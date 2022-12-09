Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and InjuriesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Keller ISD Trustees Approves Policy Change to Arm Some Employees with GunsLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Mister O1, the Modern Pizzeria from Miami Plans to Open 2nd Texas Location in GrapevineSteven DoyleGrapevine, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Related
Miami pizzeria Mister O1 imports its star-shaped pizzas to Grapevine
A Miami-based pizzeria with one location in Dallas-Fort Worth has penciled in another. Mister O1, which debuted in Dallas in October, will open a second location in Grapevine, at 129 S. Main St. #155, in a former Cotton Patch Cafe.According to a release, it'll open in spring 2023.Mister O1 - which has a capital "O", not a zero - was founded by Master Pizza chef Renato Viola, who moved from Italy to Miami under the "O1 Visa" category (reserved for those with extraordinary artistic ability of internationally acclaimed fame.Still feel like the O should be a 0.He opened the first...
Coffee shop with authentic Italian eleganza opens in Dallas' Bishop Arts
An acclaimed coffee cafe has debuted in Dallas' Bishop Arts: Palmieri Café, known for its authentic Italian approach to coffee, has opened at 307 N. Bishop Ave., in a former beauty spa, where it quietly premiered on December 10. Palmieri was founded by owner Corrado Palmieri, a native of Italy who opened the first location at the Dallas Farmers Market in 2016. But Bishop Arts has been an area of interest for a long time: As an MBA student at SMU, he remembers going to events such as Bastille Day, and thinking that the neighborhood was the closest to Europe that...
Dallas vegan restaurant in Deep Ellum co-owned by Oliver Peck will close
There's a restaurant closing that represents tragic news for Dallas vegans and the Deep Ellum community: Tiki Loco, a vegan restaurant that's been open in Deep Ellum for four years, will close in early 2023.Founder Audra Cabral confirmed that the restaurant would be closing, with its final day on January 3."We're sad to close after serving the vegan community for more than four years," Cabral says. "But trying to maintain the business has been a challenge, between the pandemic, declining foot traffic, and increasing costs."Their January 3 closure date is a gesture to support their staff through the holidays.Their new...
Pizzeria in Deep Ellum spins off deli sandwich shop with panini and subs
A pizzeria in Deep Ellum is spinning off a sandwich shop within: Olivella’s Pizza & Wine, the Dallas chain that opened a location at 2816 Elm St. in early 2022, has unveiled a new deli concept within the restaurant where it's serving panini and sub sandwiches during lunch hours. Called Olivella's Italian Deli, it's open from 10 am-3 pm with a menu of 11 panini and eight 8-inch sub sandwiches, using hoagie rolls and house-made bread, plus your usual meats, cheeses, and peppers, priced from $8 to $11. Highlights include: Meatball - house meatballs, house mozzarella, sauce Chicken Parmesan - breaded chicken breast, house...
Death of Dallas musician and bar owner leads this week's 5 most-read stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. For the best Christmas lights, go here.1. Dallas musician Jess Barr, one-time guitarist for Slobberbone, dies at 46. A Dallas-Fort Worth musician and club owner has died: Jess Barr, who was a member of seminal alt-country rock band Slobberbone, passed away in the early hours of December 6; he was 46. Friends of the family said he suffered from a heart condition.2. A-list fashion...
These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
It’s officially time to get fancy. This week’s list of holiday dinners, brunches, buffets, and one elegant afternoon tea warrant donning your Christmas best and toasting with friends and loved ones. From a seven-course wine dinner to a breakfast with Santa brunch with live jazz, these happenings will be a hit – and sure to fill up fast.Tuesday, December 13Holiday Dinners at the Dallas ArboretumEnjoy a festive, elegant dining experience amid the beauty of the Dallas Arboretum this month. A special three-course holiday menu will be available on select weeknights through December 29. The $79 dinner includes choice of salad;...
