Missouri State

Overwidth hauling permit for hay extended through beginning of March

The Missouri Department of Transportation has extended the special overwidth hauling permit for hay at no cost through March 1st of next year. Officials say the extension is to aid the agricultural community as statewide drought conditions continue. Before hauling, drivers must apply for the special overwidth permit for loads that exceed 8 feet 6 inches in width and map their route to avoid work zones, bridges and other areas that have weight, narrow lane or height restrictions. Permits can be requested online using the MoDOT Carrier Express online service. To have the fee waived, customers can write a comment on the application about the fee waiver or call in to have an agent waive the fee. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT or visit www.modot.org.
Corps cuts flows on Missouri River, prepping for more drought in 2023

The South Dakota dam that regulates water flow along the Missouri River is in the midst of reducing water flow down to winter levels, signaling the end of downstream navigation season. John Remus is chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division of the US Army Corps of Engineers in Omaha. He says there will be some higher-than-normal releases from upstream dams over the coming months because the reservoir system is a bit unbalanced right now.
Drought Assessment Committee will meet Dec. 13 to discuss drought status

Missouri’s Drought Assessment Committee will hold its fourth meeting to discuss the status of the state’s drought, as well as any recommended changes to the ongoing coordinated state and federal response. The Drought Assessment Committee will meet virtually at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13. The meeting is open...
Department of Natural Resources 2022 photo contest winners announced

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Missouri DNR Photo Contest. Each year, the department asks amateur photographers to get outside and capture the beauty of Missouri’s natural resources and enter their favorite photos in the annual photo contest. Entries can include images from anywhere in Missouri, featuring its beautiful natural resources, unique state parks, natural phenomena, outdoor recreation, scenic landscapes, weather, wildlife and people enjoying the outdoors.
