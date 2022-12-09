ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Fayette County man arrested after stealing truck and 10,000 dollars worth of tools

By Lootpress News Staff
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YkWOK_0jcvp3Zy00

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Scarbro man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident.

On December 1, 2022, deputies responded to a burglary in the Snuffer Street area of Scarbro. Upon arrival, deputies met with the property owner, who advised that approximately $10,000 worth of tools were stolen, along with a Ford Ranger pickup truck. The investigation yielded the location of the vehicle as well as a suspect.

James N. Barr, 31 of Scarbro, is charged with the felony offenses of Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny, and Transferring/Receiving a Stolen Vehicle. Barr was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await further court proceedings.

Comments / 0

Related
lootpress.com

Man arrested after charging towards woman with brush axe and cutting her

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A previous domestic assault offender is back in trouble after he allegedly cut a woman with a knife. According to State Police, on December 6, 2022, troopers responded to a call from a female victim stating that she had been cut with a knife. When police arrived, the victim said Robert William Phillips charged at her with a brush axe. The victim said she grabbed the axe with her hands, then Phillips got on top of her and began smothering her. Phillips then got a pocket knife out and started cutting her with a knife.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Missing juvenile found safe out of Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. At approximately 9:00 pm on December 11, 2022, deputies received notification of a runaway juvenile that left...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man breaks into home, points gun at woman, police say

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he broke into a home and pointed a gun at a woman inside the home. Rowdy Arbogast Jr., 36, of Erbacon, broke into a home on Webster Rd. in Webster Springs on Dec. 7 by prying the front door open with a crowbar and kicking in the next door, according to a criminal complaint.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
wchstv.com

State Police say body found in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a body was found Monday in McDowell County. State Police said the body was located in the Bartley area. The body was sent to state Medical Examiner’s Office. State Police are investigating.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Shots fired into house of Kierra Jackson’s family

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Shots were fired into the home of Sarah Mullins, the mother of Kierra Jackson, on Sunday, December 11, 2022. At around 1:00 P.M. on December 11, 2022, officers with the Princeton Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 1015 Bluefield Avenue. This home is the same address where […]
PRINCETON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man found dead in West Virginia river

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The body of a 70-year-old man was found in the Poca River. Poca Police Chief Travis Hawley confirmed that a Poca man, who was distraught from a medical condition drowned in the river. The Poca Fire Department recovered the man’s body at around 8 p.m. Monday night. The man’s name has not […]
POCA, WV
WVNS

Several McDowell County Schools locked down today following threat

UPDATE: (DECEMBER 13, 2022, 5:00 P.M.) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that several schools were under lockdown today due to a threat coming from a teenager in the County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office was first contacted by the McDowell County School System about a threat that was called into one of […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Deputies need your help locating a missing juvenile

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. At approximately 9:00 pm on December 11, 2022, deputies received notification of a runaway juvenile that left...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Accident involving coal truck to delay Wyoming County traffic

MATHENY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A motor vehicle accident has been reported in Wyoming County Tuesday afternoon which could result in traffic delays for some motorists. A 2:20 transit alert from the Oceana Fire Department indicates that traffic delays are to be expected in the Matheny area near Palm Memorial Garden Cemetary following a recent MVA.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Death of elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail under investigation

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An investigation is underway after the death of an elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in October. According to the man’s wife, Linda Cunningham, Douglas Cunningham of Sophia, died in the jail on October 29, 2022, at the age of 79. She said Cunningham, who was booked on a Capias warrant, was found unresponsive in the morning hours. At that time, she was told by jail personnel it may be 2-3 months before his remains are examined by the State Medical Examiner.
SOPHIA, WV
Metro News

One dead, 2 injured in Greenbrier County wreck

RAINELLE, W.Va. — A head-on collision from the weekend in Greenbrier County left one person dead and two others seriously injured. Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan said the crash on U.S. Route 60 near Rainelle Sunday evening claimed the life of Dencil Kincaid, 50, of Meadow Bridge. A passenger...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Handguns save lives and stop criminals in their tracks

American gun owners save lives and stop would-be criminals in their tracks. As a matter of fact, Gun Owners of America, at gunowners.org, cites statistics indicating guns are used 2.5 million times a year in self-defense, or around 80 times a day. This includes 200,000 women a year using guns...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy