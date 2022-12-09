Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
MLive.com
Jonesville celebrates Tom Dunn for 300th win
JONESVILLE -- Tom Dunn was recognized following Tuesday’s girls basketball game for a milestone he hit last week. The Comets girls basketball coach won his 300th career game when they beat Homer 45-39 on Friday. Jonesville recognized the accomplishment by presenting Dunn with a basketball and a sign recognizing the milestone.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jackson beats J-Dubs at Albion
The Jackson boys basketball team beat Lansing Sexton 82-69 on Tuesday at Albion College in the Carl Lee Memorial Invitational. Savon Campbell led the Vikings with 20 points.
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard December 12, 2022
Chelsea 74, Northwest 50: Chelsea High School broke open the game with a barrage of 3-point baskets in the second half. Northwest was led by Duncan Moffitt, Jalen Jordan, and Josh Gordon with 11 points apiece. Jackson Homeschool 61, Jackson Prep 53. Girls basketball. Michigan Center 68, Concord 53: The...
WLNS
Jackson Lumen Christi’s Joe Lathers throws down after steal
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – On Friday night, the Jackson Lumen Christi boy’s basketball team welcomed Pennfield to town and after winning the Division 7 title in football. Dual sport athlete Joe Lathers hasn’t missed a beat on the hardwood!. On one play, he stole the ball and...
MLive.com
Phoenix Glassnor’s big moments lead De La Salle basketball to 62-52 win over Saginaw Heritage
WARREN -- De La Salle coach Gjon Djokaj said before the game against Saginaw Heritage on Tuesday night that his young players needed to continue to step up. After graduating two starters and losing another to injury from last year’s state championship team, big shoes needed to be filled.
Potterville High School football coach resigns, team will only play JV next season
Matthews took over in 2017 and at the time, he was the school's fourth coach in four years.
Flint Kearsley hires new head football coach
FLINT – Jeremy Ferman is the new football coach at Kearsley High School. Ferman replaces Chad Hagstrom, who was named the Hornets interim coach when Kearsley parted ways with coach Shawn Fitzgerald last season.
Jackson men team-up to pass on boxing legacy
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – With every step and every jab, Karrin Davis and his team are teaching the next generation the ‘Wright Way’ of boxing. “I just want to let his legacy live on,” said Owner of Wright Way Boxing, Karrin Davis. That legacy is the lifelong work of Jackson boxer Pete Wright who passed […]
Michigan State lands commitment from transfer tight end
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is dipping back into the transfer portal. On Monday, the Spartans landed their first addition from the portal for 2023 – Norfolk State tight end Ademola Faleye. The 6-foot-7 sophomore transfer had four catches for 55 yards and one touchdown this past season,...
MLive.com
3-star OL Johnathan Slack decommits from Michigan State
As the early signing period approaches, Michigan State’s next recruiting class continues to shrink. Johnathan Slack, a 2023 three-star offensive lineman from Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School who committed to the Spartans in February, announced Sunday night via Twitter he decommitted from Michigan State. Slack is listed...
MLive.com
Jaelin Llewellyn discuss his knee injury, future with Michigan basketball
ANN ARBOR -- Jaelin Llewellyn has been down this road before. The pain. The uncertainty. The fight to return to the game he loves. For the second time in his college basketball career, Llewellyn has suffered a major injury. “It’s not what I wanted from this year,” he said on...
Michigan State loses young, promising wide receiver to transfer portal
The blows keep on coming for Spartans football...
Michigan State suffers 6th decommitment from 2023 class as Signing Day approaches
With college football's early signing period fast approaching, Michigan State football has lost another commitment in its 2023 recruiting class. Late Saturday evening, three-star Eagles Landing Christian Academy cornerback Colton Hood announced his decommitment from the Spartans in a post on Twitter. Just a day later, Hood gave a verbal...
UM-MSU hockey series ends with full line brawl in Ann Arbor
While the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan has always burned hot, the temperature has been turned up even more of late due to the post-game events inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Oct. 29 football game between the rivals. This past weekend, the in-state rivals met on ice...
Win or not, ‘he’s a star.’ Community turns out to watch Brayden Lape in ‘The Voice’ finale
JACKSON, MI – Support from throughout Jackson County and the state has gotten Brayden Lape to the finale on “The Voice,” and this encouragement was strong during his finale performances on Monday. More than 200 people gathered at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson, 124 N. Mechanic St....
Maize n Brew
Top 5 other bowl games Michigan fans should watch
Whether you love them or hate how many of them there are, there’s no denying bowl games help to make the season merry and bright for college football fans. Some leave you scratching your head (Jimmy Kimmel Bowl?), and others are the stuff of legends. Here are my picks...
MLive.com
University of Michigan shirts, stocking stuffers under $50 for Wolverines fans
Know someone on your holiday list who’d love a little more maize and blue this year? Fanatics has you covered. Whether you’re a superfan and you want to be decked out in some new Wolverines bling yourself, or you are buying holiday gifts for the Michigan fans on your list, right now you can score some great deals on U-M branded apparel and more. Lots of items are priced under $50.
CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend
Desmond Howard, the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, created headlines at the 2021 Heisman ceremony when he took a potshot at finalist C.J. Stroud, the quarterback of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the arch-rival to Howard’s Michigan Wolverines. Howard and Stroud were back in New York City on Saturday night for the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Stroud Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
jtv.tv
Events of Monday, December 11, 2022
The Voice Viewing Party. 7 PM. K105.3 is partnering with the Michigan Theatre of Jackson to host a free viewing party for Brayden Lape’s final performance on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ this Monday night. The viewing party will take place Monday, December 12 at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson, 124 N. Mechanic St. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., K105.3 will play Brayden Lape trivia with the audience and give away prizes beginning at 7:30 p.m., and the episode will begin airing at 8:00 p.m. The bar and concessions at the theatre will be open. Admission is free, but donations to the theatre are welcome. K105.3 will also be accepting donations of non-perishable food items for the Jackson Community Food Pantry as well as new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.
Recruiting Insider: Positive movement with portal, NIL, Jadyn Davis & more
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
