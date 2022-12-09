Read full article on original website
High school basketball: Chestatee girls fall to Walnut Grove in battle of Top-10 ranked programs
The late minutes weren’t very kind to either Chestatee’s girls or boys in their Region 8-4A basketball home doubleheader against Walnut Grove on Tuesday night. After battling back from as much as a nine-point deficit in the third quarter, the girls used a late rally in the period to take a one-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Warriors' Green says Bucks fan 'threatened' him; fan tossed
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A fan was ejected following a complaint by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a game at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, and the Bucks said they were investigating the incident and consulting with the NBA. The fan said “some threatening stuff to my life,” Green said. Golden State’s Stephen Curry was shooting free throws with 5:19 left in the third quarter when Green spoke with a game official, repeatedly pointing toward a man sitting a few rows off the opposite baseline. The official conferred with security personnel at Firserv Forum, and the fan was escorted out. Earlier in the period, the fan and Green had exchanged words.
The Atlanta Falcons’ running game will be Desmond Ridder’s best friend
Jon Chuckery explains why the Atlanta Falcons identity and offensive gameplan won’t change even though Desmond Ridder is now the starting quarterback.
