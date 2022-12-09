ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

KDVR.com

Denver weather: Snow, strong winds stay on northeast plains

Denver's weather will stay cold and breezy Tuesday night as snow showers, strong winds, and blizzard conditions continue on the Eastern Plains.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Mild Monday, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Tuesday

Monday will be mild in Denver with highs in the 50s with increasing clouds all before a large snowstorm moves in later today. The Northeastern Plains have blizzard warnings in effect all day Tuesday with snow and high winds. Travis Michels forecasts.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado

Snow is in the future for Denver and nearly all of Colorado, but how much you see could depend on a few slight variations. Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser has the full forecast.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Truckers wait out storm in Roggen

Interstate 76 remained close Tuesday evening and truckers were held up in Roggen, waiting for the highway to reopen.
ROGGEN, CO
KDVR.com

Northeastern Colorado prepares for heavy snow

The incoming snowstorm will bring blizzard-like conditions. Vicente Arenas reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures

Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures for overnight Monday into Tuesday. Whiteout conditions are possible for some. Kylie Bearse explains.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Warm before the storm

Sunday will be warm and dry when it comes to Denver’s weather before a snowstorm moves across the state with accumulating snow, gusty wind and much colder temperatures. Sunday will be warm and dry when it comes to Denver’s weather before a snowstorm moves across the state with accumulating snow, gusty wind and much colder temperatures.
DENVER, CO
Heather Willard

Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCo

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 12, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Blizzard conditions are projected for the I-76 corridor and the northeast corner of Colorado Monday night into Tuesday. Still conditions are not anticipated to reach Douglas County — unless the storm shifts during the day Monday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

FBI: Hate crime in Colorado reaches historic levels

Colorado has reached a historic level in hate crime, though its ranking nationally is hard to pin down. DJ Summers reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Holiday hazards: Top insurance claims during season

The risk of fire, flood and storm damage rises during the holidays, according to insurance industry research.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Winter storm will create extreme impacts in parts of the state

A storm moving from California to Colorado on Monday will bring snow, wind, and much colder temperatures. The plains will experience a blizzard.Denver and the Front Range urban corridor should be spared the worst of the storm and will likely only get 1-4 inches of snow mostly Monday night.It's a different story on the Eastern Plains for the first BLIZZARD WARNING of the season has been issued from midnight Monday night through midnight Tuesday night. The combination of up to 10 inches of snow together with 60 mph wind gusts will cause whiteout conditions on the plains and could prompt...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Millions of birds impacted by nationwide bird flu outbreak

Since April, there have been 15 detections of a deadly strain of the bird flu in flocks of birds in Colorado. Kristen Chapman reports.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Strong Winter blast set for Tuesday!

DENVER(CBS)-  There are three ingredients coming together to blast Colorado with snow and cold in the week ahead. A small front moves in Monday followed by the 2nd system which may produce blizzard conditions for the northeastern plains. The 3rd system will be cold Arctic air that drops behind the first two at the end of the week.We have a FIRST ALERT Weather Day posted for Tuesday to help you prepare for the storm. The expected meshing of all of these systems Monday night into Tuesday has prompted the issuance of a variety of watches, warnings and advisories as we...
COLORADO STATE

