ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Binance boss says Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm tried to undermine key token Tether — risking a crypto rout

By George Glover
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wPmwx_0jcvuLYq00
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has accused Sam Bankman-Fried of trying to destabilize the price of Tether, the New York Times reported. Binance
  • Binance boss Changpeng Zhao accused Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research of trying to drive down the price of Tether, according to the New York Times.
  • Tether's price is supposed to be fixed at $1 but it has slipped below that several times in 2022.
  • The stablecoin’s collapse would likely trigger a crypto crash, analysts have warned.

Binance chief executive Changpeng Zhao has accused Sam Bankman-Fried and his trading firm Alameda Research of trying to destabilize Tether, according to the New York Times.

Zhao reportedly texted Bankman-Fried on November 10 alleging that he'd used his crypto hedge fund to try to drive the token's price lower than $1.

Tether is a stablecoin — a cryptocurrency that has its value pegged to a specific asset, in this case the US dollar.

Crypto traders use it as a place to park their cash in times of high volatility and to move funds between traditional finance and the digital asset market.

While the price of a Tether token is supposed to be fixed at $1, it's slipped below that several times this year with a wave of high-profile bankruptcies including Bankman-Fried's exchange FTX roiling crypto markets.

In May, it plunged as low as $0.9949 after the collapse of fellow stablecoin Terra and its sister token Luna.

US federal prosecutors are already investigating Bankman-Fried for manipulating the price of both of those cryptocurrencies, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

Having reached $1 again in July, Tether slipped away to fall to $0.9963 on November 10 as FTX's bankruptcy sent ripples through the crypto sector.

Analysts have repeatedly warned that the stablecoin's collapse would cause a wider crypto crash — and argued that Tether poses a systemic risk to the crypto sector.

The stablecoin issuer claims that its token is fully backed 1-to-1 by dollar reserves and cash equivalents, but it's difficult to verify that because it does not publish regular audits.

"Tether's stablecoin is helping to fuel the bitcoin bubble," Sussex University finance professor Carol Alexander told Insider earlier this year. "If its dollar reserves prove to be candyfloss there will be a knock-on effect on bitcoin and other cryptos."

Bankman-Fried and FTX didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

94K+
Followers
15K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy