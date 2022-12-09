Read full article on original website
Pate Awards Lone Tree Students For Voter Registration
Iowa Secretary of State, Paul Pate was on hand at Lone Tree Junior/Senior High School yesterday to deliver the Carrie Chapman Catt Award to the school. In a 2019 initiative by Pate to encourage voter registration, the award is given to schools who register at least 90 percent of their eligible students. Last year, 97.44 percent of Lone Tree’s seniors completed their registration, earning them their third award in as many years. Schools can also receive statewide recognition if they register between 50 and 70 percent of their students.
Washington Community School Board Meeting Preview
The Washington Community School Board will meet Wednesday at 7 PM in the district’s Administration Building at 404 W Main Street. Topics on the agenda include the Election of the President and Vice President of the Board and Board Committees. There will also be a discussion on the Phase 1 Bids for the High School/ Middle School Improvement Project. The High School Principal will have a report, as well as the Superintendent.
KCII Washington HyVee Caring Christmas Food Drive Live Radiothon
The 20th annual KCII Washington HyVee Caring Christmas Food Drive Live Radiothon is Wednesday. KCII is looking for your help filling up the shelves of food banks in Southeast Iowa. Station Manager Joe Nichols tells KCII News more about why this is a needed fundraiser, “The main thing to me is how do we create more awareness and help those in need? I think it’s 1 out of 9 that has some sort of food insecurity, and a heavy amount of that is children; I think that is the children. I think it’s 1 out of 14 people in the state of Iowa, and 1 out of 9 of those are kids or something to that effect. Whatever it is, we’ve got people that are, when we go down, say; we go out to eat dinner or something. There’s somebody around us that is having some sort of an issue. Or we go to the grocery store or whatever; somebody’s having some kind of a problem. They don’t like to talk about it; most people are proud and that sort of thing; it’s not something that they are always necessarily looking forward to. But we want to create awareness so that we can help our neighbors and help those in need and make our community a better place to live.” You can help the cause by calling 319-653-KCII, or by visiting KCIIradio.com/donate and pressing the big red button to make a monetary donation to local food banks. KCII will be live from 10 to noon and 1-5p.m. The Big Red Radio will be broadcasting live from your Washington HyVee from 3-5pm. Tune in to hear from many of the local businesses and organizations who are participating.
Sigourney, Winfield-Mount Union School Board Meeting Previews
Two area boards of education plan to meet in regular sessions tomorrow at 6 p.m. in their respective school libraries. The Sigourney School Board will open their meeting with an approval of the agenda and good news from the board. They will then open a public forum for community members to share thoughts and comments.
WACO’s Wagler, Washington’s Sulentich Among Winners at Vinton-Shellsburg
Some of the best high school girls’ wrestlers in southeast Iowa descended on the Vinton-Shellsburg Invitational, and Saturday was particularly good to the WACO Warriors, who finished third in the team standings. The Warriors were led by senior Bralyyn Wagler, who won another tournament title at 235 pounds after pinning all three of her opponents. Sophomore Rylee Rice bounced back from getting pinned in her first bout to win the next four with a pin and finished second at 115 lbs. Senior Heaven Steege also was a runner-up at 125 after picking up a trio of pins, while sophomore Elyssa Graber and senior Grace Fort ended up third at 105 and 190, respectively.
Washington, Sigourney-Keota Showcase Wrestling at Mount Vernon
The Washington Demons had another strong showing on the wrestling mat this weekend, taking seventh out of a 17-team field at the Mount Vernon Invitational Saturday. The Sigourney-Keota Cobras also wrestled at the tournament and finished ninth as a team. Four of Washington’s six wrestlers medaled, led by junior Chase...
Washington High School Choir Leaders Talk Holiday Concert
The Washington High School Holiday Choir Concert is Thursday night at 7 PM at the Washington Performing Arts Center. KCII was able to talk with two of the high school choir officers, Bailey Rees and Keegan R. Colby, about their favorite pieces that they will be performing on Thursday evening. “I mean, Carol of the Bells is really fun. But I also really like Auld Lang Syne because I don’t know, it’s kind of the point, but it brings back good memories. I also really like Carol of the Bells; it’s very fun just to hear all the parts come together. But I also really like Silent Night, entirely just because I really like the Bass part. It’s just one note over and over pretty much, but I just really love the way it melds with all the other parts, and just hearing them all bounce off of each other, it’s really nice.” The concert is a free-will donation to benefit the musical activities of Washington students. The concert is shared between the Lincoln Elementary Sunrise Singers and the High School Concert Choir, and will feature an audience sing-a-long of Holiday tunes.
Hospice of Washington County holds Grief Support Group Meeting
Hospice of Washington County holds a Grief Support Group meeting every Tuesday throughout the month of December at 10 AM. KCII spoke with Jina Witthoft, assistant executive director & director of bereavement services, to talk about the program. “Our goal for grief support is just to provide reinforcement tools and support and a safe place to talk and discuss, you know, some of the tough questions. And then an opportunity to share and listen to others going through that similar experience, and so, with support groups, it just gives us that extra benefit.” This Tuesday’s meeting will be the first meeting since COVID began; it will also be the group’s first meeting in the new building that they moved into in January. Hospice of Washington County is also hosting its Memorial Trees this Holiday season in the windows of the Washington Public Library. You can honor a loved one by donating an ornament in their memory, and Hospice of Washington County will put that ornament on the memorial trees annually.
Eugene Horace Steele
Celebration of life services for 93-year-old Eugene Horace Steele of Riverside will be Saturday, December 17th at 10a.m. at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. General calling hours will begin at 2p.m. Friday, December 16th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington with family present to receive friends from 5-7p.m. Friday evening. Interment will take place at the Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth. Memorials have been established for the United Methodist Church of Washington.
Elizabeth’s Academy of Classical Ballet Free Nutcracker Performance
There will be a free performance of The Nutcracker by Elizabeth’s Academy of Classical Ballet out of Ainsworth, on December 17, at the Washington Community Center. The doors open at 6 PM, and the show begins at 6:30. KCII was able to speak with Elizabeth Billups, owner of Elizabeth’s Academy of Classical Ballet and Director of the Nutcracker, to get more details about the rehearsal process for the show, “We start rehearsals around the beginning of September, and over the last few weeks, we have been adding in extra days, evenings, Saturdays, and this week especially, it’s just every day in the studio, fine-tuning.” This will be the second year that the Academy is performing The Nutcracker. Elizabeth’s Academy makes it a free show as a gift to the community for the holidays. You can hear more from Elizabeth on this Friday’s Halcyon House Washington Page.
Washington County Emergency Management Commission Meeting preview
The Washington County, Emergency Management Commission, will hold a meeting on Wednesday, December 14th, at 6 PM. The meeting will include a discussion on the fiscal year 2024 budget as part of the Commission Coordinator report. There will also be updates on the former building and the removal of legacy equipment, as well as the removal of the old radio tower.
Washington County Sheriff’s No Shave November Fundraiser a Success
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office had a successful No Shave November fundraiser. Ten participants managed to raise $3,340 that went to the Hawkeye Cans for Cancer. KCII spoke with Deputy Sheriff Nolan Burke to find out how this year’s fundraiser has been different for the Sheriff’s Office. “It’s just our yearly goal. I guess this is the first year where we have a new policy where we can actually have facial hair throughout the year, so the Sheriff, in an effort to keep the fundraiser going and to keep the No Shave November alive, actually suspended our beard policy so people, if they wanted to grow a beard in November, they would have to participate in the fundraiser. So eventually, we were worried that we would lose the fundraiser because we were allowed to have beards year-round; now the Sheriff stepped up and said hey, we want to keep doing this. It’s a good thing. So in November, if you want to have your beard, you can be part of the fundraiser, or you have to shave.” In total, since the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has participated in the No Shave November fundraiser, they have raised a total of $30,772.77.
