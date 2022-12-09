Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Woman Killed After Being Struck By A Car In Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A 39-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Davenport on Tuesday, December 13. The accident happened at 5:32 p.m. at East Locust and Bridge Avenue. Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS were called to the scene for a crash involving a pedestrian and a car. Police say a 2001 Lexus SUV was travelling west on Locust, when it struck a person in the roadway west of the intersection. The person hit was a 39-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
ottumwaradio.com
Identity of Robbery Suspect Apprehended After Shooting Released
The Iowa Department of Public Safety released the name of the suspect accused of armed robbery who was apprehended in Blakesburg last week and got shot in the process. On December 7th, deputies from the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the pursuit of 35-year-old Charles Hall of Ottumwa that spanned multiple jurisdictions.
KWQC
1 hurt after shooting in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt. Police say officers responded to the 2500 block of 5th 1/2 Ave. at 2:37 p.m. Monday for reports of shots being fired in the area. Police say witnesses told officers the shots came...
KCJJ
IC Police: Suspect shot himself during parking ramp standoff
Iowa City Police say an armed suspect shot himself during a standoff with police in a Riverfront Crossings parking ramp. According to an ICPD news release, at approximately 2 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a welfare check at the Court Street Parking Ramp bus depot. Information received by police indicated a man was possibly armed and that a woman and children were involved.
Daily Iowan
Gunman shoots self in Iowa City Court Street parking ramp incident
Content warning: This article references gun violence and suicide. A man is in stable condition after a shooting incident in the Court Street parking ramp just south of downtown Iowa City Monday afternoon. Law enforcement surrounded the area of the ramp quickly, establishing a one-block perimeter and ordering nearby locations,...
Michaels Fun World In Davenport Reporting Break Ins And Burglaries
You would think the cold weather would cause the thieves of the world to calm down, stay inside, and not commit crimes. NOPE! As soon as the holidays come around, so do the burglars. Michaels Fun World. Recently there have been a few theft issues at Michaels Fun World in...
KCJJ
Northeast Iowa man with empty Natty Light cans in his pickup truck allegedly tells State Patrol he was rushing to UIHC due to girlfriend’s surgery
A northeast Iowa man who authorities say had a 12-pack of beer and empty beer cans in his truck allegedly claimed he was rushing to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics because his girlfriend was having surgery. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 41-year-old Jacob Eitel of Hawkeye was...
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Ottumwa Man Participated in Armed Robbery
An Ottumwa man was arrested for taking part in an alleged armed robbery last month. 20-year-old Dakota Derby has been charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. Court records say on November 22nd, Derby and multiple co-conspirators planned a meeting with the victims. According to authorities, Derby and an...
KCRG.com
Armed robbery in Iowa City
A bond vote to overhaul the Cedar Rapids Community School District middle school system will not happen in March. As of today, the national average is now less than it was at this time last year. Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Marengo's...
Would-be shoplifter facing gun charge after GPD dispatched to Walmart
Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 3rd responded to Walmart for a report of retail theft in progress. Officers learned that the male subject was attempting to do a “ticket switch” which is an ongoing scam of people scanning the barcode of a less-expensive item while at the self-checkout. The 42-year-old male subject had departed in a U-Haul van before officers arrived. Employees were able to retrieve all the merchandise the man attempted to steal. While en route, officers located the van and the male driver near Morton Avenue and Walsh Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The man told police he didn’t have a driver’s license, and that he just left Walmart after being accused of theft. The man was placed under arrest and police located several barcodes from Walmart in the man’s pocket. Inside the U-Haul, officers located a 12 gauge shotgun, a HiPoint 9mm firearm, several small mopeds, power tools, as well as numerous keys, locks, and a crowbar. The man refused to speak to police and was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with Driving on a Suspended License, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
KCJJ
West Liberty man pulled over by ICPD while on a “munchie” run arrested after 16-year-olds and marijuana found inside his car
A West Liberty man pulled over by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning while on a self-proclaimed “munchie” run has been arrested after several teenagers and marijuana were reportedly found inside his vehicle. Officers say they observed a 2008 Chevy Equinox heading the wrong way on Market Street...
ottumwaradio.com
More Details from Mount Pleasant Officer-Related Shooting
The names of the subject and the officer who wounded the former in a Mount Pleasant shooting were released on Thursday by authorities. 33-year-old Samantha Shumaker has been charged with domestic abuse and false imprisonment. On December 3rd, members of the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office...
ourquadcities.com
Suspects stole from PV, Scott, police allege
Two Davenport suspects who were riding bikes face multiple felony charges after police allege they stole items from a high school and a college. Katie Hutchison, 35, and Jennifer Simpkins, 37, each face two charges of third-degree burglary, a charge of second-degree theft, and a charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.
KCJJ
IC woman accused of assaulting her boyfriend with a broom handle
Allegedly assaulting her boyfriend with a broom handle has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest…although she reportedly told police the two are not romantically involved. Iowa City Police were called to a domestic disturbance on Huntington Drive just before 12:45 Saturday morning. The alleged victim told police that 32-year-old Martika Murphy had woken him up and began arguing with him. He added that Murphy asked him to leave the residence, then hit him repeatedly with a broom handle around his head and neck. Police say the side of the man’s neck was red and swollen.
KWQC
Police: Muscatine man found dead after domestic disturbance Thursday
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man is dead after an investigation into a domestic disturbance Thursday night, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department began investigating an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a man and woman, that had previously dated on Thursday about 6:24 p.m., according to a media release.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Sheriff’s No Shave November Fundraiser a Success
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office had a successful No Shave November fundraiser. Ten participants managed to raise $3,340 that went to the Hawkeye Cans for Cancer. KCII spoke with Deputy Sheriff Nolan Burke to find out how this year’s fundraiser has been different for the Sheriff’s Office. “It’s just our yearly goal. I guess this is the first year where we have a new policy where we can actually have facial hair throughout the year, so the Sheriff, in an effort to keep the fundraiser going and to keep the No Shave November alive, actually suspended our beard policy so people, if they wanted to grow a beard in November, they would have to participate in the fundraiser. So eventually, we were worried that we would lose the fundraiser because we were allowed to have beards year-round; now the Sheriff stepped up and said hey, we want to keep doing this. It’s a good thing. So in November, if you want to have your beard, you can be part of the fundraiser, or you have to shave.” In total, since the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has participated in the No Shave November fundraiser, they have raised a total of $30,772.77.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine domestic disturbance ends in death
A Thursday night domestic disturbance in Muscatine ended with the death of a 65-year-old man from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At approximately 6:24 p.m. Dec. 8, 2022, investigators from the Muscatine Police Department began looking into an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a male and female, whom had previously dated, according to police Friday. It was alleged that the male had been armed with a handgun during the incident and had made threats towards the female.
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCJJ
North Liberty woman accused of forging thousands of dollars in checks she allegedly took from her father
A North Liberty woman is accused of forging thousands of dollars in checks she allegedly took from her father. 20-year-old Haley Grahlman Matheny of Sugar Creek Lane was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 4:15 Friday morning. North Liberty Police say earlier this year Grahlman Matheny took 20 checks from her father and wrote them out to herself. She allegedly cashed $7,290 in checks at the Hills Bank Forevergreen Road location before the reported scheme was discovered by her father.
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
Comments / 0