‘Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Recalls Blood ‘Spraying All Over’ in Gruesome Mistake on Set
In a recent interview, Ryan Bingham revealed a goof on the Yellowstone set led to a blood spurt that rivaled an 80s slasher flick. Walker, Bingham’s character on the hit neo-Western, is an instigator. Bingham has played the infamous inmate turned ranch hand since season one of the hit show. The actor and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter admitted during a recent interview that he’s well aware of the large part of the fandom that would love to see his character killed. However, he swears it’s not his fault.
Where Have We Seen the New ‘Yellowstone’ Villain Before?
Yellowstone's much anticipated Season 5 premiere introduced a deliciously villainous new character, and sharp-eyed fans of the franchise may be wondering where they've seen her before. Did you recognize Sarah Atwood from another show?. Who Is the New Character on Yellowstone?. Sarah Atwood is a brand new character joining Yellowstone...
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Rejoice After Major Character Seemingly Exits
Fans are rejoicing after it seems like Caroline Warner has taken her leave from “Yellowstone.” The context: Beth made a... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Rejoice After Major Character Seemingly Exits appeared first on Outsider.
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
'Yellowstone': John Dutton Reveals Tragic Family Secret In Latest Episode
Western-themed series Yellowstone is currently airing its fifth season on the Paramount Network. Sunday night's episode (Nov. 27) featured the heartbreaking revelation about family patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), as told to his daughter-in-law, Monica (Kelsey Asbille). The episode found the Dutton crew in the middle of an anguished situation...
‘Yellowstone’ Stars Reveal Which Actor They Would ‘Not’ Fist Fight
The Bunkhouse Boys are back for another breakdown of “Yellowstone,” this time talking about episode 3 and the epic bar fight at the end. They also take a moment to discuss who they would and wouldn’t take in a fistfight. The Stories from the Bunkhouse video opens...
Yellowstone Fans Think Jamie Will Get a Shocking Ending on the Series
Now in its fifth season, Paramount Network's Yellowstone may be one of the most popular shows on television, but for the Dutton family, things are more complicated than ever on the ranch. There are more outside challenges than ever before for the Duttons and the Yellowstone and even with John Dutton now the governor offering some level of protection from those increasing threats, the position gets more and more precarious all the time. And with the series this deep in, some fans think that it could be starting to wind down and lead to its narrative conclusion — which in turn has led to an interesting fan theory about who some fans think will come out on top in the end and it may not be someone you expect.
Yellowstone Tourist Poses for ‘Cute’ Bison Selfie, and Why are We Not Surprised
It seems that some people will never learn. No matter how many shocking videos go viral of wild animals attacking tourists who get way too close. And, one recent video shows us exactly this as a national park tourist is caught posing for a “cute” selfie beside a massive wild bison at Yellowstone National Park.
5 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'Yellowstone'
Season five, episode four of "Yellowstone," titled "Horses in Heaven," saw Beth learn some huge secrets and John welcome back an old flame.
WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears
A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
Montanans Point Out This Funny, Major Flaw in the Show ‘Yellowstone’
With the arrival of the new season of Yellowstone, Montanans are pointing out the (blatant) flaws of the show. It's no secret Hollywood inflates reality when producing entertainment for us. But people in Montana very much dislike the TV show and LOVE to bash it on the internet. I personally think it's comedy to hear what people in Montana say about this dramatic TV show.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 5 Ending Explained: Where Are the Dutton Cowboys Going?
A whole lot happens in Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 5, so let’s break down that sweeping ending that ties directly... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 5 Ending Explained: Where Are the Dutton Cowboys Going? appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Moronic Yellowstone National Park Tourists Get Out of Their Cars To Take Pictures of Bears
A group of tourists in Yellowstone National Park was recently caught on video doing exactly what you should never do at a National Park: getting out of their cars and taking photos of bears. In the video posted on TikTok, a mother bear and her three adolescent cubs were crossing...
Why Emmett Walsh From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
The Dutton Family featured in "Yellowstone" has a fair amount of allies and enemies. Of course, the family's enemies are almost always stopped by John Dutton (Kevin Costner) or one of his children, who protect their family ranch with a type of fervor rarely seen outside of homesteaders. Luckily, John's focus on family and land earns him at least a couple of friends, with one such example being Emmett Walsh (Buck Taylor).
This week's Yellowstone give us a bloody battle
An action-packed, but kinda aimless, installment of Yellowstone this week finds Beth and Summer duking it out in “Watch ’Em Ride Away,” the fighting equivalent of that Return Of The King ending. Let’s get into it. Here’s what went down. Bitter rival barely covers what...
'Yellowstone's' Fifth Episode Paid Tribute to a Beloved Member of the Crew
As Yellowstone has evolved into one of the biggest shows on TV, it has remained a series focused on what it means to be loyal and honor those you love. The show demonstrated that loyalty during an on-air tribute to Timothy Reynolds, a member of the crew. Following the tribute, though, many naturally wanted to learn more about Timothy and what had happened to him.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Tribute to Timothy Reynolds, Explained
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 5 was dedicated to Timothy Reynolds. Here's why.
Brecken Merrill's Favorite Yellowstone Scene Includes A Hilarious Flying Fish
Over the course of its first five seasons, "Yellowstone" has explored more than its fair share of characters, conflicts, and subjects. The Paramount Network series follows the Dutton family as its members all fight desperately to maintain their control over the largest ranch in Montana. Along the way, the family has had to contend with enemies from the neighboring Native American reservation as well as greedy land developers, nearly all of whom have attempted to gain control of, at the very least, part of the Duttons' ancestral ranch.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Some Fans Think They Will Finally Get What They Want in Episode 6
Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ has already seen the tragic death of one member of the Dutton family — is another death coming in episode 6?
‘Yellowstone’ Officially Crushes Fans Hope For More of the Duttons From ‘1883’
After the conclusion of the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883’ producers revealed there would be ‘additional episodes.’
