Montana State

Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Recalls Blood ‘Spraying All Over’ in Gruesome Mistake on Set

In a recent interview, Ryan Bingham revealed a goof on the Yellowstone set led to a blood spurt that rivaled an 80s slasher flick. Walker, Bingham’s character on the hit neo-Western, is an instigator. Bingham has played the infamous inmate turned ranch hand since season one of the hit show. The actor and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter admitted during a recent interview that he’s well aware of the large part of the fandom that would love to see his character killed. However, he swears it’s not his fault.
ComicBook

Yellowstone Fans Think Jamie Will Get a Shocking Ending on the Series

Now in its fifth season, Paramount Network's Yellowstone may be one of the most popular shows on television, but for the Dutton family, things are more complicated than ever on the ranch. There are more outside challenges than ever before for the Duttons and the Yellowstone and even with John Dutton now the governor offering some level of protection from those increasing threats, the position gets more and more precarious all the time. And with the series this deep in, some fans think that it could be starting to wind down and lead to its narrative conclusion — which in turn has led to an interesting fan theory about who some fans think will come out on top in the end and it may not be someone you expect.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears

A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
NewsTalk 95.5

Montanans Point Out This Funny, Major Flaw in the Show ‘Yellowstone’

With the arrival of the new season of Yellowstone, Montanans are pointing out the (blatant) flaws of the show. It's no secret Hollywood inflates reality when producing entertainment for us. But people in Montana very much dislike the TV show and LOVE to bash it on the internet. I personally think it's comedy to hear what people in Montana say about this dramatic TV show.
MONTANA STATE
Looper

Why Emmett Walsh From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar

The Dutton Family featured in "Yellowstone" has a fair amount of allies and enemies. Of course, the family's enemies are almost always stopped by John Dutton (Kevin Costner) or one of his children, who protect their family ranch with a type of fervor rarely seen outside of homesteaders. Luckily, John's focus on family and land earns him at least a couple of friends, with one such example being Emmett Walsh (Buck Taylor).
ARIZONA STATE
A.V. Club

This week's Yellowstone give us a bloody battle

An action-packed, but kinda aimless, installment of Yellowstone this week finds Beth and Summer duking it out in “Watch ’Em Ride Away,” the fighting equivalent of that Return Of The King ending. Let’s get into it. Here’s what went down. Bitter rival barely covers what...
Distractify

'Yellowstone's' Fifth Episode Paid Tribute to a Beloved Member of the Crew

As Yellowstone has evolved into one of the biggest shows on TV, it has remained a series focused on what it means to be loyal and honor those you love. The show demonstrated that loyalty during an on-air tribute to Timothy Reynolds, a member of the crew. Following the tribute, though, many naturally wanted to learn more about Timothy and what had happened to him.
UTAH STATE
Looper

Brecken Merrill's Favorite Yellowstone Scene Includes A Hilarious Flying Fish

Over the course of its first five seasons, "Yellowstone" has explored more than its fair share of characters, conflicts, and subjects. The Paramount Network series follows the Dutton family as its members all fight desperately to maintain their control over the largest ranch in Montana. Along the way, the family has had to contend with enemies from the neighboring Native American reservation as well as greedy land developers, nearly all of whom have attempted to gain control of, at the very least, part of the Duttons' ancestral ranch.
MONTANA STATE
Looper

Looper

