Fayette County man arrested after stealing truck and 10,000 dollars worth of tools

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Scarbro man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident.

On December 1, 2022, deputies responded to a burglary in the Snuffer Street area of Scarbro. Upon arrival, deputies met with the property owner, who advised that approximately $10,000 worth of tools were stolen, along with a Ford Ranger pickup truck. The investigation yielded the location of the vehicle as well as a suspect.

James N. Barr, 31 of Scarbro, is charged with the felony offenses of Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny, and Transferring/Receiving a Stolen Vehicle. Barr was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await further court proceedings.