San Antonio, TX

Moment Brittney Griner arrives back on US soil after 294 days in Russian prison

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
 4 days ago

Brittney Griner landed in Texas on Friday, 9 December, after being released from jail in Russia as part of a prisoner swap.

The basketball star was jailed for allegedly carrying illegal cannibas oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport in February.

Ms Griner was released from custody in exchange for notorious arms dealer “Merchant of Death” Viktor Bout.

Footage shows the moment Ms Griner sets foot on US soil for the first time in ten months, after landing at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio at around 5.30am ET.

The Independent

