WSIU Almanac 12.13.22
The American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to provide rides for cancer patients for their Road to Recovery program. Patients can use the American Cancer Society website or app to request a ride and volunteers can view and accept the ride request. Volunteers have to be between the age of 18 to 84, have a driver’s license, pass a background check, proof of COVID-19 vaccine and have reliable transportation. To learn more about volunteering for the Road To Recovery program, visit cancer.org/drive.
10 Southern Illinois non-profits will receive grants from a new program by Illinois Humanities
Illinois Humanities has a new program to support the arts and humanities in rural and small towns in the state. The Foreground Rural Initiative provides funding and other resources to individuals and groups that work in the arts, culture and humanities in small towns and rural communities. These areas are...
High-impact tutoring accelerates learning recovery in southern Illinois
High-impact tutoring is accelerating learning recovery in 13 southern Illinois school districts, thanks to a 25-million dollar investment of federal pandemic relief funds by the Illinois State Board of Education. The state’s initiative targets Illinois’ highest-need school districts. The Illinois Tutoring Initiative has trained and matched 490 tutors...
Nominations sought for the 2023 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois
Landmarks Illinois is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois. The annual Most Endangered list calls attention to historic and culturally significant sites across the state that are threatened with deterioration, demolition or inappropriate development. Nominations for the 2023 Most Endangered list can be made...
What the future looks like with the new normal of hotter, drier and longer droughts
More than half of the continental United States is currently experiencing drought, according to official measurements. Scientists say the situation can teach us how to prepare for a drier, hotter future as the earth continues to warm. Elizabeth Rembert of Harvest Public Media reports from Nebraska. ELIZABETH REMBERT, BYLINE: I'm...
