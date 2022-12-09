Read full article on original website
Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority announces Section 8 waiting list is complete
The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority announced Tuesday that the lottery for positions on its Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher waiting list is complete.
More Electric Vehicle charging stations are coming to Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a dozen new electric vehicle fast charges will be installed between the Hudson Valley and Lake Erie. The high-speed charging sites include Jamestown, Salamanca and Bath. But soon electric vehicle fast charges will also be installed in Olean, Friendship, Castle Creek and Hancock.
10 Bars & Restaurants That Permanently Closed In Western New York
These last few years have been challenging for local businesses, and the community has seen that. As a result, the City of Good Neighbors have tried to come together to keep their favorite local businesses afloat. Unfortunately, not all of those local businesses have survived this last year. There are...
Unknown Stories of WNY: The houses of Hull
LANCASTER, N.Y. — We say it all the time, history is all around us, and that certainly is the case with a pair of homes in Lancaster. Sitting across Genesee Street from each other, they predate just about all of Western New York. They also have a mutual history that includes a family that fought in the American Revolution and is said to have been involved in the Underground Railroad.
Gas prices drop once again in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Supported by a drop in the global price of crude oil, gas prices in the United States are falling once again. In Western New York, prices are down anywhere from five to twelve cents per gallon. According to AAA Western and Central New York, prices in...
ngtnews.com
New EV Fast-Charging Stations Installed Along Major New York Travel Corridor
A dozen new electric vehicle fast chargers are now deployed along the primary travel corridor from the Southern Tier to Western New York, announced Gov. Kathy Hochul. The new chargers will ensure that one of New York State’s “fast charging deserts” is more accessible to EVs and that all regions across the state offer more convenient charging opportunities.
Following massive blaze, Jamestown has a $1 million problem
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Just shy of a month after a fire of a still undetermined origin consumed the former Crawford Furniture Factory on Allen Street, what remains at the site resembles Dresden after World War II. "The problem is the cost of demolishing a building like that is astronomical,"...
Buffalo Common Council Receives Report From Mayor on Record Breaking Snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A report about the record breaking lake effect snowstorm that hit Buffalo and Western New York on November 18, and the city's response to it, was sent to members of the Buffalo Common Council on Tuesday just prior to the start of their regular meeting. The...
Buffalo using eminent domain against South Park Avenue property owners
According to the city, the properties located at 110 and 118 South Park Avenue face longstanding code violations and it has been pushing the owners to repair the properties for more than a decade.
188 Inches Of Snow For Parts Of New York State
15 million people are going to be impacted by heavy snow and blizzard conditions across the plains of the United States. NBC is reporting that a crazy amount of snow will fall and travel will be nearly impossible for some areas. Sound familiar? We know how to deal with snow here in the Empire State and you better get ready for more.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown, NY Bar and Grill Featured on 'America's Best Restaurants'
A restaurant in Western New York is spending time in the national spotlight. It's a spot called "4 Below Haggy's Bar and Grill" in Jamestown. "America's Best Restaurants" is featuring the restaurant, owned by Eric Hagglund, Tuesday night. Hagglund tells Erie News New that an assistant producer with the show...
Free certified lifeguard training for city of Buffalo youth
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The city of Buffalo is offering free and paid lifeguard training sessions in partnership with the Police Athletic League (PAL). The Red Cross Certified Lifeguard Training sessions will be offered to youth ages 16 - 21. All sessions will be held at the Cazenovia Poll on Abbott Road.
Buffalo dedicates tree lighting to lives lost on 5/14
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year the city of Buffalo's tree lighting ceremony was dedicated to the lives lost during the mass shooting on May 14. City leaders came together in Niagara Square in front of City Hall on the eve of the seven month anniversary of the tragedy to display a series of lights. Each column of City Hall was lit in a color chosen by family members of each of the ten people who died on that day. Their families picked a color that best represented their loved one.
Efforts to empower minority and women-owned business owners amid a changing landscape
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With such a large focus on improving infrastructure and several big construction projects expected in Western New York over the coming years, the Northland Workforce Training Center and local lawmakers are trying to empower minority and women-owned businesses to get involved. On Saturday, a workshop was...
Niagara Gazette parts ways with Buffalo sports columnist for misogynistic comments
The Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union Sun & Journal have decided to part ways with seasoned sports columnist Jerry Sullivan after comments he made on a podcast Monday.
Big Lake Effect Snow Event Looks Likely for Western New York
If you remember past Decembers, including last year's, they have been rather mild here in Western New York. Outside of a few days of snow, they were pretty tame for cold weather and snowstorms. This year looks vastly different, if November's historic, lake effect snowstorm and the start of December...
Code Blue issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County on Saturday and Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As winter weather creeps back into Western New York, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Saturday evening and Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Friday night:. Holy Cross 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, open 6 p.m. to...
Kaylena Marie's Artisan Bakery & Cafe opens a new location in East Amherst
When she was only 17 years old she was baking and selling cookies out of her home. Her first customers were Delta Sonic and Russells Steak House. By the time she was 19 Kaylena Marie had her own cafe
wnypapers.com
6 UBMD physicians named New York ACEP 2022 'Unsung Heroes'
The American College of Emergency Physicians has named six UBMD Emergency Medicine physicians as 2022 New York ACEP “Unsung Heroes” for their dedicated patient care. A press release stated, “Nominated by their colleagues, those named as ‘Unsung Heroes’ embody what it means to be an emergency physician.
How is Niagara County working to decrease overdose deaths?
We're now five years into the nationwide opioid epidemic and it doesn't seem to be getting much better. One of the hardest hit areas in New York State is Niagara County.
