Phil A. Mignon
4d ago
I always use my blinkers when I'm running from the cops. 😂 She wanted to go to the Bristol Renaissance Fair really bad . In life , some decisions are better than others .
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jeremy demands what he believes Diane stole from himCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
New Evidence Shows T. Rex May Have Been 70% Bigger Than What Fossils SuggestPrateek DasguptaKenosha, WI
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Daniel has an ulterior motive on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
wlip.com
Kenosha County Man Jailed, After Being Hospitalized Following Head-On Antioch Crash
(Waukegan, IL) A Kenosha County man accused of causing a head-on crash in Antioch has been released from the hospital and is now in the Lake County Jail. Raymond Underwood is accused of stealing a vehicle on December 3rd, and driving around both Lake and Kenosha County’s in a reckless manner. The 29-year-old was severely injured after crashing head-on into another vehicle along Route 173 near Tiffany Road. The driver of the victim vehicle only suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital the same day. Underwood now faces charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, multiple counts of fleeing and eluding, DUI, reckless driving and more. Bond has been set at 500-thousand-dollars…with a court date set for January 5th.
WISN
Kenosha police continue search for homicide suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police are continuing to search for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in October. Police said just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 31, officers responded to a shooting in the 6300 block of North 24th Avenue. They found Carl E. Vines in...
wlip.com
OWI Charges Filed After Head On Crash Leaves Multiple People Injured
MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–Multiple people were injured after a crash that happened in Mt Pleasant Saturday night. Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Avenue and Commerce Drive around 7:20 PM. Mt Pleasant Police reported that a 23 year old driver was allegedly driving eastbound in the westbound lanes...
WISN
Multiple cars broken into, one stolen in Caledonia overnight
CALEDONIA, Wis. — A busy Tuesday morning for police in Caledonia, dealing with multiple car break-ins before dawn, and one car stolen right out of the owner's driveway. The break-ins happened in an area near 3 Mile and North Green Bay roads. At first, police thought a stolen laptop...
WISN
Woman seriously hurt in two-vehicle crash in Racine County
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Caledonia Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at Douglas Avenue/Highway 32 in between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane. Investigators said a 21-year-old man from Illinois was traveling southbound when it...
CBS 58
Burlington police seek person of interest in stolen vehicle investigation
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Burlington police are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in a burglary/stolen vehicle investigation. Officers are looking for 23-year-old Hunter Hanson of Racine, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police responded to a home near Eastbrook and...
cwbchicago.com
2 men shot by concealed carry holder downtown face felony charges; ‘running, limping, and grabbing his rear end’
Chicago — Two men who were shot by a concealed carry holder as they allegedly tried to steal his car in downtown Chicago over the weekend were charged with felonies on Monday. Prosecutors said one of the accused men, who had been shot in the buttocks, ran from the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Veterans Park rollover crash after pursuit, guns, drugs found
MILWAUKEE - Two men and a woman from Milwaukee are charged in connection with a pursuit that started in Cudahy and ended in a crash in Milwaukee's Veterans Park, where prosecutors say drugs and guns were found in the car. Terrence Canady, 23, Danielle Carey, 19 and Qureion Young 24,...
Driver transported to hospital after car crashes into fire engine in Waukegan
A driver was transported to the hospital after a car crashed head-on into a fire engine in Waukegan on Friday, fire officials said. Waukegan Fire Department Battalion Chief Todd Zupec told Lake and McHenry County Scanner that the incident involved Waukegan Fire Engine 4. The fire engine was traveling northbound on Jackson Street near Jackson […]
wiproud.com
Stolen AR-15, other firearms found during traffic stop in southeastern Wisconsin
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One person in southeastern Wisconsin is in custody after deputies found multiple firearms, including a stolen AR-15 during a traffic stop on Wednesday. Deputies with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department say that the traffic stop was initiated for a traffic violation around 1:20 a.m. on...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck on Route 12 in Fox Lake
A man who was in the roadway was killed after he was struck by a pickup truck on Route 12 in Fox Lake Friday evening, police said. The Fox Lake Fire Protection District and Fox Lake Police Department responded around 10:30 p.m. Friday to the area of Route 12 and Eagle Point Road for a […]
Nasty crash shuts down WIS 32 in Racine County
A crash closed all lanes on WIS 32 between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane in Racine County Monday morning.
Woman in her mid-20s found shot to death inside car near Waukegan manufacturing plant
A woman died after she was found shot and unresponsive inside a vehicle in front of a manufacturing plant in Waukegan Monday evening, authorities said. The Waukegan Fire Department and Waukegan Police Department responded around 7:37 p.m. Monday to the 1900 block of South Waukegan Road in Waukegan. Waukegan Deputy Police Chief Joe Florip said […]
53-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries after bicycle crash near Fox River Grove
A bicyclist, who police said was possibly intoxicated, has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he crashed into a mailbox near Fox River Grove. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Fox River Grove Fire Protection District responded around 5:50 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Algonquin Road in unincorporated Fox River Grove. McHenry County […]
wlip.com
Two Suspects Charged in Incident That Led To Store Evacuation
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two suspects who allegedly fled from deputies last week have officially been charged. 30 year old Dasean Lafay Williams and 34 year old Devion Demarco Garrett, both of Racine, now face multiple felonies after the November 29th incident. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy initiated a...
Deadly Kenosha fire set intentionally, family desperately seeking justice
Kenosha Police believe someone intentionally set a fire that claimed the lives of a young father and his one-year-old son.
Fox Lake shooting leaves man, 77, dead after he allegedly invited woman over; 2 charged
Investigators said the military veteran was shot once in the head by a man who accompanied a woman who they said the victim had invited to his home for a romantic encounter in exchange for money.
Car splits in half, catches fire at Mitchell Airport
One person was injured after a car caught fire at Mitchell International Airport early Monday morning, sheriff's office says.
2 arrested in Kenosha County drug bust; guns, homemade explosives recovered
Two suspects were arrested after a Kenosha County drug bust hauled firearms, homemade explosives, and drugs on Thursday.
