ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsville, VA

Why Kimberly Knight started 'Gimme Pound Christmas Town'

By Caroline Coleburn
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ylzD8_0jcvr0rN00

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- An event celebrating small businesses will be held at Mechanicsville High School this weekend.

The "Gimme Pound Christmas Town" event is being put on by Kimberly Knight of Gimme Pound.

Knight said she wanted to encourage people to shop locally this holiday season with some good food, good music, and good company.

Knight noted the effects of inflation have caused a significant impact on our holidays and said it was important to help out the community and remember the true spirit of the holidays.

"We're all in this together," said Knight. "We're still going through this post-pandemic trial. So coming together and just being a blessing to someone, even just putting a smile on their face is enough and all that I could ask for."

The event will feature more than 20 vendors from across Central Virginia, as well as a baking competition, a performance by Thrive Music Academy, games, and more. It runs from 1-5 p.m.

A portion of sales will benefit the JP JumPers Foundation, which provides services and events for families affected by special needs.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Richmond SPCA Pet of The Week

"The Big Brunch" is a cooking competition television series hosted by Dan Levy, who is well known for his role in "Schitt's Creek" Sheehy auto stores holding toy drive through Dec. 16. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. Sheehy Auto Stores throughout the region are collecting new, unwrapped...
RICHMOND, VA
The Daily South

A Genuine Smithfield Ham Can Only Hail From Smithfield, VA

A true Virginian knows there is nothing better than a Genuine Smithfield ham. It’s the star of every holiday meal, whether it’s stuffed into a biscuit, served in thin slices on a platter, or accompanying jumbo-lump crab meat, nothing, not even the Thanksgiving turkey takes precedence, at least in my very biased, Virginia-raised opinion.
SMITHFIELD, VA
NBC12

Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews hit the vault that held the remains of A.P. Hill on Tuesday morning, but the day was overshadowed by intense arguing among onlookers. Crews started removing the remains around noon. Shortly after, intense discourse began between those behind the caution tape. Many of those standing...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy