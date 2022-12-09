ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Bishop & Sullivan: Business priorities for the 2023 legislative session

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago

This commentary is by Betsy Bishop of East Montpelier, president of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, and Megan Sullivan of Jericho, the Chamber’s vice president of government affairs.

Each new biennium brings new energy to Montpelier and an invigorated drive for progress. A pivot point in pandemic recovery, 2023 is perhaps a year more anticipated than most.

Record high spending in recent years has been possible due to the influx of federal funding for pandemic relief. As that federal funding is depleted, the ability of Vermonters to absorb the cost of sustained programs will be central to our work.

As Vermont’s most influential business advocacy organization, the historical knowledge of our five-person advocacy team and our record of producing results makes us an essential resource for businesses and policy leaders alike. Our ability to navigate the political ecosystem as an independent nonprofit organization while representing the whole of the Vermont business community is unparalleled.

We look forward to continuing our legacy of collaboration with the Legislature and the governor’s administration to find common-ground policies that value the contributions of Vermont businesses.

Each year, our legislative agenda is data-driven and cost-conscious. Our advocacy team is determined to ensure the well-being of the Vermont business community and the vitality of the Vermont economy.

In 2023, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce’s top priorities are:

Workforce recruitment and retention

Vermont continues to lead the nation in addressing complex issues, but we are also experiencing an aging population and a declining workforce. By elevating our achievements, Vermont can attract more workers and retain our current workforce.

To do this, we must utilize creative avenues to capitalize on our strengths and promote Vermont as a great place to live, work and raise a family. Our social and economic principles are valuable, and we can strategically leverage our brand to include professional opportunities and innovative initiatives like the Declaration of Inclusion. We have incredible workforce development programs, but Vermont needs more people to fill the pipeline.

Increasing workforce housing supply

Recent graduates and seasoned professionals alike are deterred from working in Vermont due to the statewide supply shortage of suitable housing. The Vermont Chamber will continue our record of advocacy on solutions like land-use regulation modernization, accessible designation programs, the continuation of missing middle development initiatives, regulatory and financial incentives for the conversion of commercial space to housing, and the creation of a statewide registry of short-term rentals.

The housing and workforce shortage issues are cyclical. With no single solution, we must make coordinated and strategic efforts to continue doing more than one thing at a time.

Economic vitality

Amid ongoing economic uncertainty, accumulating costs for Vermonters will only fuel precarious economic conditions. Many businesses that survived the pandemic are deeper in debt and less able to withstand economic turbulence.

Inflation, supply chain disruptions, and the rising cost of labor are already wreaking havoc, particularly on our small businesses. We will work to inform policy conversations on the broader impacts of cost increases and communicate that a heightened burden on businesses could ultimately result in fewer jobs, less revenue to the state, and less vibrant communities.

Child care

A key issue that will require this balanced discourse on the desire to spend with the ability to pay will be child care. While public investments are necessary, the economy cannot bear the full cost of the solutions all at once.

The Vermont Chamber will advocate for repurposing the remaining federal relief funding for one-time investments, such as facility upgrades to increase the capacity of existing providers, and incentive programs to attract more child care professionals to the industry.

Amid a nation more divided than ever, Vermont remains a leader in unity, particularly when it comes to agreeing on the top issues facing our state. If we can agree on the problems, we are confident we can find balanced solutions.

Vermonters agree on the “what,” and we look forward to working together to find common ground on the “how.”

Read the story on VTDigger here: Bishop & Sullivan: Business priorities for the 2023 legislative session .

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Vermont formally amends constitution to fully abolish slavery and enshrine abortion rights

Vermont’s state Constitution is more difficult than most to amend, requiring majority support from two consecutive cohorts of state legislators, then approval by the voting population. That’s why it’s “more meaningful” when amendments like this year’s pass, Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont formally amends constitution to fully abolish slavery and enshrine abortion rights.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Fairfax awarded VCL grant

Vermont Community Foundation awards $10,000 grant to the Town of Fairfax to support programs run by Fairfax Neighbors for Racial Equity. This $10,000 grant is awarded from the Equitable & Inclusive Communities grant round of the VT COVID-19 Response Fund, which was designed to tackle both the immediate needs of Vermonters and long-term recovery and resilience. With the awarded funds, Fairfax Neighbors for Racial Equity will work to build and strengthen connections between neighbors and help residents gain the skills to support productive dialogue with each other. A series of three community-wide events will take place in 2023 engaging facilitators to support this community building work for the residents of Fairfax. This award coincides with Fairfax becoming one of Vermont’s IDEAL (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Action and Leadership) communities. IDEAL Vermont is a coalition of Vermont municipalities dedicated to advancing racial and other forms of equity across the state through shared learning and tangible action. Fairfax Neighbors for Racial Equity is eager to join with the Town of Fairfax in making Fairfax a warm and welcoming community for all.
FAIRFAX, VT
VTDigger

Do land-posting rules violate federal disabilities law?

Here in Vermont we have land-posting regulations that were established by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, requiring all citizens who do not want their land hunted on to post it every 400 feet with signage that needs to be redated every year. Let's face it: Vermont Fish & Wildlife wants as much land as possible not posted for hunting, hounding and trapping activities.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Purple Paint Law should apply to ‘no trespassing,’ too

An open letter to Sens. Pollina, Cummings and Perchlik;. I'm pleased to see your proposal, Vermont S.151, for adopting property boundary marking with purple paint. But I strongly feel it’s being applied to only those who hunt or fish, rather than go convey No Trespassing without permission, regardless of the reason any person wants entry to private property, and only touches on how fully effective I feel the Purple Paint Law nationwide was meant to be, or could be.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Vermont has a long tradition of open land

There’s a long tradition in Vermont of open land being available for walking, hiking, fishing and hunting unless posted. If owners don’t want people to use their land for any of these purposes it’s up to them to post it. Much of the Vermont open land is...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Burlington City Council passes gun violence resolution

Calling gun violence a “public health crisis,” the council passed a set of recommendations to address the problem, including calling on the state to repeal a law that prevents municipalities from passing local gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington City Council passes gun violence resolution.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Connie Weems, CIA analyst, workers' rights advocate, grandmother

Constance “Connie” Dulles Weems died peacefully on December 2nd, at her home at the Gary Residence in Montpelier. She was 92. Connie’s health declined rapidly over the last two months, but her cheerful demeanor remained strong, and she was surrounded by friends and family throughout. Connie was...
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

Rising temperatures pose risk

I am a junior at Bennington College, participating in the prestigious Endeavor Foundation Fellowship program. I would like to engage with local readers and share my concerns regarding the issue of climate change in Vermont. Unfortunately, we as a state are wildly unprepared for the coming years and lack the...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

And now, Coventry is the dumping ground for PFAS

Upon reading how Saint-Gobain is being required by Vermont's Department of Environmental Conservation to clean up the accumulated PFAS in two of its factories in Bennington, the reader must ask "Where will these toxic forever chemicals go?" Your reporter quotes DEC's Spiese as saying one goal is to ensure the...
COVENTRY, VT
VTDigger

Anne Sosin: Homelessness is a crisis of housing, not unhousable Vermonters

Motel housing and short-term programs are not the long-term solution to Vermont’s critical shortage of stable housing and supportive housing. Housing is. But the next step is to provide a bridge to permanent housing rather than a cliff to homelessness. Read the story on VTDigger here: Anne Sosin: Homelessness is a crisis of housing, not unhousable Vermonters .
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy