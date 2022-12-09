ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Bloomquist: Reason for cautious optimism with UTEP men's basketball

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4erHqE_0jcvqxWG00

The hope around this UTEP's men's basketball team, the case it could be good, went something like this: While it didn't look as talented or have the collective resumes as last season's team, it would be a group of Joe Golding players committed to defense, it would be tough, it would play hard and play together unselfishly.

Eight games into a 6-2 start, there should be cautious reason for optimism that is coming to pass.

There are all sorts of things to fix. Free throw shooting and 3-point shooting have been erratic, UTEP has struggled to close out games, and with no go-to scorer they are susceptible to offensive droughts.

There was the lemon of the game against New Mexico State, a good example that they aren't explosive enough to overcome a lackluster effort.

But other than that, the Miners are committed to defense, tough, play hard and play together unselfishly and that's what 6-2 looks like.

The upcoming game at DePaul is a big one. UTEP's schedule to this point has been a bit underrated — the opponents in the Jim Forbes Classic, Alcorn State, Cal State-Bakersfield and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, were good teams — but DePaul represents a chance for a signature win on the road.

It also represents the last game before the oddly early Dec. 17 Conference USA opener against Louisiana Tech.

The to-do list begins with shooting better, and in an encouraging sign the Miners seem to be making headway with the free throws.

This team isn't going to be blessed with a pure shooter or pure scorer (the one they had last year, Souley Boum, is the leading scorer for Xavier now), they are going to have seven players average between 7 and 13 points and that's the way of it.

What's going to improve is the health. Jon Dos Anjos is back from a knee injury and that's a big addition. The big loss at the moment is Otis Frazier, who has the same knee injury as Dos Anjos had (a sprained MCL) and could be out at least two weeks.

Soon enough, though, the Miners will have all their parts, and so far, the parts they do have have added up to more than their sum. That's the encouragement in a strong start to the season.

UTEP women enjoy strong start

The Miner women are also 6-2 but the path there has been a little different.

The revelations so far have been how good N'yah Boyd has been and the elevated play of Avery Crouse.In her fourth season at UTEP, Crouse has moved her game up a level and now is a consistent game-in, game-out scorer. She's the glue bringing a largely new team together.

Boyd, meanwhile, has assumed the floor leadership that comes with the point guard position and is every bit as good as the Miners hope when she transferred from Oklahoma State.

UTEP, like the men's team, also has a large cast of players who can contribute on a given night.

Getting Mahri Petree back from concussion protocol would help that, though when that will be is still up in the air.

The Miners are now going through a slow part of the schedule, with two games in the next two weeks, including the Jan. 18 C-USA opener at Louisiana Tech.

That will give them some time to continue putting the pieces together, which they do from a nice place at 6-2.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong winds Monday and Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready to welcome a strong cold front that is expected to bring much colder weather into the region, but not before strong winds take over. A Wind Advisory is expected to go into effect starting at 10am Monday as 25-35mph...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales

According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Crash cleared after major backup on I-10 East near Vinton

UPDATE: According to TxDot El Paso, the collision has been cleared and all lanes are now open. EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – According to the El Paso Sherrif’s Office, a motor vehicle crash is blocking all lanes on I-10 East from mile marker 2 to mile marker 3, causing major backup. No injuries have been […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas -- Masses took place across the Borderland Sunday to celebrate the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which recognizes the day that the Virgin Mary appeared before a young man in 1531 Mexico, according to tradition. While the national Mexican holiday is officially December 12th, hundreds of people celebrated Sunday from El The post Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

One person killed after crash on I-10 East near downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- One person is dead after a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash near downtown El Paso. Special Traffic Investigators are on the scene of the crash. According to El Paso Police officials, the crash happened on I-10 East near the Dallas exit. The crash happened around 6:45 Saturday evening.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

“Nobody was supposed to die:” 17-year-old girl involved in Mike Peake shooting speaks during police interview

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- ABC-7 has obtained video showing police interviewing the 17-year-old girl that’s being accused of luring NMSU basketball player Mike Peake to a UNM dorm room the night he was shot, and UNM student Brandon travis was killed. ABC-7 has chosen not to identify the 17-year-old girl or show her face due The post “Nobody was supposed to die:” 17-year-old girl involved in Mike Peake shooting speaks during police interview appeared first on KVIA.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Most Famous Blazer In El Paso Shows Up In Court

Embattled, and as of December 14th, 2022 - former - El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales entered the courtroom in person for the first time since July. There were many shocking events that transpired. Rosales chose to assert her fifth amendment rights, among other things. She also seemed to be wearing the exact same blazer she wore in court on July 1, 2022.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Winter storm to hit the Borderland

A nice and quiet weekend will change rapidly, next Monday. A winter storm will arrive Monday and bring with it very strong cold winds. Moisture may be limited but we could still see a chance for rain/snow by late Monday into early morning Tuesday. Albeit the rain and snow chances,...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Single-vehicle Rollover near I-10 and Mesa

UPDATE: 1 person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. EL PASO, Texas– Fire dispatch confirms a single-vehicle crash near I-10 and Mesa. The call came in at around 6:51 a.m. First responders are on the scene. No further information has been released.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces woman charged with stabbing man in groin

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces woman was arrested after police say she stabbed her supposed boyfriend in the groin repeatedly. Amiee Boughton-Martinez, 31, is charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed the man three times with a 10-inch blade on Saturday. The man told police the two had dated for around […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Woman stabbed in Northeast EP near a motel

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department responded to an emergency call in Northeast El Paso at the block of 8600 Dyer St. in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The call was made at 2:50 A.M. and police say a 30-year-old woman was stabbed. The incident happened across the street from the […]
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
902K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy