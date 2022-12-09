Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Related
2023 We Energies Cookie book dedicated to Wisconsin's first responders
First responders can now submit recipes as a person or group for the Cookie book. Organizers say they accept original recipes for cookies and bars.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Mimi!
Mimi was found on the streets by a good Samaritan after having been bitten by another animal, according to HAWS.
Exotic animals among 100+ pets taken from Milwaukee home; owner arrested
From goats and gaters to dogs and ducks, more than 100 animals were rescued from a Milwaukee home over the weekend. The owner is now facing potential charges.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
112 animals rescued from Milwaukee home; 'every animal under the sun'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) and Milwaukee police rescued 112 animals from a Milwaukee home on Saturday, Dec. 10. Executive Director of MADACC, Karen Sparapani, said she saw every animal under the sun - unfortunately, not all of them made it. "Oh, there's a goat…oh, there's...
WISN
112 animals 'living in filth' rescued from Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE — From alligators and a goat to cockatoos and a wild turkey — more than 100 animals living in what animal control officers described as "filth" — were rescued from a north side Milwaukee duplex. "I had never seen anything like it. It was it was...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Ray 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to introduce Ray as CBS 58's Pet of the Week. Ray is an 8-year-old dog who is ready for adoption from the WHS Milwaukee campus. Stacy Oatman with WHS talked about Ray and what he can offer your family as a new addition!
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Zoo: Free entry during Frosty Free Week
MILWAUKEE - During the season of giving, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers a week of free daytime admission to guests as a way of giving back to the community. "Frosty Free Week" is a perfect time to visit the Zoo – a tranquil setting to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the Zoo home.
The Best Place in Wisconsin to Get Your Holiday PIE!
There's nothing quite like a warm, homemade pie straight out of the oven. And if you're in Wisconsin, the best place to get your hands on one of these delicious desserts is at Main Street Cafe. Located in the heart of downtown Bloomer, Wisconsin, Main Street Cafe is a quaint...
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this week
A popular local restaurant is opening a new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. On December 16, 2022, the popular local restaurant Trouble Makers Cocina is opening a new location in Milwaukee.
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
45 Degrees North: Stray Dogs
Stray dogs are a sad fact of rural life. When I was a kid in Indiana, the gravel road we lived on was a prime spot for city folks to drop unwanted animals. Sometimes dumped dogs adopted farm families and lived happily ever after. But others formed packs that didn’t look or act like pets. Think Mad Max with wilder hairstyles.
2 Great Ways to Escape the Winter Blues in Illinois
Winter is almost officially here, and as the weather gets colder, many people may find themselves feeling cooped up and restless, aka, suffering from "cabin fever". Cabin fever can make even the most dedicated homebodies, (like me), eager to get out and explore, and lucky for us there is a ton of fun up for grabs in Illinois each winter!
wearegreenbay.com
DNR asking public to report observations of mudpuppies during ice fishing this winter
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report any observations of mudpuppies they may accidentally catch while ice fishing this winter. Mudpuppies are Wisconsin’s only fully aquatic salamanders and can be found in streams, rivers, ponds, and lakes year-round. Due to...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?
Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
One Of America’s Most Christmas-Obsessed Towns Is In Illinois
Christmas is a time of joy and cheer in America, but one town in Illinois truly embraces the holiday season. Where is it located?. According to a recent study, the most Christmas-obsessed cities in America are Crocker, Missouri, Santa Claus, Indiana, and Jackson, New Hampshire. Every state was judged based...
wtmj.com
Over 30 animals rescued from home in North Division Neighborhood
Nearly 30 dogs and several other animals were rescued from a home Saturday morning in Milwaukee’s North Division Neighborhood. The Milwaukee Police Department completed a search warrant of a home around 9:00am near the intersection of 9th and Hadley. Police had reason animal mistreatment was potentially occurring at the home.
Wisconsin Police Arrest a ‘Snap Chat Bulk Marijuana’ Distributor
A Wisconsin man that used the social media platform "Snapchat" to sell weed in bulk, has been arrested. WeAreGreenBay. Alan Yang (also known as Lil Yang) is facing ten charges after police executed a search warrant at his residence. Lil Yang was operating a "bulk weed distribution company" that used Snapchat to see his weed.
17 Year Old Wisconsin Kid Has a ‘Large Amount’ of Ganja in Car and Guns
A 17 year old Wisconsin teen, was pulled over for a traffic violation that led to a whole bunch of the green stuff! Oh, and he had two guns. WIPROUD. This kid had some bad vehicle registration in the car, and the rest led officers to a whole bunch of weed. The arrested was 17 so no name was given, but he was driving around like an adult "wannabe" for sure!
discoverwisconsin.com
The Wisconsin Bourbon Trail
Did you know that Wisconsin is quickly becoming known for Wisconsin-born bourbon? The rumors are true! Communities across the state are promoting locally hand-crafted spirits that are mostly made from fresh, Wisconsin grains produced at farms in the surrounding areas. Buckle up and get ready to hit the Wisconsin Bourbon Trail for an unforgettable tour highlighting local distilleries and their own unique spirits and stories!
Q985
Rockford, IL
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0