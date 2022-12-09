Read full article on original website
College Station High Football Advances to State Title Game for Second Year in a Row
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – College Station High Football is headed to the state championship game for the second straight year. The Cougars defeated Veterans Memorial Saturday, 33-7 in the 5A Division I State Semifinals at the Alamodome in San Antonio. They advance to take on Aledo, who they defeated...
wtaw.com
Car That Hits A Tree In Centerville Claims A Fourth Life
A Centerville woman is the fourth person to die from a crash Saturday during the midnight hour south of downtown Centerville. DPS announced 20 year old Maryah Lopez passed away at a Bryan hospital. Lopez was one of three passengers in a car that went off South Cass Street and...
wtaw.com
Two Bryan Residents Among Three Killed In A Crash In Centerville
A car that crashed into a tree in Centerville Saturday during the midnight hour killed three people and critically injured a fourth. DPS identifed those who died as the driver, 20 year old Andrew Resendez of Bryan, and two passengers, 20 year old Whitney Escobar of Bryan and 22 year old Jairus Johnson of Houston.
wtaw.com
Texas A&M’s Research Park Being Rebranded
Texas A&M administrators tell the board of regents that a rebranding will be taking place on west campus. Chief operating officer Greg Hartman says the more than 200 acres and 12 buildings in the area of Raymond Stotzer and Harvey Mitchell will become part of A&M’s west campus. Speaking...
KWTX
Tornado watch issued until 5 PM
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A strong cold front will barrel through Central Texas today and bring us a round of strong thunderstorms. A tornado watch remains in effect for Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Robertson, Leon, and Navarro Counties through 5 PM. Quick spin-up tornadoes, strong straight-line winds, are today’s main severe...
KBTX.com
DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety has released the names of those injured and killed in a one-vehicle crash this weekend in Leon County. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on South Cass Street in Centerville. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2022 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound...
KBTX.com
Three killed Saturday morning in Centerville crash
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Three people died early Saturday morning after a vehicle struck a tree in Centerville, KBTX has confirmed. The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. at 535 Cass Street. The Centerville Volunteer Fire Department says four people were inside a vehicle that struck a tree. Three people in...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Announces A New Dean Of The Mays Business School
One of several academic leadership positions at Texas A&M has been filled. The new dean at the Mays Business School is the chairman of the college’s accounting department. Dr. Nate Sharp has been at A&M since 2007. President Katherine Banks told the faculty senate in November that she plans...
texasstandard.org
This historic Gulf Coast hotel could be just days from demolition
The city of Palacios sits on the Texas Gulf Coast between Corpus Christi and Galveston. These days, it’s known primarily for shrimping and tourism. And for close to 120 years, the Luther Hotel has been a centerpiece for visitors and locals alike. “It’s often called the jewel of the...
Name of woman who died in house fire on Kingwood Forest Drive released
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Fire Marshal’s Office has released the name of the woman who died in a house fire Dec. 2, 2022. Sherry Hohensee, 61, died of asphyxiation from smoke. It happened in the 200 block of Kingwood Forest Drive around 9 a.m. that Friday morning. A neighbor who saw the fire called 911. No one else...
wtaw.com
Brazoria County Man Arrested On Multiple Charges In Bryan Municipal Court
A Brazoria County man was arrested on multiple charges related to disrupting activity in Bryan municipal court. A city of Bryan deputy marshal who was working as a court bailiff wrote in his arrest report that the man who was previously disruptive asked in a very loud voice “Do you have a pisser?”
wtaw.com
College Station Police Department Update on WTAW
Chad Jones, CSPD Recruiting Coordinator, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about recruitment efforts, how the pandemic has affected law enforcement, recruiting trips, requirements for new officers, and more. Then Shannon Ballard, Citizens Recruiter for CSPD, visits with Scott about non-sworn positions in the department, how to apply, requirements, employee shortage, and more. Listen to both of their visits on The Infomaniacs on Friday, December 9, 2022.
wtaw.com
Houston Man With More Than 20 Property Crime Convictions Is Arrested In Bryan
A Houston man who has at least 22 prior convictions for property crimes has been in the Brazos County jail since the day after Thanksgiving. A formal charge of misdemeanor vehicle burglary was filed Wednesday in Brazos County criminal court against 36 year old Cruz Solis. According to his arrest...
Gonzales Inquirer
Pursuit ends in arrest of Louise man
A 20-year-old Louise man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase that reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour on Sunday, Dec. 11. According to the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call that a vehicle driven by Joshua Jesse Garcia was not stopping and was traveling as fast as 110 mph into oncoming traffic on US 183 in Gonzales County.
wtaw.com
46th Time In The Brazos County Jail Will End With A Bryan Man Going To Prison
After a Brazos County district court jury trial was scheduled four times in the last eight months, a plea agreement was reached on a charge of family violence assault with a prior conviction. A news release from the district attorney’s office states that 52 year old Thomas Navarro II of...
Border Patrol take several undocumented people in custody
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Border Patrol arrested undocumented people near Perimeter Rd. in Victoria. Two Ford Explorers sped down U.S. 59 starting at Hanselman Rd. until the cars crashed near Perimeter Rd. The passengers ran into the fields near the road. U.S. Border Patrol took 6 of the people into custody at Corpus Christi. However,...
wtaw.com
Two Arrests, One For “Indecent Assault” And Another Related To Retaliation
A woman draws her concealed handgun to get a man to leave after he assaulted her while she and a friend were on a walking trail. That’s according to the College Station police arrest report of a Bryan man who is accused of what CSPD describes as an “indecent assault”. The victim she feared being sexually assaulted after the man knocked her down. The victim also stated she was ready to shoot the man. 20 year old Brandon Lange remained in jail December 13 following his arrest December 9 in lieu of an $8,000 dollar bond.
Victoria County deputies search for undocumented persons following vehicle pursuit
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – At approximately 8:45 a.m., Victoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported an ongoing search in the field north of Perimeter Road and U.S. BUS 59. Approximately six undocumented persons bailed from a vehicle after a short pursuit. The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office had received information about two vehicles traveling together. The vehicles were suspected of carrying undocumented...
3 claiming to be defunct church's pastors plead guilty of getting fraudulent loans, prosecutors say
One of the three co-conspirators who pleaded guilty in this case called a bank "Minions of Satan," on the church's website after not approving a fraudulent loan in time.
