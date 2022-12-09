The Voice Viewing Party. 7 PM. K105.3 is partnering with the Michigan Theatre of Jackson to host a free viewing party for Brayden Lape’s final performance on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ this Monday night. The viewing party will take place Monday, December 12 at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson, 124 N. Mechanic St. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., K105.3 will play Brayden Lape trivia with the audience and give away prizes beginning at 7:30 p.m., and the episode will begin airing at 8:00 p.m. The bar and concessions at the theatre will be open. Admission is free, but donations to the theatre are welcome. K105.3 will also be accepting donations of non-perishable food items for the Jackson Community Food Pantry as well as new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.

