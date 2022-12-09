Read full article on original website
KWQC
Holiday events in the QCA
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Here is a list of Holiday events in the Quad Cities!. Don’t see an event on the list? Submit events to news@kwqc.com. Winter Nights Winter Lights: The Quad City Botanical Center will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, powered by MidAmerican Energy Company.
kciiradio.com
KCII Washington HyVee Caring Christmas Food Drive Live Radiothon
The 20th annual KCII Washington HyVee Caring Christmas Food Drive Live Radiothon is Wednesday. KCII is looking for your help filling up the shelves of food banks in Southeast Iowa. Station Manager Joe Nichols tells KCII News more about why this is a needed fundraiser, “The main thing to me is how do we create more awareness and help those in need? I think it’s 1 out of 9 that has some sort of food insecurity, and a heavy amount of that is children; I think that is the children. I think it’s 1 out of 14 people in the state of Iowa, and 1 out of 9 of those are kids or something to that effect. Whatever it is, we’ve got people that are, when we go down, say; we go out to eat dinner or something. There’s somebody around us that is having some sort of an issue. Or we go to the grocery store or whatever; somebody’s having some kind of a problem. They don’t like to talk about it; most people are proud and that sort of thing; it’s not something that they are always necessarily looking forward to. But we want to create awareness so that we can help our neighbors and help those in need and make our community a better place to live.” You can help the cause by calling 319-653-KCII, or by visiting KCIIradio.com/donate and pressing the big red button to make a monetary donation to local food banks. KCII will be live from 10 to noon and 1-5p.m. The Big Red Radio will be broadcasting live from your Washington HyVee from 3-5pm. Tune in to hear from many of the local businesses and organizations who are participating.
LeClaire Staple, Faithful Pilot, Announces Closing For Good
A staple in LeClaire known for good food, wine tasting, and hosting of anniversaries birthdays, engagements, and even weddings has announced its closure after 30 years of business on Cody Road. The sad announcement came from the restaurant's Facebook page, announcing the final date of the restaurant comes the middle...
Michaels Fun World In Davenport Reporting Break Ins And Burglaries
You would think the cold weather would cause the thieves of the world to calm down, stay inside, and not commit crimes. NOPE! As soon as the holidays come around, so do the burglars. Michaels Fun World. Recently there have been a few theft issues at Michaels Fun World in...
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Muscatine Community School District in need of bus drivers
The Muscatine Community School District is actively seeking school bus drivers to join their team for morning and afternoon routes. Prospective drivers have the opportunity to earn $82.31 per day, in addition to substitute bus drivers who can start at $19.37 per hour. Those interested must have a Class A or B CDL with accompanying passenger, school bus, air brake, endorsements.
Why Is This Cedar Rapids Home Being Sold For $2.5 Million?
I don't claim to be some sort of real estate expert, but I do pride myself on being able to spot something that doesn't seem quite right. Interest rates are climbing making it more and more expensive to own a home. But a house that is under 1300 square feet selling for $2.5 million? What's going on?
kciiradio.com
Washington High School Choir Leaders Talk Holiday Concert
The Washington High School Holiday Choir Concert is Thursday night at 7 PM at the Washington Performing Arts Center. KCII was able to talk with two of the high school choir officers, Bailey Rees and Keegan R. Colby, about their favorite pieces that they will be performing on Thursday evening. “I mean, Carol of the Bells is really fun. But I also really like Auld Lang Syne because I don’t know, it’s kind of the point, but it brings back good memories. I also really like Carol of the Bells; it’s very fun just to hear all the parts come together. But I also really like Silent Night, entirely just because I really like the Bass part. It’s just one note over and over pretty much, but I just really love the way it melds with all the other parts, and just hearing them all bounce off of each other, it’s really nice.” The concert is a free-will donation to benefit the musical activities of Washington students. The concert is shared between the Lincoln Elementary Sunrise Singers and the High School Concert Choir, and will feature an audience sing-a-long of Holiday tunes.
kciiradio.com
Elizabeth’s Academy of Classical Ballet Free Nutcracker Performance
There will be a free performance of The Nutcracker by Elizabeth’s Academy of Classical Ballet out of Ainsworth, on December 17, at the Washington Community Center. The doors open at 6 PM, and the show begins at 6:30. KCII was able to speak with Elizabeth Billups, owner of Elizabeth’s Academy of Classical Ballet and Director of the Nutcracker, to get more details about the rehearsal process for the show, “We start rehearsals around the beginning of September, and over the last few weeks, we have been adding in extra days, evenings, Saturdays, and this week especially, it’s just every day in the studio, fine-tuning.” This will be the second year that the Academy is performing The Nutcracker. Elizabeth’s Academy makes it a free show as a gift to the community for the holidays. You can hear more from Elizabeth on this Friday’s Halcyon House Washington Page.
