Jacolby Turner (5th chair Tenor 2), and sophomore Kristina Tidwell (4th chair Soprano 2).
KXII.com
Second tornado in more than a month touches down in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Just moments after a tornado in Lamar County, help has already arrived. “Since it’s happened, there’s just been a line of vehicles, and just people came and mopped up the floors and now there working on the roof,” said Susie Knelson, a tornado victim.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 12)
Owners reported a motor vehicle burglary in the 10-block of SE 24th in Paris Friday morning at 8:00. Someone entered their unlocked vehicle during the night and stole a pistol. The investigation continues. Coty Wayne Taylor. Paris Police arrested Coty Wayne Taylor, 25, of Paris, in the 300-block of SW...
Emory restaurant catches fire in the middle of dinner service
EMORY, Texas (KETK) – A family owned restaurant in Emory called “Sidekick’s” caught fire last night, according to employees. The structure fire started in the middle of the restaurant’s busy dinner rush. The building was quickly evacuated with the help of restaurant employees who put their lives at risk to make sure nobody was left […]
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Chamber Connection 12.14
As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year. Nominations are being accepted for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year and other superlative recognitions. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.
easttexasradio.com
New GI Physician For Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs
CHRISTUS Mother Frances has announced the addition of Umair Sohail, M.D., to the Gastroenterology team in Sulphur Springs. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, and Obesity medicine. Dr. Sohail will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at 107 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs.
KXII.com
Construction company in Leonard hit by storms
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) -In Lenord, Garney Construction was also hit by the damaging storms on Tuesday. Fences were knocked over, debris in the road, and a trailer was flipped. The Texas Department of Public Safety was also in the sky, surveying land.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 7)
Wednesday mourning at 8:52, Paris Police Officers worked a landlord-tenant security check in the 700 block of Northeast 6th Street. They arrested Mantrall Deon Mason, 34, of Paris, for a felony warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for a Motion to Revoke Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear.
KXII.com
Shots fired at man on street, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said a man reported being shot at while standing on a sidewalk in Paris Sunday morning. Police said it happened in the 800 block of W Austin St. at 5:03 a.m. According law enforcement, an unidentified 59-year-old man said he was standing on the...
easttexasradio.com
Local Workforce Development Plan
Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas is responsible for implementing and overseeing workforce development services in the nine-county Northeast Texas region, including Bowie, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River, and Titus Counties. The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) requires Workforce Boards to develop strategic plans and set priorities for the regional workforce development system.
KXII.com
Severe storms cause major damages in Leonard
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Just hours after being hit by severe weather, Leonard residents came together to pick up the damages left by Tuesday’s storm. Fannin County’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Troy Hudson said, “It started in the Blue Ridge area in Collin County and moved to the Northeast, to Fannin County...”
easttexasradio.com
Texas A&M University-Commerce Celebrates Groundbreaking For New Welcome Center
COMMERCE, TX—Texas A&M University-Commerce conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Dec. 9, to kick off construction of its new Welcome Center. Dubbed the “front door” of the university, the Welcome Center will be located at the main entrance of A&M-Commerce, serving as an inviting first stop for campus visitors.
easttexasradio.com
Weekly Road Report
I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening the highway, concrete paving in median. I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps are closed, with westbound traffic restricted to one lane.
fox4news.com
5 confirmed tornadoes in North Texas, as many as 12 possible
The National Weather Service says 3 of the tornadoes touched down in Tarrant County, 1 in Wise County and 1 west of Paris. The tornado in Wise County was an EF-2 producing winds up to 125 miles per hour.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Human Remains, Bike Found Not Far From Where Retired Dallas Firefighter Disappeared
Newly-discovered human remains could help solve a high-profile missing person case in Hunt County. The remains haven't been identified but where they were found has many making connections to the disappearance of retired Dallas firefighter Michael Chambers who was last seen nearly six years ago. An explorer, by nature, Mike...
