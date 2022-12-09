2 People Injured Seriously In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Rocklin (Rocklin, CA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

According to the California Highway Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Thursday afternoon in Rocklin.

Officials confirmed that two people were seriously injured due to the accident.

Authorities stated that the collision occurred on the exit of State Route 65 onto Sunset Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle drove on the off-ramp with great speed while exiting the road.

This caused the vehicle to overturn multiple times in a dirt area just off the side of the roadway.

The driver and a 3-year-old child who was inside had to be extricated from the vehicle.

They were immediately rushed to Sutter Roseville.

The crash remains under investigation by the CHP.