‘Working class is getting the short end of the stick’: Local railroad workers to rally Tuesday in Galesburg
Railroad workers across the country, including Galesburg, plan to rally Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 13) to bring awareness to workers rights. Rail Labor Workers Rally 2022 is based in Washington DC, but Galesburg will host one of 10 regional rallies across the country. The Galesburg rally will be from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park on the Public Square.
WQAD
City of Moline considers removing stoplights at 7th Street and 18th Avenue
The City will conduct a study by having the stoplights act as stop signs for 90 days. Comments and questions can be sent to molineengineering@moline.il.us.
ourquadcities.com
Celebrate the howlidays with King’s Harvest Pet Rescue
King’s Harvest Pet Rescue invites you to celebrate the holiday season and help pets looking for a forever home. King’s Harvest’s Christmas celebration is a pawesome holiday party featuring discounted adoptions, silent auctions, pictures with Santa, bake sale items, baskets, prizes and more! Enjoy this family-friendly event while supporting your local ministry in housing and caring for hundreds of homeless cats and dogs. Proceeds benefit facility upkeep, food and shelter for animals and veterinary bills for King’s Harvest Pet Rescue.
kchanews.com
Two-Vehicle Crash West of Cedar Rapids Involves Chickasaw County Man
A Chickasaw County man was involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash about 30 miles west of Cedar Rapids over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred on Highway 30 near the intersection with 14th Avenue in Benton County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A Honda CRV was westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Coronado Freightliner semi driven by 52-year-old John Schaufenbuel of Fredericksburg. Both vehicles then came to rest in the ditch.
kciiradio.com
Hospice of Washington County holds Grief Support Group Meeting
Hospice of Washington County holds a Grief Support Group meeting every Tuesday throughout the month of December at 10 AM. KCII spoke with Jina Witthoft, assistant executive director & director of bereavement services, to talk about the program. “Our goal for grief support is just to provide reinforcement tools and support and a safe place to talk and discuss, you know, some of the tough questions. And then an opportunity to share and listen to others going through that similar experience, and so, with support groups, it just gives us that extra benefit.” This Tuesday’s meeting will be the first meeting since COVID began; it will also be the group’s first meeting in the new building that they moved into in January. Hospice of Washington County is also hosting its Memorial Trees this Holiday season in the windows of the Washington Public Library. You can honor a loved one by donating an ornament in their memory, and Hospice of Washington County will put that ornament on the memorial trees annually.
KWQC
A place in the Quad Cities helping veterans live their best lives
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - The Quad City Veteran Outreach Center has been in the area serving local vets since 2016. They focus on assisting and reaching out to serve those who have served us. The Veteran Outreach Center offers many supportive services designed to meet the needs of veterans and...
kciiradio.com
Washington County Sheriff’s No Shave November Fundraiser a Success
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office had a successful No Shave November fundraiser. Ten participants managed to raise $3,340 that went to the Hawkeye Cans for Cancer. KCII spoke with Deputy Sheriff Nolan Burke to find out how this year’s fundraiser has been different for the Sheriff’s Office. “It’s just our yearly goal. I guess this is the first year where we have a new policy where we can actually have facial hair throughout the year, so the Sheriff, in an effort to keep the fundraiser going and to keep the No Shave November alive, actually suspended our beard policy so people, if they wanted to grow a beard in November, they would have to participate in the fundraiser. So eventually, we were worried that we would lose the fundraiser because we were allowed to have beards year-round; now the Sheriff stepped up and said hey, we want to keep doing this. It’s a good thing. So in November, if you want to have your beard, you can be part of the fundraiser, or you have to shave.” In total, since the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has participated in the No Shave November fundraiser, they have raised a total of $30,772.77.
Moline Mexican restaurant will shut down for good after 70 years
MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline Mexican restaurant will be shutting its doors for good on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post from Dec. 7. Adolph's Mexican Foods on Avenue of The Cities has served the Quad Cities for the last 70 years. While its Moline location will be shutting down, its East Moline location on Kennedy Drive will remain open.
KWQC
1 hurt after shooting in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt. Police say officers responded to the 2500 block of 5th 1/2 Ave. at 2:37 p.m. Monday for reports of shots being fired in the area. Police say witnesses told officers the shots came...
Daily Iowan
Gunman shoots self in Iowa City Court Street parking ramp incident
Content warning: This article references gun violence and suicide. A man is in stable condition after a shooting incident in the Court Street parking ramp just south of downtown Iowa City Monday afternoon. Law enforcement surrounded the area of the ramp quickly, establishing a one-block perimeter and ordering nearby locations,...
KBUR
Cedar Rapids man cited after single vehicle accident in Keokuk
Keokuk, IA- The Keokuk Police Department has cited a Cedar Rapids man following a single-vehicle accident. The Daily Gate City reports that, on Thursday, December 8th, 30-year-old Dakota Lee Rogers of Cedar Rapids was driving a pickup truck northbound in the 200 block of Carbide Lane. Rogers then blacked out...
