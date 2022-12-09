Read full article on original website
Dana Coleman
4d ago
I wonder if they will end up with fines and probation like the mother and her two sons did for running a million dollar Marijuana vape business. melanin matters in the judicial system
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
wlip.com
Kenosha County Man Jailed, After Being Hospitalized Following Head-On Antioch Crash
(Waukegan, IL) A Kenosha County man accused of causing a head-on crash in Antioch has been released from the hospital and is now in the Lake County Jail. Raymond Underwood is accused of stealing a vehicle on December 3rd, and driving around both Lake and Kenosha County’s in a reckless manner. The 29-year-old was severely injured after crashing head-on into another vehicle along Route 173 near Tiffany Road. The driver of the victim vehicle only suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital the same day. Underwood now faces charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, multiple counts of fleeing and eluding, DUI, reckless driving and more. Bond has been set at 500-thousand-dollars…with a court date set for January 5th.
WISN
Kenosha police continue search for homicide suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police are continuing to search for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in October. Police said just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 31, officers responded to a shooting in the 6300 block of North 24th Avenue. They found Carl E. Vines in...
cwbchicago.com
2 men shot by concealed carry holder downtown face felony charges; ‘running, limping, and grabbing his rear end’
Chicago — Two men who were shot by a concealed carry holder as they allegedly tried to steal his car in downtown Chicago over the weekend were charged with felonies on Monday. Prosecutors said one of the accused men, who had been shot in the buttocks, ran from the...
CBS 58
Burlington police seek person of interest in stolen vehicle investigation
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Burlington police are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in a burglary/stolen vehicle investigation. Officers are looking for 23-year-old Hunter Hanson of Racine, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police responded to a home near Eastbrook and...
WISN
Multiple cars broken into, one stolen in Caledonia overnight
CALEDONIA, Wis. — A busy Tuesday morning for police in Caledonia, dealing with multiple car break-ins before dawn, and one car stolen right out of the owner's driveway. The break-ins happened in an area near 3 Mile and North Green Bay roads. At first, police thought a stolen laptop...
wlip.com
One Arrested After Sat. High Speed Chase
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is in custody after another high speed chase in western Kenosha County. It happened Saturday morning around 8 AM in the Town of Wheatland. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that a deputy spotted a vehicle that fled from law enforcement in the town at the intersection of Highways 45 and K and initiated a traffic stop.
Deadly Kenosha fire set intentionally, family desperately seeking justice
Kenosha Police believe someone intentionally set a fire that claimed the lives of a young father and his one-year-old son.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash, victim's family questions bail decisions
MILWAUKEE - Did low bail mean an accused criminal was free to cause a fatal crash? That's the question the family of Danari Peer has for Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm. Peer's parents met with the DA behind closed doors for an hour and 15 minutes Tuesday, Dec. 13....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Veterans Park rollover crash after pursuit, guns, drugs found
MILWAUKEE - Two men and a woman from Milwaukee are charged in connection with a pursuit that started in Cudahy and ended in a crash in Milwaukee's Veterans Park, where prosecutors say drugs and guns were found in the car. Terrence Canady, 23, Danielle Carey, 19 and Qureion Young 24,...
wlip.com
OWI Charges Filed After Head On Crash Leaves Multiple People Injured
MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–Multiple people were injured after a crash that happened in Mt Pleasant Saturday night. Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Avenue and Commerce Drive around 7:20 PM. Mt Pleasant Police reported that a 23 year old driver was allegedly driving eastbound in the westbound lanes...
Driver transported to hospital after car crashes into fire engine in Waukegan
A driver was transported to the hospital after a car crashed head-on into a fire engine in Waukegan on Friday, fire officials said. Waukegan Fire Department Battalion Chief Todd Zupec told Lake and McHenry County Scanner that the incident involved Waukegan Fire Engine 4. The fire engine was traveling northbound on Jackson Street near Jackson […]
WISN
Woman seriously hurt in two-vehicle crash in Racine County
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Caledonia Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at Douglas Avenue/Highway 32 in between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane. Investigators said a 21-year-old man from Illinois was traveling southbound when it...
wearegreenbay.com
Stolen AR-15, other firearms found during traffic stop in southeastern Wisconsin
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One person in southeastern Wisconsin is in custody after deputies found multiple firearms, including a stolen AR-15 during a traffic stop on Wednesday. Deputies with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department say that the traffic stop was initiated for a traffic violation around 1:20 a.m. on...
Milwaukee Home Randomly Shot Up, Mistakenly Labeled As 'Nuisance' Property
The couple was told that they would have to pay fines if it happened again.
YAHOO!
What we know about the shooting death of a Milwaukee mail carrier
The shooting death of a U.S. mail carrier in Milwaukee has prompted an outpouring of grief and a reward of $50,000 from authorities for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The victim in the shooting, 44-year-old Aundre Cross, has been remembered online by family, coworkers, public officials and friends...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee North Avenue hit-and-run, bicyclist struck, driver sought
MILWAUKEE - Police are looking for the driver who hit a bicyclist on North Avenue Monday afternoon, Dec. 12. The hit-and-run crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Police said the vehicle was last seen headed east on North Avenue and then possibly south on a side street. That vehicle is described...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck on Route 12 in Fox Lake
A man who was in the roadway was killed after he was struck by a pickup truck on Route 12 in Fox Lake Friday evening, police said. The Fox Lake Fire Protection District and Fox Lake Police Department responded around 10:30 p.m. Friday to the area of Route 12 and Eagle Point Road for a […]
Nasty crash shuts down WIS 32 in Racine County
A crash closed all lanes on WIS 32 between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane in Racine County Monday morning.
CBS 58
3 dead in crash involving DPW truck near Wisconsin Avenue and Mayfair Road
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Three people are dead, including a city of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) truck driver, following a fiery crash in Wauwatosa on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Authorities say just after 12 p.m., 911 calls reported a driver of a heavy duty DPW truck drove away...
WISN
Manhunt on for killer of Milwaukee letter carrier
MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the person who killed 41-year-old letter carrier Aundre Cross Friday evening near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Surveillance video captures the sound of the gunshot just before 5 p.m. Seconds later, a man is seen running to a silver Audi waiting in an alley, and it drives off.
