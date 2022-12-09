ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brightline’s new Boca Raton station: Top takeaways as the eagerly anticipated opening approaches

By Wells Dusenbury, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago
A Brightline train speeds past as work continues on the Brightline station in downtown Boca Raton on Monday. The long-awaited station is nearing completion. Joe Cavaretta / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Brightline’s new Boca Raton station will open for business in mere weeks and city officials are brimming with optimism, declaring it a “game-changer” that could transform the city into an attractive hub for new businesses and cultural attractions.

A heavily-anticipated project, the Boca Raton Brightline station is expected to open this month , a company spokeswoman said, declining to announce a specific opening date.

The station, which is just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city’s public library, will join other current stops in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. And there’s also a station in Aventura close to opening.

Here are some top takeaways.

The Boca station was built within a year

After breaking ground on the Boca Raton station in January, construction has moved quickly for the high-speed passenger train’s new hub, with a start-to-finish time of less than a year. “People have been impressed with their speed in getting it up and ready,” Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer said.

The new station, at 101 NW 4th St., carries a smaller footprint than the other Brightline stations. The West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale stops are both about 60,000 square feet, compared to 38,000 square feet for the Boca Raton site.

Part of the reason for the smaller station is due to the tighter geographical space for the Boca Raton station, which is being built on a 1.8-acre site just west of Dixie Highway.

It could help reduce commute times

Having a station between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale also provides an extra location for service and some additional convenience, cutting down on the commute time for people who want to use the train service in north Broward and south Palm Beach County.

It will make a major impact for the city’s transit system, creating another alternative, said former Boca Raton City Councilman Andy Thomson, who served on the council through the project’s development.

Thomson said the new stop will also serve as a draw for building Boca Raton as a cultural-events destination with the ability to give people easy access to and from the city.

“It’ll help a lot when it comes to events and weekend-type stuff,” Thomson said, noting the Brightline station’s location next to the city’s new cultural arts center at Mizner Park. “It will make a significant difference in transit for the people who are either going on a daily basis or on the weekend coming to shows and all of that stuff, so I think it’s a big plus.”

New station could be a lure for companies

Singer said the station will be a “transformative moment” for the city. In addition to helping alleviate traffic by taking more drivers off the roads, the Brightline station can be an alluring draw for companies looking to relocate.

With a hub in Boca Raton, businesses may now have better chances at attracting employees from northern Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties who may have previously been turned off at the thought of making a lengthy drive on the highway amid rush-hour traffic.

“So many people have described this as a game-changer for Boca Raton,” Singer said. “Businesses from West Palm are drawing talent from Miami. We can draw up and down the line and provide a great resource for companies who want to recruit people who want to avoid I-95.”

“There’s a whole new market of professional talent that our businesses throughout the city are going to enjoy,” adding that they’ve had interest from “major companies outside of Boca Raton” already express excitement about the station.

Another station also will soon open in Aventura

A Brightline station in Aventura is also under construction at 19796 W. Dixie Highway, near the Aventura Mall.

Brightline officials have told the news media it was aiming to open the Aventura station by the end of the year, too. In a Facebook post last month about the Aventura station, the company said, “It’s almost ready to welcome more commuters.”

Pricing on the routes to come

The company has not made any announcements yet on the pricing to and from Boca Raton, but a one-way trip from Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach and from Fort Lauderdale to Miami currently ranges between $10 to $32 per passenger.

New safety initiatives

As Brightline adds more stops, the company has made a push in raising public awareness about their high-speed trains and in making safety improvements along the tracks.

The U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Railroad Administration it oversees have focused on rail deaths in Florida, conducting meetings among rail operators and South Florida local government officials to pinpoint problem areas.

In August, Brightline received $25 million as part of a joint federal and state initiative for safety upgrades along the Florida East Coast Railway corridor, which carries Brightline trains and FEC freight trains.

In preparation for the high-speed extension operation to Orlando, Brightline says it has been making safety improvements at all 156 railroad crossings along the 129-mile portion of the extension between West Palm Beach and Cocoa, through Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Brevard counties.

The line installed new crossing gates, signal systems, pedestrian gates, pavement markings and roadway profiles.

