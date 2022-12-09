31-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Dublin (Dublin, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Dublin.
Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident.
Authorities stated that the collision occurred on a ramp from westbound Interstate Highway 580 to northbound Interstate Highway 680.
The driver of a silver 2001 BMW 540i lost control of the car while traveling on a ramp.
The BMW hit the concrete divider wall and overturned.
A 31-year-old passenger in the car died at the scene of the wreck.
The identity of the victim has not been disclosed by the authorities.
The crash continues to be investigated by the CHP.
December 09, 2022
Source: CBS News
