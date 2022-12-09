ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slow Cooker 'Mushroom and Herb Chicken' Is a Weeknight Miracle

By Mandi Jacewicz
 4 days ago

The whole family will love this.

If you've been hoping to find a simple Crockpot meal to mix up your weekly menu, this one will make your life so much easier. TikTok content creator @ halfbakedharvest shares her painless slow cooker recipe. And it looks outstanding!

You'll be serving this creamy dish every week.

This looks like the perfect meal for a cold night. Or any night. It’s creamy and comforting and it looks positively mouthwatering. Pull out your slow cooker and add your chicken breast. Season with herbs and mustard and then add lemon, shallot and chicken stock. That sounds yummy! Once the chicken is cooked, remove it from the Crockpot and place it on a sheet pan. Add a pat of butter to each breast and then broil for a minute to get the outside crispy. Add orzo to the liquid in the slow cooker along with diced broccoli, garlic, and cream. Allow the pasta and veggies to cook and then serve with the buttery chicken on top. Yes, please!

The audience was impressed by this scratch-made dish. Viewer @Chicana commented, “This is the first Crockpot meal I’ve seen that I’d be willing to try! No canned cream of X or cream cheese.” So true! Viewer @JenDavid said, "Wait - A Crockpot recipe that isn’t shredded chicken?! I don’t use mine because husband hates shredded chicken!” Another great point. Viewer @GretchenWest commented, “This was so good and a huge hit with my family!” Great to hear!

We're ready to give this sensational recipe a try. We think our family will be very pleased we’ve found this great meal!

