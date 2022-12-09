Read full article on original website
Overwidth hauling permit for hay extended through beginning of March
The Missouri Department of Transportation has extended the special overwidth hauling permit for hay at no cost through March 1st of next year. Officials say the extension is to aid the agricultural community as statewide drought conditions continue. Before hauling, drivers must apply for the special overwidth permit for loads that exceed 8 feet 6 inches in width and map their route to avoid work zones, bridges and other areas that have weight, narrow lane or height restrictions. Permits can be requested online using the MoDOT Carrier Express online service. To have the fee waived, customers can write a comment on the application about the fee waiver or call in to have an agent waive the fee. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT or visit www.modot.org.
Corps cuts flows on Missouri River, prepping for more drought in 2023
The South Dakota dam that regulates water flow along the Missouri River is in the midst of reducing water flow down to winter levels, signaling the end of downstream navigation season. John Remus is chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division of the US Army Corps of Engineers in Omaha. He says there will be some higher-than-normal releases from upstream dams over the coming months because the reservoir system is a bit unbalanced right now.
Missouri Marijuana Facility Conversion License Requests
Recreational marijuana use became legalized in Missouri on Thursday, but there’s more residents need to know. Marshall Griffin reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
Drought Assessment Committee will meet Dec. 13 to discuss drought status
Missouri’s Drought Assessment Committee will hold its fourth meeting to discuss the status of the state’s drought, as well as any recommended changes to the ongoing coordinated state and federal response. The Drought Assessment Committee will meet virtually at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13. The meeting is open...
Department of Natural Resources 2022 photo contest winners announced
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Missouri DNR Photo Contest. Each year, the department asks amateur photographers to get outside and capture the beauty of Missouri’s natural resources and enter their favorite photos in the annual photo contest. Entries can include images from anywhere in Missouri, featuring its beautiful natural resources, unique state parks, natural phenomena, outdoor recreation, scenic landscapes, weather, wildlife and people enjoying the outdoors.
Long wait times have been reported at some MO hospital emergency rooms
Long wait times have been reported at some Missouri hospital emergency rooms. ‘Tis the season for flu and respiratory viruses, along with the lingering of COVID-19. Dr. Marc Larsen, with St. Luke’s in the Kansas City area, says he does not want a wait in his emergency department.
Missouri State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer Pre-Files Law Enforcement Bills
One Missouri state senator pre-filed a pair of law enforcement bills. Anthony Morabith reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
Problems paying for vehicle sales tax? MO lawmaker wants state to offer payment plan
The sales tax for a new vehicle can cost hundreds of dollars and some Missourians don’t have that kind of money laying around. State Representative Marlene Terry has pre-filed a bill that would allow the state to offer a payment plan to those who need one. The revenue loss is unknown. Terry says the bill will help drivers to move on from their debt.