What it was like to be a contestant on Alton Brown's show in Dallas
NOTE: Geoff Keah, a food-savvy Dallas resident, attended the Alton Brown show in Dallas on December 10 and shares his first-person account of participating as a contestant on stage. I thought I knew my steaks — but I got tripped up by the T-bone. That was my downfall when I joined culinary whiz Alton Brown on stage as a contestant in his Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats - The Holiday Variant! show at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Since 2013, Brown has periodically mounted this culinary variety show tour featuring food trivia, cooking lessons, and a game show with volunteers. I've...
Janet Jackson returns to the road for summer 2023 tour with stop in Dallas
After four years, Janet Jackson is back on tour — and that includes a stop in Dallas. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee will return to the road in summer 2023 with her ninth concert tour, called “Together Again." Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city tour will hit arenas and amphitheaters, launching in Florida in April, followed by stops across North America including New York, Toronto, and California, before wrapping up in Seattle on June 21. The tour will make three stops in Texas: Dallas: Friday, June 2, at Dos Equis Pavilion Houston: Saturday, June 3, at Cynthia Woods...
Marathon and holiday trains make this a festive roundup of Dallas news
This roundup of news around Dallas includes info about a festive new program by DART, an appointment at a local radio station, the re-naming of a city park, and an update on the annual marathon which is this weekend.Here's. what's happening in Dallas this week:Marathon weekendThe annual marathon is this weekend, specifically on Sunday December 11 with races on Saturday leading up to the bigger event on Sunday. One thing hard to find on their website is the route, but Dallas Police Department tweeted a map showing the loop it'll make: downtown, Uptown, Greenville Avenue, White Rock Lake, and back...
Buzzy peri peri chicken from Africa to make Dallas debut in Addison
A South African fast-caual restaurant chain famous for its spicy flame-grilled chicken is coming to Dallas: Called Nando's Peri-Peri, it'll open its first DFW location at Village on the Parkway in Addison, at 5100 Belt Line Rd. #728, in the space previously occupied by Indian restaurant Saffron House.According to a release, the restaurant is slated to open in late spring 2023.Nando's first debuted in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 1987, and now has locations in 24 countries on five continents. They're known for two things: marinated chicken that's grilled over a flame, then basted in various flavors and spice levels; and...
Where to shop in Dallas right now: 8 hot stores for gifts and more in December
Move over, Santa, we've got shopping to do. Dallas-area shoppers are big spenders at the holidays, and local stores are ready to deliver the goods. This month's Where to Shop column has holiday pop-ups, new stores, and more to make your gifting season merry and bright. Whether you're checking your list twice or treating yourself, here are eight great shops and events to check out in December.African American Museum Christmas MarketplaceThe African American Museum, Dallas in Fair Park is hosting a unique "shop local" event celebrating Black artists and businesses. Visit the holiday pop-up from 11 am-3 pm Saturday, December...
Plano-based Cinemark opens select theaters for college football playoffs
The Cinemark movie theater chain is bringing back a special viewing experience that involves not movies but sports: The Plano-based company is teaming with ESPN to bring college football games to the big screen. This postseason, fans can catch three of the biggest games, and that includes the College Football Playoff National Championship in January 2023. Cinemark debuted this idea in 2021. According to a release, it proved to be sufficiently successful that they're not only bringing it back, they're expanding the number of theaters where it's offered, to a total of 70 theaters across the U.S. including 19in Texas, as follows: Austin...
Plano clocks in as one of the best U.S. cities for remote workers
Working remotely is increasingly part of the modern lifestyle, and a new report cements a Dallas neighbor as one of the top places for remote workers. Apartment search website RentCafe places Plano at No. 23 among its Top 50 Cities for Remote Workers, released in November. The study looked at 150 U.S. cities, comparing them across five main categories: leisure, affordability, comfort, rental demand, and remote work readiness. Scores were based on 19 metrics, from cost of living, availability of apartments with short-term leases, and rental demand to coworking spaces, percentage of remote workers, and internet speed. "With remote work migration on...
Family-owned burger chain hits ritzy Dallas neighborhood shopping center
A small fast-casual Dallas burger chain is about to get a little bigger: Haystack Burgers & Barley is opening a location in Dallas' Preston Forest Shopping Center, at 11700 Preston Rd #732. They're going into what was previously an art gallery, and according to a release will open December 12.Haystack is from husband-and-wife Kevin and Jenny Galvan, who launched the concept in 2013. Jenny has a sales and marketing background which complements Kevin’s food and beverage expertise. He's the fourth generation in his family to own and operate restaurants, and has worked for Houston’s and Pei Wei.This marks the fifth...
These are the 8 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
As we inch closer to the big holiday of the season, there are plenty of events taking place, but fewer and fewer new ones. This weekend around Dallas will feature a trio of concerts, a national tour of Broadway musical, a holiday festival, versions of both A Christmas Carol and The Nutcracker, and a visit from a Food Network star.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events. Looking for the best Christmas lights in town? That list is...
Dallas ghost kitchen to open spinoff in Fairview with innovative extras
A trend-setting ghost kitchen that's served many a meal to Dallas diners is expanding: Revolving Kitchen, a locally-owned outfit that first debuted in Garland in 2020, will spin off a second location in the northern 'burb of Fairview with some extra features that break the mold of the ghost kitchen concept.According to a release, it'll open at Fairview Town Center at 184 Town Place, in summer 2023.Revolving Kitchen is a commissary kitchen and virtual food hall founded by Tyler Shin, with a goal of helping food entrepreneurs start up a business. They rent out kitchens for private use on a...
Dedicated volunteers extract Spaghetti Warehouse trolley from Dallas' West End
Thanks to a dedicated team of conservation-minded folks, the vintage trolley from the Spaghetti Warehouse in Dallas' West End has been moved to a temporary new home: in a warehouse at Orr-Reed Architectural Co., the salvage store just south of downtown Dallas, which will provide a safe space for the vehicle while it undergoes a restoration. A permanent home is still TBD, but Orr-Reed will be housing the trolley for at least the next 12 months. The trolley was one of the original streetcars that ran through East Dallas nearly a century ago. It surged to fame in 2019 when Spaghetti Warehouse...
The Hub, new food hall and outdoor venue, makes Texas debut in Allen
An entertainment venue that is described in a release as first-of-its-kind has opened in Allen: Called The Hub, it’s part of The Farm in Allen, the 135-acre mixed-use development from JaRyCo Development and original landowners Bob and Doris Johnson.The Hub is a three-acre open-air venue and 15,000-square foot indoor heated food hall with live music, outdoor movies, sports parties, and 23,000 square feet of restaurant space.There are at least 10 restaurant concepts listed on the website, with six currently open:Crave Roadside Sliders, doing slidersLocal Smoke BBQ, doing BBQ duhRepublic Kitchen & Bar, the local concept whose menu includes spicy fried...
Historical theater reveals its renovation plan and more Dallas news
This roundup of news around Dallas includes info about your trash, a new free app from the city of Dallas to fight off cybersecurity threats, an update on a historical arts facility, and lots of news about freeways.Here's what's happening in Dallas this week:Trash dayMore than half of Dallas will have a new garbage and recycling collection day, beginning December 5. Sanitation has changed the schedule: Recycling and garbage collection are now happening five days a week instead of four, with workers working 8-hour days instead of 10-12 hours a day. Consult here to verify whether your trash day has...
Dallas musician Jess Barr, one-time guitarist for Slobberbone, dies at 46
A Dallas-Fort Worth musician and club owner has died: Jess Barr, who was a member of seminal alt-country rock band Slobberbone, passed away in the early hours of December 6; he was 46. Friends of the family said he suffered from a heart condition. A native of Pensacola who also lived in West Texas and New Jersey, Barr was guitarist for Slobberbone during its heyday, when the quartet put its hometown Denton on the map and created a vibrant local scene at bars like the Barley House. He also played with a Slobberbone offshoot band, The Drams. Slobberbone helped coalesce the...
CultureMap Dallas
Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://dallas.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0