ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Comments / 3

Dana Coleman
4d ago

I wonder if they will end up with fines and probation like the mother and her two sons did for running a million dollar Marijuana vape business. melanin matters in the judicial system

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlip.com

Kenosha County Man Jailed, After Being Hospitalized Following Head-On Antioch Crash

(Waukegan, IL) A Kenosha County man accused of causing a head-on crash in Antioch has been released from the hospital and is now in the Lake County Jail. Raymond Underwood is accused of stealing a vehicle on December 3rd, and driving around both Lake and Kenosha County’s in a reckless manner. The 29-year-old was severely injured after crashing head-on into another vehicle along Route 173 near Tiffany Road. The driver of the victim vehicle only suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital the same day. Underwood now faces charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, multiple counts of fleeing and eluding, DUI, reckless driving and more. Bond has been set at 500-thousand-dollars…with a court date set for January 5th.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Multiple cars broken into, one stolen in Caledonia overnight

CALEDONIA, Wis. — A busy Tuesday morning for police in Caledonia, dealing with multiple car break-ins before dawn, and one car stolen right out of the owner's driveway. The break-ins happened in an area near 3 Mile and North Green Bay roads. At first, police thought a stolen laptop...
CALEDONIA, WI
wlip.com

One Arrested After Sat. High Speed Chase

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is in custody after another high speed chase in western Kenosha County. It happened Saturday morning around 8 AM in the Town of Wheatland. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that a deputy spotted a vehicle that fled from law enforcement in the town at the intersection of Highways 45 and K and initiated a traffic stop.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

OWI Charges Filed After Head On Crash Leaves Multiple People Injured

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–Multiple people were injured after a crash that happened in Mt Pleasant Saturday night. Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Avenue and Commerce Drive around 7:20 PM. Mt Pleasant Police reported that a 23 year old driver was allegedly driving eastbound in the westbound lanes...
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
WISN

Woman seriously hurt in two-vehicle crash in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Caledonia Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at Douglas Avenue/Highway 32 in between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane. Investigators said a 21-year-old man from Illinois was traveling southbound when it...
CALEDONIA, WI
YAHOO!

What we know about the shooting death of a Milwaukee mail carrier

The shooting death of a U.S. mail carrier in Milwaukee has prompted an outpouring of grief and a reward of $50,000 from authorities for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The victim in the shooting, 44-year-old Aundre Cross, has been remembered online by family, coworkers, public officials and friends...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee North Avenue hit-and-run, bicyclist struck, driver sought

MILWAUKEE - Police are looking for the driver who hit a bicyclist on North Avenue Monday afternoon, Dec. 12. The hit-and-run crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Police said the vehicle was last seen headed east on North Avenue and then possibly south on a side street. That vehicle is described...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Manhunt on for killer of Milwaukee letter carrier

MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the person who killed 41-year-old letter carrier Aundre Cross Friday evening near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Surveillance video captures the sound of the gunshot just before 5 p.m. Seconds later, a man is seen running to a silver Audi waiting in an alley, and it drives off.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy