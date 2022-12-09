Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Snowstorm: The tale of 2 sides of Denver
Some parts of Denver are seeing snow while other areas of the city remain dry and cloudy. Why is this happening?
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Snow, strong winds stay on northeast plains
Denver’s weather will stay cold and breezy Tuesday night as snow showers, strong winds, and blizzard conditions continue on the Eastern Plains. Denver weather: Snow, strong winds stay on northeast …. Denver’s weather will stay cold and breezy Tuesday night as snow showers, strong winds, and blizzard conditions continue...
KDVR.com
Why there was very little snow in downtown Denver, compared to the Eastern Plains
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado residents saw a wide range of weather Tuesday. Areas out east had blizzard conditions, while downtown Denver got very little snow. The difference was quite surprising to truck driver Mike Etie; “I don’t see any snow,” he said. Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Mild Monday, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Tuesday
Monday will be mild in Denver with highs in the 50s with increasing clouds all before a large snowstorm moves in later today. The Northeastern Plains have blizzard warnings in effect all day Tuesday with snow and high winds. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Mild Monday, Pinpoint Weather Alert …
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Blizzard conditions in the plains on a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day
Snow and high winds linger across the Eastern Plains through the afternoon hours with whiteout conditions possible. Denver doesn’t see much snow but the city will have cool temperatures and brisk winds. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Blizzard conditions in the plains …. Snow and high winds linger across...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado
Snow is in the future for Denver and nearly all of Colorado, but how much you see could depend on a few slight variations. Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser has the full forecast. Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado. Snow is in the future for Denver and...
Denver snow timeline: What to expect on Tuesday
Snow will intensify Monday evening impacting the I-25 corridor through metro Denver through the overnight hours and you can expect very strong winds from the north.
KDVR.com
Truckers wait out storm in Roggen
Interstate 76 remained close Tuesday evening and truckers were held up in Roggen, waiting for the highway to reopen. Interstate 76 remained close Tuesday evening and truckers were held up in Roggen, waiting for the highway to reopen. How to manage stress this holiday. The holidays can bring stress before...
KDVR.com
Northeastern Colorado prepares for heavy snow
The incoming snowstorm will bring blizzard-like conditions. Vicente Arenas reports. The incoming snowstorm will bring blizzard-like conditions. Vicente Arenas reports. Denver weather: Snow, strong winds stay on northeast …. Denver’s weather will stay cold and breezy Tuesday night as snow showers, strong winds, and blizzard conditions continue on the Eastern...
KDVR.com
Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures
Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures for overnight Monday into Tuesday. Whiteout conditions are possible for some. Kylie Bearse explains. Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures for overnight Monday into Tuesday. Whiteout conditions are possible for some. Kylie Bearse explains. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Wind, blizzard conditions …. The weather will look...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Warm before the storm
Sunday will be warm and dry when it comes to Denver’s weather before a snowstorm moves across the state with accumulating snow, gusty wind and much colder temperatures. Sunday will be warm and dry when it comes to Denver’s weather before a snowstorm moves across the state with accumulating snow, gusty wind and much colder temperatures.
Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCo
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 12, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Blizzard conditions are projected for the I-76 corridor and the northeast corner of Colorado Monday night into Tuesday. Still conditions are not anticipated to reach Douglas County — unless the storm shifts during the day Monday.
Denver weather: High near 33, blizzard conditions continue across eastern plains
While snowfall in the Denver area is likely to come to an end early Tuesday morning, the northeastern plains are expected to see the heaviest impacts and continued blizzard conditions as the powerful winter storm sweeps across much of the state, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. The...
Colorado weather: Why Monday night's winter storm will lead to a huge gap in metro area snowfall totals
DENVER — Picture this. You wake up on Tuesday morning in downtown Denver to maybe an inch or so of snow. You turn on 9NEWS, and you see a raging blizzard at Denver International Airport, with six or more inches of snow blowing around. That's an entirely realistic outcome....
KDVR.com
FBI: Hate crime in Colorado reaches historic levels
Colorado has reached a historic level in hate crime, though its ranking nationally is hard to pin down. DJ Summers reports. FBI: Hate crime in Colorado reaches historic levels. Colorado has reached a historic level in hate crime, though its ranking nationally is hard to pin down. DJ Summers reports.
KDVR.com
Holiday hazards: Top insurance claims during season
The risk of fire, flood and storm damage rises during the holidays, according to insurance industry research. Holiday hazards: Top insurance claims during season. The risk of fire, flood and storm damage rises during the holidays, according to insurance industry research. Denver weather: This is a hard snowstorm to forecast.
Winter storm will create extreme impacts in parts of the state
A storm moving from California to Colorado on Monday will bring snow, wind, and much colder temperatures. The plains will experience a blizzard.Denver and the Front Range urban corridor should be spared the worst of the storm and will likely only get 1-4 inches of snow mostly Monday night.It's a different story on the Eastern Plains for the first BLIZZARD WARNING of the season has been issued from midnight Monday night through midnight Tuesday night. The combination of up to 10 inches of snow together with 60 mph wind gusts will cause whiteout conditions on the plains and could prompt...
KDVR.com
Millions of birds impacted by nationwide bird flu outbreak
Since April, there have been 15 detections of a deadly strain of the bird flu in flocks of birds in Colorado. Kristen Chapman reports. Millions of birds impacted by nationwide bird flu …. Since April, there have been 15 detections of a deadly strain of the bird flu in flocks...
Strong Winter blast set for Tuesday!
DENVER(CBS)- There are three ingredients coming together to blast Colorado with snow and cold in the week ahead. A small front moves in Monday followed by the 2nd system which may produce blizzard conditions for the northeastern plains. The 3rd system will be cold Arctic air that drops behind the first two at the end of the week.We have a FIRST ALERT Weather Day posted for Tuesday to help you prepare for the storm. The expected meshing of all of these systems Monday night into Tuesday has prompted the issuance of a variety of watches, warnings and advisories as we...
