Bloomquist: Reason for cautious optimism with UTEP men's basketball

The hope around this UTEP's men's basketball team, the case it could be good, went something like this: While it didn't look as talented or have the collective resumes as last season's team, it would be a group of Joe Golding players committed to defense, it would be tough, it would play hard and play together unselfishly.

Eight games into a 6-2 start, there should be cautious reason for optimism that is coming to pass.

There are all sorts of things to fix. Free throw shooting and 3-point shooting have been erratic, UTEP has struggled to close out games, and with no go-to scorer they are susceptible to offensive droughts.

There was the lemon of the game against New Mexico State, a good example that they aren't explosive enough to overcome a lackluster effort.

But other than that, the Miners are committed to defense, tough, play hard and play together unselfishly and that's what 6-2 looks like.

The upcoming game at DePaul is a big one. UTEP's schedule to this point has been a bit underrated — the opponents in the Jim Forbes Classic, Alcorn State, Cal State-Bakersfield and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, were good teams — but DePaul represents a chance for a signature win on the road.

It also represents the last game before the oddly early Dec. 17 Conference USA opener against Louisiana Tech.

The to-do list begins with shooting better, and in an encouraging sign the Miners seem to be making headway with the free throws.

This team isn't going to be blessed with a pure shooter or pure scorer (the one they had last year, Souley Boum, is the leading scorer for Xavier now), they are going to have seven players average between 7 and 13 points and that's the way of it.

What's going to improve is the health. Jon Dos Anjos is back from a knee injury and that's a big addition. The big loss at the moment is Otis Frazier, who has the same knee injury as Dos Anjos had (a sprained MCL) and could be out at least two weeks.

Soon enough, though, the Miners will have all their parts, and so far, the parts they do have have added up to more than their sum. That's the encouragement in a strong start to the season.

UTEP women enjoy strong start

The Miner women are also 6-2 but the path there has been a little different.

The revelations so far have been how good N'yah Boyd has been and the elevated play of Avery Crouse.In her fourth season at UTEP, Crouse has moved her game up a level and now is a consistent game-in, game-out scorer. She's the glue bringing a largely new team together.

Boyd, meanwhile, has assumed the floor leadership that comes with the point guard position and is every bit as good as the Miners hope when she transferred from Oklahoma State.

UTEP, like the men's team, also has a large cast of players who can contribute on a given night.

Getting Mahri Petree back from concussion protocol would help that, though when that will be is still up in the air.

The Miners are now going through a slow part of the schedule, with two games in the next two weeks, including the Jan. 18 C-USA opener at Louisiana Tech.

That will give them some time to continue putting the pieces together, which they do from a nice place at 6-2.

