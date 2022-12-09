The American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to provide rides for cancer patients for their Road to Recovery program. Patients can use the American Cancer Society website or app to request a ride and volunteers can view and accept the ride request. Volunteers have to be between the age of 18 to 84, have a driver’s license, pass a background check, proof of COVID-19 vaccine and have reliable transportation. To learn more about volunteering for the Road To Recovery program, visit cancer.org/drive.