Ravens Welcome Panthers for Two
The Hillcrest Academy Raven boys and girls basketball teams entertain the Pekin Panthers Tuesday at Hillcrest Union in Kalona for a Southeast Iowa Superconference doubleheader. The Raven girls come into the night looking for their first victory of the season with an 0-7 record after a 55-13 loss to Winfield-Mt. Union Saturday where Claire Withrow led the way with 10 points. On the season, the Ravens are scoring 22 points per game and giving up 51, shooting 28% from the floor, 26% from three and 62% at the line with 22 rebounds, three assists, five steals and 23 turnovers per game. Individual leaders include Withrow at 10 points per game, Delaney Shaw with seven boards per night and Malia Yoder with three steals and two assists per game.
City Of Riverside Council Meeting Summary
Riverside’s City Council held a special meeting on Thursday, December 8. The session began with a discussion on the rate for temporary as-needed snow removal services. A rate of $15 per hour was approved. Following talks about snow removal, the council entered a closed session to interview Candidate B...
Columbus Wrestling Takes Half of Duals at Colfax-Mingo
The Columbus Wildcats looked very strong in splitting four duals at Colfax-Mingo on Saturday. Columbus defeated North Hoover-Des Moines 60-12 and beat the host Colfax-Mingo 51-18. Even the dual losses were close, as the Wildcats fell 39-36 to Hudson and lost 46-30 to Notre Dame-West Burlington. A total of seven...
Winfield Historical Society To Hold Holiday Open House
The Winfield Historical Society & Museum will be hosting a Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 17. From 5-7 p.m. guests will have the opportunity to tour the museum, as well as its future site. The current museum is located at the Masonic Temple in downtown Winfield, but due to...
Hawks Host Beavers For Tuesday Twin Bill
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball teams welcome the Wilton Beavers to Wellman Tuesday for a River Valley Conference doubleheader. The Mid-Prairie girls are 3-4 on the season and 1-2 in the River Valley after a grinding 37-29 win at West Branch on Friday. The Hawks were led by Amara Jones double double with 10 points and 10 steals. On the year, they are scoring 50 points per game and giving up 47 while shooting 33% from the floor, 26% from long range, and 60% at the line with 38 rebounds, 10 assists, 13 steals and 15 turnovers per game. Amara Jones leads the way at 12 points per game with five assists and five steals per night. Landry Pacha is also in double figures at 10 points per game and is the leading rebounder with seven per night.
Hawks Third at Colton Allen Invite; Yoder and Callahan Take Titles
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks hosted their annual Colton Memorial Invitational Saturday at Tim Grady Gymnasium in Wellman. The Hawks were third of five teams with 87 points. Clear Creek Amana won the team championship with 146.5. The Golden Hawks had two champions on the day with Mose Yoder pinning his way to a title at 120lbs including a fall in 1:42 in the championship match against Weston Kaestner of Benton. Quinn Callahan went 5-0 on the day at 220lbs including a championship match fall over teammate Jaxsen Timmerman. Owen Trimpe at 170lbs, Terry Bordenave at 220lbs and Burke Berry at 285lbs were all runners-up. The Hawks will next be in action for a set of duels Thursday at Mount Pleasant.
Richard “Dick” Griffith
Visitation for 87-year-old Richard “Dick” Griffith of Wellman will be Tuesday, December 13th from 4-7p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Wellman. A private family burial will take place at the Wellman Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established for the Wellman Ambulance.
Wolves Sweep Ravens in Kalona Saturday; Boys Play OT Classic
The Winfield-Mt. Union Wolves grabbed a pair of Southeast Iowa Superconference basketball wins Saturday at Hillcrest Union over the Ravens. The No. 14 in Class 1A Lady Wolves were a 55-13 winner. The Wolves defense was fierce holding the Ravens without a point for the first 13 minutes of the game, opening on a 25-0 run and holding Hillcrest without a field goal through the first 17 minutes of action, that included WMU taking a 37-1 lead into the half. After the game, Winfield-Mt. Union head coach Mendy McCreight talked about the keys to her team’s dominating performance. “We came out, we played strong. We put our press on right away and knew that we could create turnovers. All five of them working together, the ball movement on offense, the defense, communication were all key. Melina Oepping did great, she led us with 14 points, eight rebounds as well. Bradie Buffington had a good game. Keely Malone shot the ball well from the three point, Anna Anderson stepped up and shot the ball well from three. It was an all-around good effort. We also had a lot of players from the bench step up and my JV players got that exposure.”
