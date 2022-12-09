ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

wtaw.com

Texas A&M Announces A New Dean Of The Mays Business School

One of several academic leadership positions at Texas A&M has been filled. The new dean at the Mays Business School is the chairman of the college’s accounting department. Dr. Nate Sharp has been at A&M since 2007. President Katherine Banks told the faculty senate in November that she plans...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Texas A&M’s Research Park Being Rebranded

Texas A&M administrators tell the board of regents that a rebranding will be taking place on west campus. Chief operating officer Greg Hartman says the more than 200 acres and 12 buildings in the area of Raymond Stotzer and Harvey Mitchell will become part of A&M’s west campus. Speaking...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Two Bryan Residents Among Three Killed In A Crash In Centerville

A car that crashed into a tree in Centerville Saturday during the midnight hour killed three people and critically injured a fourth. DPS identifed those who died as the driver, 20 year old Andrew Resendez of Bryan, and two passengers, 20 year old Whitney Escobar of Bryan and 22 year old Jairus Johnson of Houston.
CENTERVILLE, TX
wtaw.com

New Bryan ISD School Board Leadership For The First Time In Five Years

The December 12th meeting of the Bryan ISD school board meeting was the first in five years with new board leadership. The prior week, BISD board members returned from a 35 minute executive session where there was a unanimous vote in public without additional comment prior to the vote. It...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Two Arrests By College Station Police On Property Crime Charges

College Station police respond to a report from a UPS driver who saw someone steal packages that she just delivered. That led to the arrest of a Bryan man and a Normangee woman on multiple charges. Online records show that 41 year old Kenneth McIntyre went to the Brazos County jail for the 30th time in 21 years. He remains held since his arrest December 7 on new charges of mail theft, evidence tampering, and possession of methamphetamine. McIntyre is held in lieu of bonds totaling $72,000 dollars that includes charges from December of 2021 of manufacture/delivery of drugs, evidence tampering, and failing to identify. The second suspect, 48 year old Jennifer Tinkham is out of jail after posting a $5,000 dollar bond following her arrest for theft with two or more prior convictions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Two Arrests, One For “Indecent Assault” And Another Related To Retaliation

A woman draws her concealed handgun to get a man to leave after he assaulted her while she and a friend were on a walking trail. That’s according to the College Station police arrest report of a Bryan man who is accused of what CSPD describes as an “indecent assault”. The victim she feared being sexually assaulted after the man knocked her down. The victim also stated she was ready to shoot the man. 20 year old Brandon Lange remained in jail December 13 following his arrest December 9 in lieu of an $8,000 dollar bond.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Brazoria County Man Arrested On Multiple Charges In Bryan Municipal Court

A Brazoria County man was arrested on multiple charges related to disrupting activity in Bryan municipal court. A city of Bryan deputy marshal who was working as a court bailiff wrote in his arrest report that the man who was previously disruptive asked in a very loud voice “Do you have a pisser?”
BRYAN, TX

