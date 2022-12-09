ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Michigan’s Stabenow, Minnesota’s Klobuchar rise in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership

By Jennifer Shutt
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cB0G6_0jcvqAi100

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, front right, gets Senate Democratic leaders for the 118th Congress to gather for a selfie following elections on Dec. 8, 2022. Back row, from left, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner. Front row, from left, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role.

Stabenow, chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chair of the Steering Committee, will continue holding the same titles they have this Congress, but will be elevated in the rankings under new changes.

Democrats re-elected New York Sen. Chuck Schumer as majority leader and Illinois Dick Durbin as majority whip, the No. 2 position.

Klobuchar said after the closed-door vote that how she approaches her role in leadership will change a little given Democrats increasing their majority by one member next Congress and Republicans moving into the majority in the U.S. House. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock won a runoff reelection race in Georgia on Tuesday, giving Democrats a 51-49 advantage over Republicans.

“Part of my job with Steering is to reach out to Republican leaders as well, and make sure we’re steering a good course to get things done. That’s not going to change,” she said. “But, I think, with our newfound spring in our feet with our vast majority of one, I am hopeful we can get even more done.”

Klobuchar said that she and other Senate Democrats have plenty of experience negotiating bipartisan deals following two years in an evenly divided Senate, a skill that could prove useful when Republicans take over the House on Jan. 3.

“Remember, we just got through a 50-50 Senate — we know how to negotiate,” Klobuchar said.

Stabenow sees choice for House

Stabenow said she plans to keep bringing Senate Democrats together around policy decisions and communications, though she said Congress could change with the GOP in charge of the U.S. House.

“I think the House has a choice to make,” Stabenow said. “They can go the way of investigations and trying to find a reason to impeach the president, and for extreme policies, like ending Medicare or Social Security. Or they can choose to work with us to get things done.”

Stabenow said the election results show that Americans want Republicans and Democrats to work together “to get things done that make their lives better.”

“And I’m hoping that’s the choice that they’ll make,” Stabenow said of House Republicans.

Schumer said, as the new slate of Democratic leaders was taking a photo following the vote, that the group represents a “great, diverse, hard-working, effective leadership team.”

“We had a great, unified meeting, where we were both very glad about what we were able to accomplish in the last Congress and setting strong aspirations that we will accomplish as much in the next two years,” Schumer said.

Washington state Sen. Patty Murray currently holds the No. 3 spot as assistant Democratic leader, a role that’s being eliminated in the rankings for the next Congress.

Murray decided ahead of the leadership vote Thursday she would step aside from leadership next year when she becomes the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, the panel tasked with approving more than $1.5 trillion in government spending annually, and the president pro tempore, a role that will place her third in the presidential line of succession behind the vice president and the speaker of the House.

The president pro tempore slot is typically held by the longest-serving member of the majority party, which would be California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, though she’s decided not to claim that position.

Other Senate Democratic leadership positions for the next Congress include Virginia Sen. Mark Warner as conference vice chair, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin as conference secretary, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker as Democratic Policy and Communications Committee vice chair and Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto as vice chair of outreach.

2024 campaign

Senate Democrats didn’t announce who will run the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee heading into the 2024 election, when Democrats will face a challenging map with seats up for reelection in Montana, Ohio and West Virginia.

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters chaired the DSCC for the most recent election cycle, when Democrats picked up one seat.

House Democrats voted last week to name Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, as their leader, Katherine Clark, of Massachusetts, as whip, and Pete Aguilar, of California, as caucus chairman. All three ran uncontested.

The new leaders will step into their roles next year when Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Whip Steny Hoyer and Jim Clyburn step aside from the top three leadership roles, though they will remain in Congress.

Senate Republicans voted in mid-November to reelect Mitch McConnell as their leader, rejecting a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott. South Dakota’s John Thune will continue as minority whip after running uncontested.

House Republicans voted last month to nominate California Rep. Kevin McCarthy as their selection for speaker, though he won’t be able to claim the gavel next Congress unless he can get at least 218 House lawmakers to vote for him during a floor vote on Jan. 3. Louisiana’s Steve Scalise, House GOP whip since 2014, will become majority leader.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Michigan’s Stabenow, Minnesota’s Klobuchar rise in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
Wisconsin Examiner

U.S. House Democrats make history electing first Black party leader in Congress

WASHINGTON — The three U.S. House Democrats who have led their party through four presidencies and thousands of floor votes formally passed the torch to the next generation Wednesday, when the party gathered behind closed doors to elect its top leaders for the 118th Congress.  House Democrats named Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, as their […] The post U.S. House Democrats make history electing first Black party leader in Congress appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MARYLAND STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer jubilantly announced Wednesday that the Georgia runoff election victory will next year end an evenly divided U.S. Senate, giving Democrats more subpoena power in committees and a quicker turnaround in approving federal and judicial appointments. Schumer, a New York Democrat, congratulated Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for […] The post ‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
GEORGIA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers

WASHINGTON —  Democratic U.S. senators have set a December deadline for passing bipartisan legislation that would create a pathway to citizenship for more than 600,000 undocumented people who were brought into the country as children — but they don’t yet have enough Senate Republican votes to make it a reality. During a Wednesday press conference […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mail

Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms

Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell brings daughter to House floor for Nancy Pelosi’s leadership farewell speech

Rep Eric Swalwell brought his daughter to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday morning to watch as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would step down from her leadership position at the conclusion of this Congress.Mr Swalwell was one of a substantial number of Democrats and a handful of Republicans who came to the floor to hear the longtime Democratic leader give her farewell address. Both Mr Swalwell and Ms Pelosi represent California in the House, with Ms Pelosi’s district covering the city of San Francisco and Mr Swalwell’s covering a portion of the East...
MARYLAND STATE
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
NBC News

House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win

The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
The Center Square

Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders

(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Beast

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Says She Is No Longer a Democrat

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Friday revealed she’s changed her party affiliation from Democrat to independent, a blow for Democrats celebrating their recently secured clear Senate majority. In an interview with Politico, Sinema indicated that she would continue to vote the same way she has over her previous four...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Post-Pelosi era begins in the House: Washington Photos of the Week

A new era began in the House of Representatives this week with House Democrats electing the next generation of leadership that, for the first time in 20 years, will not include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Honoring her pledge to retire from leadership, Pelosi, 82, stepped down and backed Rep....
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Schumer reelected as Senate majority leader

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was reelected Thursday morning to serve another term as Senate majority leader, capping a successful two years for the veteran lawmaker, who was just reelected to a fifth Senate term.   Senate Democrats also reelected the rest of Schumer’s leadership team, giving Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) another term as Senate Democratic…
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

Schumer prepares to lead Democrats with outright Senate majority

Chuck Schumer (D-NY) achieved his long-held dream of becoming Senate majority leader in 2021, with a pair of runoffs in Georgia handing him the slimmest of majorities in a 50-50 chamber due to Vice President Kamala Harris’s tiebreaking vote. Soon, the five-term New York senator will be able to...
GEORGIA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House, steps down from leadership

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who became the first woman in history to hold the gavel, shepherding landmark bills across four presidencies, announced Thursday she’ll step aside from leadership though she’ll remain in Congress. “With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she […] The post Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House, steps down from leadership appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session

Among the items on Congress’ lengthy to-do list by the end of the year is U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s proposal to speed up the federal government’s permitting process that certifies energy projects do not harm the environment. But the bill, which was a condition of the centrist West Virginia Democrat’s support for his party’s larger […] The post Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
ARIZONA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy