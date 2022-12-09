ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

FanBuzz

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Learned His Lesson After Driving Like a "Bit of a Fool" in the Snow

It's safe to say that most of us have probably had our struggles with winter driving and have maybe even learned a lesson or two after an incident on an icy or snowy road. Back in January 2018, former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. had some sound advice of his own after losing control in the snow. As it turns out, even professional race car drivers struggle in dicey winter conditions.
The Spun

Racing World Reacts To Tony Stewart's Big Announcement

America just can't seem to get enough auto racing and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is more than happy to keep feeding his hungry audience. On Monday, Stewart's Superstar Racing Experience promotion announced that it has partnered with ESPN to revive Thursday Night Thunder starting in the summer of 2023. Thursday Night Thunder was a popular USAC racing show on ESPN in the 1980s and was where the legendary Jeff Gordon first rose to national prominence.
Racing News

Jimmie Johnson to run five NASCAR races in 2023

NASCAR champion set for return to the NASCAR Cup Series with co-owned team. Jimmie Johnson is a 7-time champion in the NASCAR Cup Series. He claimed 83 race wins along the way. At the end of the 2020 season, Johnson stepped away from full-time NASCAR competition. In the previous two...
Autoweek.com

The Tragic Death of 'The Clown Prince of NASCAR' Joe Weatherly at Age 41

Joe Weatherly died at the young age of 41 in the Motor Trend 500 on January 19, 1964. The crash occurred at the now-defunct Riverside International Raceway (RIR) in Southern California. Weatherly was one of the most popular drivers of his time and the two-time defending NASCAR Grand National (now...
Sportscasting

NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith Is Latest Victim of NASCAR’s Broken Business Model and Confirms Concerns Jeff Gordon and Others Expressed Months Ago

Dallas Cowboys great and NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is the latest victim of NASCAR's broken business model and part of a lawsuit trying to recover millions of dollars. The post NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith Is Latest Victim of NASCAR’s Broken Business Model and Confirms Concerns Jeff Gordon and Others Expressed Months Ago appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Spun

Legendary NASCAR Driver Itching To Return To Track

Red Farmer is currently recovering from double pneumonia, but that won't stop him from thinking about Talladega Superspeedway. Farmer, 90, told WVTM-TV that he's "itching" to get prepared for the Ice Bowl in January. It would be his 75th Ice Bowl. However, the NASCAR legend must put all his focus...
insideevs.com

NASCAR Team Builds Electric Stock Car, But Not For Racing

The number of electrified racing series grows slowly but surely around the world. However, all are new EV racing series that started from scratch. So far, none of the major traditional series have gone all-electric, even though some of them added electric spinoff series or welcomed electric race cars in special classes. Assuming all motor racing series will eventually go all-electric, it's probably safe to say that NASCAR will be the last one to make the transition.
FanBuzz

From Birds to Women, Here's What Scares Some of NASCAR's Top Drivers

NASCAR drivers, given their job description, seem like they'd be among some of the most fearless people on that planet. But, even though they risk their lives every time they step foot inside of a stock car, NASCAR drivers are human, just like you and me. And, just like the rest of us, every racer has something that they're afraid of. With that in mind, NBC Sports caught up with some of the top drivers in NASCAR recently, and asked what scares them the most.
FanBuzz

The Origin of Richard Petty's Iconic Hat Dates Back to the '70s and Sponsorship Troubles

If I were to say the name "Richard Petty" to you, what's the first thing that comes to mind? You may think back on his seven NASCAR Cup Series championships or his seven Daytona 500 victories. There's also his legendary tenure as the owner of Richard Petty Motorsports, or his numerous hall-of-fame inductions, or the whopping 200 times he saw the checkered flag during his 35 years as a Cup Series driver. Petty accomplished more than the majority of NASCAR drivers during his career, earning him the moniker "The King." And, being a king, Petty had the crown to match: his famous black cowboy hat.
wrestlinginc.com

Sol Ruca Reportedly Getting Praise For WWE Match Finish

This past Friday, "WWE NXT" performer Sol Ruca garnered quite a bit of attention among wrestling fans when she debuted a new finishing move. The finisher, which sees Ruca perform a backflip off the second rope into a cutter, apparently caught the eyes of more than just the fans. According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE management was excited by the hype surrounding the finish to the match. It seems likely this will set up Ruca for a more prominent position in the company moving forward.

