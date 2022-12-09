Former health secretary Matt Hancock made a high-profile return to the headlines with his recent stint on reality TV show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!The Tory MP said taking part in the programme was a chance for people to see his human side.But Mr Hancock wasn’t the only one to garner attention as a result of the jungle trip, as his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo flew out to meet him when the programme finished last month. The communications professional greeted Mr Hancock on the iconic rope bridge in Australia when he was ejected from the jungle in third...

10 DAYS AGO