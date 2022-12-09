(Waukegan, IL) A Kenosha County man accused of causing a head-on crash in Antioch has been released from the hospital and is now in the Lake County Jail. Raymond Underwood is accused of stealing a vehicle on December 3rd, and driving around both Lake and Kenosha County’s in a reckless manner. The 29-year-old was severely injured after crashing head-on into another vehicle along Route 173 near Tiffany Road. The driver of the victim vehicle only suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital the same day. Underwood now faces charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, multiple counts of fleeing and eluding, DUI, reckless driving and more. Bond has been set at 500-thousand-dollars…with a court date set for January 5th.

KENOSHA COUNTY, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO