Crews on scene of dump truck rollover crash in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in north Tulsa. FOX23 viewers sent in photos of the wreck on State Highway 11 in between North Sheridan Road and Memorial Drive. The Tulsa Fire Department said a dump truck carrying asphalt overturned on the highway....
Firefighters transport water almost a mile to reach Turley house fire
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) were faced with a challenge while responding to a Turley house fire Monday. Firefighters say the front room of the home, near Highway 75 and 76th Street North, was fully engulfed. TFD searched the home, giving the all clear that everyone...
SPD: Man found dead in Stillwater residence
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater Police Department (SPD) said they responded to a call about a possible dead body on Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. Officers arrived to a house where they were able to confirm the person was dead and called their criminal investigation unit due to the circumstances. Officers...
Body Found Under Bridge In Stillwater; Police Investigating
A body was found under a bridge at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday near East Virginia Avenue and Perkins Road in Stillwater, according to police. The Stillwater Police Department responded to the area where a pedestrian reported that someone was under the bridge and unresponsive. Stillwater officers and detectives are currently...
Fourth arrest made months after deadly shooting on BA Expressway
TULSA, Okla. — A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway. 17-year-old Terek Chairs was shot and killed on July 31. Over the past five months, three people have been arrested; Brandon Jefferson, Izayaih Shanks, and Tayveon Harring. 19-year-old Linus...
Tulsa police say stolen vehicle led officers on chase
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for at least one person who jumped out of a stolen vehicle in north Tulsa after a chase Monday morning. Police said Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over near East 51st Street and South Harvard Avenue, but the driver took off.
Community steps up to help a Tulsa donut shop after recent break in
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa community is stepping up to help a local donut shop after it was broken into. The manager of Big Baby Rolls & Donuts told FOX23 that, without the help, an incident like this could ruin their small business. FOX23 visited the donut shop near...
Man Injured After Shooting In Tulsa, Police Investigating
One man is injured after being shot near 8003 S. Wheeling Ave. in Tulsa on Monday evening, officers said. The suspect left the scene of the shooting in her own car, police said. Police have not released information on the suspect at this time. Police said they believe this is...
Man found dead in Wagoner County with truck in creek
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man is dead in Wagoner County after the truck he was driving went off a highway and into a creek. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a passerby called 911 to report the truck off the side of U.S. Highway 69 near the Muskogee Turnpike.
Tulsa Police arrest man for breaking into numerous cars
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Brent Chamberlin on Monday. He is accused of breaking into and stealing from numerous cars between August and December. Police told FOX23 he would usually shatter the glass of a window and take everything in sight. Investigators said he broke into cars all...
Authorities identify man who died in Wagoner County crash
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities identified a man who died Monday after his truck went off a highway and into a creek in Wagoner County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 69, just north of West 80th Street. According to...
New license plate cameras lead to chase and arrest in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen car around 3:30 a.m. Monday in north Tulsa. The cameras read license plates and quickly run them through the police data base, in this case alerting officers in the same area that a stolen car just drove by.
Tulsa couple runs instrument donation drive to honor their son’s life
TULSA, Okla. — To honor the life of their late son, a local couple is running an instrument drive. The Darryn J Benamin Foundation began in 2019, and it’s mission is to give children and young adults the ability to invest in their musical passions without the worry of instrument expenses.
Man says Rottweiler attacked his grandchildren in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — WARNING: This story contains graphic photos. Ray Parker, Jr. said his neighbor’s Rottweiler jumped the fence, ran across the street to his yard and attacked his three grandchildren, aged 3 years old, 4 years old and 8 years old. His youngest grandchild needed stitches but...
Tulsa man arrested, facing four felony charges in Ottawa County
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Warrants and Child predator Units partnered with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest of a Tulsa man who is now facing four felony charges. Michael Loren Lamb Jr., 30, was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Tulsa...
Hominy residents reportedly hearing woman screaming, police say it’s a mountain lion
HOMINY, Okla. — Hominy Police Department issued a warning about a potential mountain lion in the area. In a Facebook post, the police department said over the past few weeks they’ve received reports of people hearing what people describe as a woman screaming in the woods between the prison Skiatook Lake.
Silver Alert issued for Tulsa man with memory condition
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police issued a Silver Alert for a Tulsa man who suffers from a memory condition. Sylvester Eugene Gay was last heard from Friday around 7:30 p.m. He was last seen leaving the 800 block of South Wheeling Ave on Friday, police said. Police said Gay...
Law enforcement logs Dec. 12
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department, Blackwell police and Ponca City police. At 7:35 a.m. a deputy left to go to Lawton and Commanche County to pick up inmates. At 7:44 a.m. PCPD responded to the 800 block of north Sunset for a report...
Woman Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase In Stolen Vehicle Arrested
Tulsa police say one person is in custody on Monday morning accused of leading officers on a chase in a stolen that was also involved in an armed robbery. Police say it all started around 3:30 a.m. when officers got an alert from their Flock Safety system about a vehicle that officers say was stolen in an armed robbery.
Tulsa Police share photos with scout trooper and Bane
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) recently shared some pictures of themselves with a scout trooper from the “Star Wars” movies and the “Batman” villain Bane. In a social media post, TPD said they were out “protecting Tulsa from the Galactic Empire and...
