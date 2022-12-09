ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, MI

MLive.com

Jonesville celebrates Tom Dunn for 300th win

JONESVILLE -- Tom Dunn was recognized following Tuesday’s girls basketball game for a milestone he hit last week. The Comets girls basketball coach won his 300th career game when they beat Homer 45-39 on Friday. Jonesville recognized the accomplishment by presenting Dunn with a basketball and a sign recognizing the milestone.
JONESVILLE, MI
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard December 12, 2022

Chelsea 74, Northwest 50: Chelsea High School broke open the game with a barrage of 3-point baskets in the second half. Northwest was led by Duncan Moffitt, Jalen Jordan, and Josh Gordon with 11 points apiece. Jackson Homeschool 61, Jackson Prep 53. Girls basketball. Michigan Center 68, Concord 53: The...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Jackson Lumen Christi’s Joe Lathers throws down after steal

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – On Friday night, the Jackson Lumen Christi boy’s basketball team welcomed Pennfield to town and after winning the Division 7 title in football. Dual sport athlete Joe Lathers hasn’t missed a beat on the hardwood!. On one play, he stole the ball and...
WLNS

Jackson men team-up to pass on boxing legacy

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – With every step and every jab, Karrin Davis and his team are teaching the next generation the ‘Wright Way’ of boxing. “I just want to let his legacy live on,” said Owner of Wright Way Boxing, Karrin Davis. That legacy is the lifelong work of Jackson boxer Pete Wright who passed […]
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

3-star OL Johnathan Slack decommits from Michigan State

As the early signing period approaches, Michigan State’s next recruiting class continues to shrink. Johnathan Slack, a 2023 three-star offensive lineman from Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School who committed to the Spartans in February, announced Sunday night via Twitter he decommitted from Michigan State. Slack is listed...
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Top 5 other bowl games Michigan fans should watch

Whether you love them or hate how many of them there are, there’s no denying bowl games help to make the season merry and bright for college football fans. Some leave you scratching your head (Jimmy Kimmel Bowl?), and others are the stuff of legends. Here are my picks...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

University of Michigan shirts, stocking stuffers under $50 for Wolverines fans

Know someone on your holiday list who’d love a little more maize and blue this year? Fanatics has you covered. Whether you’re a superfan and you want to be decked out in some new Wolverines bling yourself, or you are buying holiday gifts for the Michigan fans on your list, right now you can score some great deals on U-M branded apparel and more. Lots of items are priced under $50.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend

Desmond Howard, the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, created headlines at the 2021 Heisman ceremony when he took a potshot at finalist C.J. Stroud, the quarterback of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the arch-rival to Howard’s Michigan Wolverines. Howard and Stroud were back in New York City on Saturday night for the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Stroud Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
jtv.tv

Events of Monday, December 11, 2022

The Voice Viewing Party. 7 PM. K105.3 is partnering with the Michigan Theatre of Jackson to host a free viewing party for Brayden Lape’s final performance on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ this Monday night. The viewing party will take place Monday, December 12 at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson, 124 N. Mechanic St. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., K105.3 will play Brayden Lape trivia with the audience and give away prizes beginning at 7:30 p.m., and the episode will begin airing at 8:00 p.m. The bar and concessions at the theatre will be open. Admission is free, but donations to the theatre are welcome. K105.3 will also be accepting donations of non-perishable food items for the Jackson Community Food Pantry as well as new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.
JACKSON, MI
247Sports

Recruiting Insider: Positive movement with portal, NIL, Jadyn Davis & more

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
ANN ARBOR, MI

