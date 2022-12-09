Why Kimberly Knight started 'Gimme Pound Christmas Town'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- An event celebrating small businesses will be held at Mechanicsville High School this weekend.

The "Gimme Pound Christmas Town" event is being put on by Kimberly Knight of Gimme Pound.

Knight said she wanted to encourage people to shop locally this holiday season with some good food, good music, and good company.

Knight noted the effects of inflation have caused a significant impact on our holidays and said it was important to help out the community and remember the true spirit of the holidays.

"We're all in this together," said Knight. "We're still going through this post-pandemic trial. So coming together and just being a blessing to someone, even just putting a smile on their face is enough and all that I could ask for."

The event will feature more than 20 vendors from across Central Virginia, as well as a baking competition, a performance by Thrive Music Academy, games, and more. It runs from 1-5 p.m.

A portion of sales will benefit the JP JumPers Foundation, which provides services and events for families affected by special needs.

