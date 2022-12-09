ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Phil A. Mignon
4d ago

I always use my blinkers when I'm running from the cops. 😂 She wanted to go to the Bristol Renaissance Fair really bad . In life , some decisions are better than others .

wlip.com

Kenosha County Man Jailed, After Being Hospitalized Following Head-On Antioch Crash

(Waukegan, IL) A Kenosha County man accused of causing a head-on crash in Antioch has been released from the hospital and is now in the Lake County Jail. Raymond Underwood is accused of stealing a vehicle on December 3rd, and driving around both Lake and Kenosha County’s in a reckless manner. The 29-year-old was severely injured after crashing head-on into another vehicle along Route 173 near Tiffany Road. The driver of the victim vehicle only suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital the same day. Underwood now faces charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, multiple counts of fleeing and eluding, DUI, reckless driving and more. Bond has been set at 500-thousand-dollars…with a court date set for January 5th.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

OWI Charges Filed After Head On Crash Leaves Multiple People Injured

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–Multiple people were injured after a crash that happened in Mt Pleasant Saturday night. Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Avenue and Commerce Drive around 7:20 PM. Mt Pleasant Police reported that a 23 year old driver was allegedly driving eastbound in the westbound lanes...
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
WISN

Multiple cars broken into, one stolen in Caledonia overnight

CALEDONIA, Wis. — A busy Tuesday morning for police in Caledonia, dealing with multiple car break-ins before dawn, and one car stolen right out of the owner's driveway. The break-ins happened in an area near 3 Mile and North Green Bay roads. At first, police thought a stolen laptop...
CALEDONIA, WI
WISN

Woman seriously hurt in two-vehicle crash in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Caledonia Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at Douglas Avenue/Highway 32 in between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane. Investigators said a 21-year-old man from Illinois was traveling southbound when it...
CALEDONIA, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

53-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries after bicycle crash near Fox River Grove

A bicyclist, who police said was possibly intoxicated, has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he crashed into a mailbox near Fox River Grove. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Fox River Grove Fire Protection District responded around 5:50 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Algonquin Road in unincorporated Fox River Grove. McHenry County […]
FOX RIVER GROVE, IL
wlip.com

Two Suspects Charged in Incident That Led To Store Evacuation

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two suspects who allegedly fled from deputies last week have officially been charged. 30 year old Dasean Lafay Williams and 34 year old Devion Demarco Garrett, both of Racine, now face multiple felonies after the November 29th incident. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy initiated a...
RACINE, WI

