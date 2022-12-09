Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Find the Steamboat Yule Log: Here’s clue No. 4
The Tread of Pioneers Museum’s 2022 Yule Log Hunt is underway, and Steamboat Pilot & Today will be posting a clue per day until the log is found. Near school and cabin, Suttle knew. From up on Husted and Baldy too. Make your way to sweet pleasure. Don’t delay,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Lawrence C. Glueck
Lawrence (Larry) Crawford Glueck passed away at his home on November 29, 2022, hands joined with Maggie’s, his wife of 46 years. He fought a courageous battle against a ruthless and relentless cancer. Larry was generous and thoughtful, often adding a bit of humor at an unexpected moment. Larry...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Teen Council teaches school staff about overdoses
The current class of the Steamboat Springs Teen Council does not want to see any more Yampa Valley residents die from opioid or fentanyl overdoses. So, last week, 15 members of the Teen Council spoke at Steamboat Springs School District staff meetings to teach attendees about the use of naloxone spray — also known by the brand name Narcan — to reverse an opioid drug overdose, especially for illegal drugs laced with fentanyl.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs hires new community recycling coordinator
Steamboat Springs has an eye on upcoming mandatory recycling, as well as improving its waste reduction, recycling and composting programs, according to the city. With these initiatives in mind, the city announced Monday, Dec. 12, that it is hiring industry expert Alicia Archibald as the new community recycling coordinator. In...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Three-day storm starts Monday with a foot of snow expected in town, more at Steamboat Resort
A multi-day winter storm is headed for Steamboat Springs on Monday, Dec. 12, bringing another foot of snow in town and likely more on the slopes of Mt. Werner. The storm will move over the Great Basin on Monday, with snow starting to fall over the Yampa Valley after noon. Local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth wrote in his weather narrative on Sunday, Dec. 11, that he expects as much as 10 inches at mid-mountain of Steamboat Resort by Tuesday morning, Dec. 13.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: SSHS hockey family grateful for skilled driving in wreck involving school bus
Shortly after 11 p.m. Dec. 3, returning home from a two-game road trip to Denver, the Steamboat Springs High School junior varsity hockey team bus was in a head-on collision along U.S. Highway 40 near Wolford Mountain Reservoir. A young woman traveling in the opposite direction lost control on the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Most of Routt County mountains under Avalanche Warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued an Avalanche Warning for the Park and Elkhead Ranges in Routt County on Monday, Dec. 12, through 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. The area is forecasted as a four, or high, on the five-tiered avalanche danger scale above, near and below treeline. The warning...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Monday Medical: Don’t let falls take you down
Falling doesn’t have to be an inevitable part of aging, especially with some simple ways to make a house and daily habits, safer. “Many adults 65 and older associate falling as a normal part of aging, but it’s not,” said Kathryn Snyder, an occupational therapist at UCHealth SportsMed Clinic in Steamboat Springs. “Fall prevention is manageable if we take the right steps.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Draft wolf plan would release wolves in area that includes South Routt by end of next year
Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s draft wolf reintroduction plan would release 10 to 15 wolves by the end of next year in an area that includes parts of South Routt County and continue annual releases for up to five years. Based on the plan presented to the CPW Commission last...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Despite facilitation efforts, survey shows tensions at Steamboat Springs High School remain
A survey of Steamboat Springs High School staff revealed that a monthslong effort to improve tensions at the school has not had the results district leaders were hoping for. Shared with the school board Monday, Dec. 12, the survey results showed some improvement, but the number of staff that would recommend the high school as a good place to work declined from a survey that was conducted after facilitation efforts prior to the start of the school year.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Record for Dec. 5-11
1:15 p.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department assisted a motorist near the intersection of Whistler Road and Skyview Lane. 1:54 p.m. — Police helped search for someone’s lost property near the intersection of Fish Creek Falls Road and Oak Street. 8:11 p.m. — The Routt County...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat school board will make third attempt to break away from regional board
The Steamboat Springs Board of Education voted to again try to split from the Northwest Board of Cooperative Educational Services, or BOCES, and form its own administrative unit on Monday, Dec. 12. The breakaway, which was shot down by state regulators in 2013 and 2021, would give the district more...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Raising the BAR-U-EAT: Local company’s new packaging commits to environmental sustainability
Locally based energy bar manufacturer BAR-U-EAT unveiled new packaging last week that reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability and showcases features in Routt County, including Mount Werner, Sleeping Giant, Hahns Peak and Sand Mountain. BAR-U-EAT has always featured compostable packaging, but the latest version took the next step by...
