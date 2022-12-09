Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Snow in Louisiana? Here's what forecasters are saying about the cold front on the way.
A massive winter storm that's dumping inches of snow across the Midwest is heading south and expected to reach Louisiana late Tuesday. A cold front is expected to follow. Severe storms — tornadoes, flash floods and hail — are the biggest threats for Louisiana. But, the cold weather has spawned talk of a White Christmas in parts of the Bayou State.
1063radiolafayette.com
School Closures Due to Severe Weather
With severe weather expected to hit the Acadiana area Wednesday, December 14th, several school systems have announced they will be closing. Below is a list of schools that will be closed on December 14th. Lafayette Parish. “Based on the latest weather reports, all LPSS schools and facilities will be closed...
brproud.com
Weather Alert: Tornado Watch for portions of our area; Severe weather threat continues through much of Wednesday
Update (12 AM Wednesday): A Tornado Watch has been issued for Pointe Coupee, West and East Feliciana parishes in Louisiana and Wilkinson, Amite, and Pike counties in Mississippi until 6 AM Wednesday. The watch may be expanded overnight to include the rest of the area. Additionally, storms may produce wind gusts over 70 miles per hour, large hail, lightning, and heavy rain.
evangelinetoday.com
Evangeline School Closure announcement for 12-14-2022
Based upon the most recent National Weather Service (NWS) advisory, indicating an enhanced risk of severe weather tomorrow and in communication with our local 911/Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP), the Evangeline Parish School District, all campuses, and district offices will be closed Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The safety of our students and employees remains our top priority.
Sandbag information in anticipation of severe weather
Here's what we know about sandbags available across Acadiana as governments look toward forecasted severe weather
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
Louisiana state offices in 12 parishes closed Dec. 14 due to weather
12 parishes, including Lafayette, across Louisiana will be closing their state offices on Wednesday, Dec. 14 due to severe weather.
Amazing Christmas Light Display in Vermilion Parish [VIDEO]
The Merry Meaux Holiday Light Show is the brainchild of one Keith Kelly - someone very well-known to anyone in the entertainment field in Acadiana.
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTO GALLERY: Lake Arthur Christmas gumbo cookoff
Seven teams competed Saturday in the annual Lake Arthur Christmas gumbo cookoff sponsored by the Lake Arthur High School Varsity Club. The cookoff kicked off the town’s holiday festivities which included live music, a parade, fireworks and more. (Photos by Doris Maricle / American Press)
horseandrider.com
Botulism Suspected in 15 Horses in Louisiana
Since December 3, 15 horses have become acutely ill at a Quarter Horse breeding farm in Vermilion Parish County, Louisiana. Two horses died within 48 hours of onset of clinical signs. Ten horses were euthanized within the same time frame due to rapid decline. Two horses are still alive at the LSU veterinary teaching hospital.
KPLC TV
Election Day: Dec. 10 results
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Results from the Dec. 10 general election. When the polls close at 8 p.m., results from early voting are expected first followed by Saturday results. Allen, Beauregard, and Cameron parishes only have constitutional amendments on the ballot.
Kitchen fire displaces four Lafayette families
Lafayette firefighters responded to an apartment fire at Park Place Apartments, 100 Belle Fontaine Drive at 3:15 p.m. this afternoon.
Acadia Parish contractor arrested on fraud and writing bad checks
A residential contractor was arrested on charges stemming back to work he was contracted to do back in 2021.
Complete results from Louisiana’s Dec. 10, 2022 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Voters went to the polls Dec. 10 to decide several runoff elections and ballot measures in Acadiana and across the state. Among the races decided Saturday were Lafayette City Court Judge, the mayors of Opelousas and Crowley and three proposed amendments to the state constitution. Results will update automatically throughout […]
Employees overpower robbery suspect until police arrive
Lafayette Police responded to an armed robbery in progress Tuesday.
kalb.com
Rapides Parish Police Jury votes to leave R.R.A.B.B. Levee District
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Red River, Atchafalaya and Bayou Boeuf Levee District serves the parishes of Avoyelles, Rapides and St. Landry. Rapides Parish has been a member of RRABB for more than 100 years and accounts for most of the funds that are allocated for levee projects. Now they want to leave the district.
Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series
I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette restaurant is moving into the old Bouree space in Youngsville
Mandez Seafood, Bar and Grill, which has one location in Lafayette, will open a Youngsville location in the space that recently housed the restaurant Bouree. Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter announced the move over the weekend. The restaurant, owned by Jeff and Renee Hernandez and located at 110 Doucet Road, will open in the Mill Commons spot at 1821 Chemin Metairie Road.
KPLC TV
Dec. 10 Election: Mayor runoff results for Elton, Iowa, Westlake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The results of the Nov. 8 election sent three mayoral races to a runoff. The mayoral races for the City of Westlake, and the towns of Elton and Iowa were decided in the Dec. 10 election. Former Westlake City Councilman and member of Calcasieu Parish...
New Iberia Police investigating gun on campus at New Iberia Senior High School
The New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) is investigating a gun on campus at New Iberia Senior High School.
Comments / 0