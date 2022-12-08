ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

veranda.com

This Gem-Studded Floral Mirror Lends a Lighthearted Spirit to Interiors

“There’s a long tradition of looking glasses, first because they were so useful and now because most everyone likes looking at themselves,” says interior designer Thomas Jayne of New York-based Jayne Design Studio. “Having mirrors in an interior always adds dynamic reflection and interest to a room in a way few other materials can.”
Footwear News

Demi Lovato Serves Punk Style in Black Leather & Combat Boots at iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2022

Demi Lovato brought out her love for leather at the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in Boston this week. On Sunday night, the “29” singer arrived at TD Garden in a biker-worthy outfit. Lovato’s ensemble featured a black button-up shirt tucked into a matching pleated leather skirt. The pieces were layered with a coordinating black leather biker jacket, complete with sharp lapels and an array of dangling silver chain embellishments. Lovato completed her outfit with a silver chain necklace, as well as black fishnet tights. When it came to shoes, Lovato boosted her ensemble with a set of combat boots. The “Skyscraper” singer’s lace-up...
BOSTON, MA
findingfarina.com

How to Choose Hardwood Colors for Your Home

Hardwoods provide a beautiful look and feel to your floors and can increase the value of your home. Choosing hardwood colors can be difficult if you want to renovate or update your hardwood flooring. When deciding on hardwood colors, you want to make sure you love them. Otherwise, you may...
CNN

Master seasonal magic with Frontgate’s Christmas Cheer Greenery Collection and other spirited decor

Whether you’re entertaining this season or not, your space should feel like a cozy, festive retreat from the hustle and bustle of the holidays. If that aesthetic sounds hard to achieve, it doesn’t have to be — even if you haven’t started decorating yet. Frontgate helps you bring the magic of the season home with its customer-favorite Christmas Cheer Greenery Collection. This brand also offers all of the ingredients – from ornaments and garlands to serveware and decor – that you’ll need to create your dream holiday home.
domino

A Mirrored Bar and Groovy Woven Built-Ins Helped This Laurel Canyon Home Find Its Cozy-Cool Harmony

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. When Caroline Edwards and Nicholas Kraft first stepped inside the Laurel Canyon home that would soon become their newlywed nest, they knew right away that it was the ideal place to begin their next chapter. What they didn’t anticipate is that they’d remodel the entire house. Their vision was initially limited to adding a tub to the primary bathroom, but their designer Gianpiero Gaglione’s enthusiasm combined with the couple’s love of a big project sparked a major overhaul. The cherry on top was that Kraft, a film and television producer who also runs Chain, a pop-up dining experience he cofounded with actor B.J. Novak and chef Tim Hollingsworth, and Gaglione already had a solid rapport. During his early days living in Los Angeles, the designer had surfed with Kraft, “though not very well,” he jokes.
LOS ANGELES, CA

