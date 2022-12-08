Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
I-80 closed from North Platte to Wyoming; No truck parking west of GI
The Nebraska Department of Transportation said all roadways from Nebraska into Colorado are closed. NDOT adds there is no truck parking west of Grand Island. Due to the severe winter storm, Interstate 80 is closed from North Platte to the Wyoming state line. The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said Highway...
NebraskaTV
NSP investigating, charges pending after Sutherland man injured in explosion
LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating and charges are pending after a Sutherland man received disabling injuries to his hand following an explosion Monday morning. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, early Monday morning, deputies were called to Great Plains Health in North Platte...
NebraskaTV
Pleasanton splits with South Loup
PLEASANTON, Neb. — Girls:. The undefeated Pleasanton Bulldogs won big on Saturday over South Loup 47-29. Senior Regan Weisdorfer led the Bulldogs with 12 points. Natalie Rasmussen and Tyra Sekutera chipped in with 11 and 10 points respectively. Boys:. South Loup improved to 3-1 beating the Bulldogs on the...
Comments / 0