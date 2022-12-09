Dr. Roy S. Farris, 82, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on December 09, 2022. Roy was born on February 06, 1940, in Montreal, Missouri, to William and Gladys Farris. Roy received his doctorate from the University of Mississippi. After teaching for decades, he retired as a Professor in the College of Business at Southeast Missouri State University. Roy helped with the restoration of the Old Arkana School House and was also served on the board of the Norfork Youth Center. Roy was a member of the Arkana Baptist church. He enjoyed his cats, along with his hobby of using a typewriter to send letters to people. He also enjoyed traveling with his precious granddaughter London.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO